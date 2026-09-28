October 2026: Rare Rajyogs May Bring Wealth And Prosperity To These 4 Zodiac Signs

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom October 2026 brings several significant Vedic astrology planetary combinations.

Mid-October sees Budhaditya, Lakshmi Narayan, and Malavya Rajyogs form.

Jupiter transits into Leo on October 31, affecting various zodiac signs.

October 2026 is set to witness several important planetary movements, according to Vedic astrology. During the month, combinations such as Budhaditya Rajyog, Lakshmi Narayan Rajyog, Malavya Rajyog and Trigrahi Yog are expected to form at different times. Astrological beliefs suggest that these planetary combinations may bring changes in areas such as career, finances, business and personal life. Jupiter will also make a major transit into Leo at the end of October. Here are the key planetary combinations expected during October 2026 and the zodiac signs that astrologers associate with potential benefits.

Budhaditya Rajyog On October 17

According to the report, the Sun will move from Virgo into Libra on October 17, where Mercury will already be positioned. The conjunction of the Sun and Mercury is traditionally known as Budhaditya Rajyog. In astrology, the Sun is associated with confidence, authority and leadership, while Mercury is linked with communication, intelligence and business. The combination is therefore traditionally considered significant for professional and intellectual matters.

Lakshmi Narayan, Malavya Rajyog To Form On Same Date

On October 20, Venus is expected to enter its own sign, Libra, where Mercury will already be present. According to Vedic astrology, the conjunction of Mercury and Venus is known as Lakshmi Narayan Rajyog. Venus is traditionally associated with wealth, luxury, beauty and comforts, while Mercury represents communication, business and intelligence. Astrologers consider this combination favourable for financial and professional matters.

October 20 will also see the formation of Malavya Rajyog, according to the report. In Vedic astrology, Malavya Rajyog is one of the Panch Mahapurush Yogas. It is traditionally said to form when Venus is positioned in its own or exalted sign and occupies a Kendra house - the first, fourth, seventh or tenth house in a birth chart. The yoga is traditionally associated with comforts, prosperity, luxury and social recognition.

Trigrahi Yog From October 4 To 6

Another notable planetary combination is expected between October 4 and October 6. According to the report, the Moon will enter Cancer on October 4, where Jupiter and Mars will already be present. The presence of three planets in the same zodiac sign is traditionally referred to as Trigrahi Yog. Astrologers consider such planetary combinations significant and associate them with changes in career, business and financial matters.

Jupiter's Major Transit On October 31

The biggest planetary movement of the month is expected on October 31, when Jupiter will move from Cancer into Leo. In Vedic astrology, Jupiter is traditionally associated with knowledge, education, prosperity, marriage, children and expansion. Its transit into Leo is therefore considered an important astrological event.

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Four Zodiac Signs That May Benefit

Cancer

According to astrological predictions, October could bring new opportunities for Cancer natives. Working professionals may see possibilities related to promotion, salary increases or a desired transfer. The month may also be associated with improved confidence and new sources of income. These are astrological predictions and individual results are traditionally believed to depend on the complete birth chart.

Leo

Leo natives may see an important phase beginning toward the end of October as Jupiter enters their sign. According to the report, pending work may gain momentum, while opportunities connected with higher education or foreign travel could emerge. Business-related financial gains and positive developments concerning children are also mentioned in the astrological prediction.

Libra

October is considered particularly significant for Libra because Venus, the ruling planet of Libra, will enter its own sign during the month. Astrologers associate this period with increased social recognition, attraction and opportunities related to luxury or property. Business owners may also encounter new projects or partnership opportunities, according to the report.

Scorpio

For Scorpio natives, October is predicted to be significant from a financial perspective. According to the astrological forecast, previously delayed money could be recovered and investments related to areas such as the stock market or real estate may see favourable developments. Recognition at the workplace and appreciation for leadership abilities are also predicted.

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October 2026: Important Astrological Dates

October 4: Trigrahi Yog begins

Trigrahi Yog begins October 6: Trigrahi Yog ends

Trigrahi Yog ends October 17: Sun enters Libra; Budhaditya Rajyog forms

Sun enters Libra; Budhaditya Rajyog forms October 20: Venus enters Libra; Lakshmi Narayan Rajyog and Malavya Rajyog form

Venus enters Libra; Lakshmi Narayan Rajyog and Malavya Rajyog form October 31: Jupiter enters Leo

According to Vedic astrology, these planetary movements may have different effects on different zodiac signs. However, such predictions are based on astrological beliefs, and individual interpretations traditionally depend on factors such as the person's birth chart and planetary periods.