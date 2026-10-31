Ahoi Ashtami 2026: Why Is Silver Syahu Mala Important? Check Puja Rules And Rituals

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Mothers fast on Ahoi Ashtami for children's well-being.

Silver Syahu mala symbolizes mother-child bond and protection.

Specific rituals involve adding beads, purification, and wearing mala.

Puja samagri list ensures smooth, complete performance of rituals.

Ahoi Ashtami is an important Hindu festival observed on the Ashtami Tithi of Krishna Paksha in the month of Kartik. On this day, mothers observe a strict fast, often without consuming food or water, to pray for the long life, good health and prosperity of their children.

The silver Syahu (Sei) pendant and bead mala hold special religious significance during the Ahoi Ashtami puja. According to religious beliefs, this mala is considered a protective symbol for children and represents the unbreakable bond between a mother and her children.

What Is The Silver Syahu Mala And Why Is It Important?

During Ahoi Ashtami puja, a silver pendant is used, which features an image of Ahoi Mata along with the children of Syahu (Sei). In local traditions, this pendant is known as Syahu.

The pendant is threaded onto a red sacred thread or Kalawa along with round silver beads to create a special mala. According to religious beliefs, the Syahu mala symbolises the strong bond between a mother and her children and is believed to offer them protection.

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Important Rules For Making And Wearing The Syahu Mala

There are certain traditional rules associated with preparing and wearing the silver Syahu mala during Ahoi Ashtami.

Adding Two Beads Every Year: When a mother observes the Ahoi Ashtami fast for the first time, two silver beads are added to the mala along with the silver Syahu pendant. After that, two new silver beads are added every year in the name of the children.

When a mother observes the Ahoi Ashtami fast for the first time, two silver beads are added to the mala along with the silver Syahu pendant. After that, two new silver beads are added every year in the name of the children. Rules For New Mothers: When a child is born into the family or after a son's marriage, the first time the fast is observed, a new silver Syahu pendant and beads are brought. These are purified with raw milk and Gangajal before being worn as part of the ritual.

When a child is born into the family or after a son's marriage, the first time the fast is observed, a new silver Syahu pendant and beads are brought. These are purified with raw milk and Gangajal before being worn as part of the ritual. When To Wear The Mala: Mothers wear the sacred mala in the evening after listening to the Ahoi Ashtami Vrat Katha and offering Arghya to the stars.

Mothers wear the sacred mala in the evening after listening to the Ahoi Ashtami Vrat Katha and offering Arghya to the stars. How To Store The Mala: The mala is worn from Ahoi Ashtami until Diwali or Bhai Dooj. After this period, it is removed and purified with Gangajal. Roli and Akshat are offered to it before it is safely stored in a locker or cupboard.

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Ahoi Ashtami 2026 Puja Samagri List

To perform the Ahoi Ashtami puja without interruptions, devotees should arrange all the necessary items beforehand. Here is the complete list of puja samagri:

Picture And Kalash: An image of Ahoi Mata or a design made using Geru or rice paste, along with an earthen or copper Kalash and Karwa.

An image of Ahoi Mata or a design made using Geru or rice paste, along with an earthen or copper Kalash and Karwa. Roli And Akshat: Kumkum, turmeric, unbroken rice grains and Mauli (Kalawa).

Kumkum, turmeric, unbroken rice grains and Mauli (Kalawa). Diya And Incense: A lamp filled with pure cow ghee, cotton wicks and incense sticks.

A lamp filled with pure cow ghee, cotton wicks and incense sticks. Prasad (Bhog): Eight Puris, eight Malpuas or Halwa, and Khoya Pedas.

Eight Puris, eight Malpuas or Halwa, and Khoya Pedas. Grains And Bayana: Whole wheat grains to be held in the hands, clothes and monetary offerings for the mother-in-law or an elderly woman in the family.

Whole wheat grains to be held in the hands, clothes and monetary offerings for the mother-in-law or an elderly woman in the family. Arghya Vessel: A small vessel to offer water to the stars at night.

[Disclaimer: The information provided here is based solely on beliefs and information. It's important to note that ABPLive.com does not endorse any beliefs or information. Consult a relevant expert before acting on any information or information.]