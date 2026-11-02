Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Dhanteras 2026 on November 6 begins five-day Diwali festival.

Auspicious Dhanteras puja runs 5:50 PM to 7:47 PM.

Auspicious gold, silver shopping 5:50 PM to 7:47 PM.

Vehicles, electronics, property have daytime, night muhurats.

Dhanteras marks the beginning of the five-day Diwali festival and is considered an auspicious occasion for purchasing precious metals, vehicles and household essentials. Observed on the Trayodashi Tithi of Krishna Paksha in the Hindu month of Kartik, the festival is dedicated to Lord Dhanvantari, Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Kuber, the deity of wealth. Buying gold, silver, brass utensils and property on this occasion is traditionally associated with prosperity and good fortune.

According to Drik Panchang, Dhanteras will be celebrated on Friday, November 6, 2026. If you are planning to make festive purchases, knowing the auspicious timings can help you plan your shopping accordingly. Here are the important puja timings and shubh muhurats for Dhanteras 2026.

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Dhanteras 2026: Date And Puja Muhurat

Dhanteras will be observed on November 6, with the Trayodashi Tithi beginning in the morning and continuing until the following day. The evening period is particularly significant for performing the traditional puja.

Here are the important timings:

Trayodashi Tithi Begins: November 6, 2026, at 10:30 AM

November 6, 2026, at 10:30 AM Trayodashi Tithi Ends: November 7, 2026, at 10:47 AM

November 7, 2026, at 10:47 AM Dhanteras Puja Muhurat: 5:50 PM to 7:47 PM

5:50 PM to 7:47 PM Total Duration: 1 hour 56 minutes

1 hour 56 minutes Pradosh Kaal: 5:20 PM to 7:56 PM

5:20 PM to 7:56 PM Vrishabha Kaal (Sthir Lagna): 5:50 PM to 7:47 PM

5:50 PM to 7:47 PM Yama Deepam: Friday, November 6, 2026

Dhanteras Shopping Muhurat 2026: Auspicious Timings To Buy Gold And Other Items

With the Trayodashi Tithi starting at 10:30 AM on November 6, devotees can begin their Dhanteras shopping after this time. However, certain periods are considered particularly favourable for purchasing different items.

Here are the auspicious shopping windows to keep in mind.

Most Auspicious Muhurat: Pradosh Kaal And Sthir Lagna

Timing: 5:50 PM to 7:47 PM

The evening period, which coincides with Pradosh Kaal and Sthir Lagna (Vrishabha Kaal), is considered especially favourable for buying gold and silver jewellery, Lakshmi-Ganesh coins and new utensils.

According to traditional beliefs, purchases made during Sthir Lagna are believed to bring stability and ensure that wealth and possessions remain in the household for a long time.

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Daytime Choghadiya Muhurat: Vehicles, Electronics And Property

Those planning to purchase vehicles, electronic appliances or household essentials can also consider the daytime Choghadiya timings.

Char, Labh And Amrit Choghadiya: 10:30 AM to 1:30 PM

10:30 AM to 1:30 PM Shubh Choghadiya: 2:50 PM to 4:15 PM

These periods are considered suitable for purchasing two-wheelers and four-wheelers, registering property, buying machinery, electronics and other household items.

Night Shopping Muhurat

Timing: 9:00 PM to 10:30 PM

People who cannot complete their shopping during the daytime or evening can consider this night-time window. Traditionally, purchasing metal items and brooms during this period is also considered auspicious.

Dhanteras 2026: What Should You Buy For Good Fortune?

Apart from the shopping muhurat, certain purchases hold special religious and traditional significance on Dhanteras. Here are some commonly preferred items.

Gold And Silver: Gold jewellery and silver coins are traditionally associated with Goddess Lakshmi and are considered auspicious purchases during the festival.

Gold jewellery and silver coins are traditionally associated with Goddess Lakshmi and are considered auspicious purchases during the festival. Brass And Copper Utensils: According to Hindu mythology, Lord Dhanvantari emerged during the Samudra Manthan carrying a brass pot filled with Amrit. This is why buying metal utensils is considered significant on Dhanteras.

According to Hindu mythology, Lord Dhanvantari emerged during the Samudra Manthan carrying a brass pot filled with Amrit. This is why buying metal utensils is considered significant on Dhanteras. Broom: A broom is traditionally associated with Goddess Lakshmi. Buying one on Dhanteras is believed to help remove poverty and bring prosperity into the home.

A broom is traditionally associated with Goddess Lakshmi. Buying one on Dhanteras is believed to help remove poverty and bring prosperity into the home. Whole Coriander Seeds: Purchasing whole coriander seeds on Dhanteras and keeping them for Diwali worship is traditionally believed to bring financial growth and prosperity.