Mahalaya 2026 marks an auspicious and emotional beginning to the Durga Puja season, especially for Bengali households. Observed on the new moon day before Durga Puja, Mahalaya is traditionally associated with remembering ancestors, offering prayers and welcoming the arrival of Maa Durga. For many, the morning begins with the familiar sounds of Mahishasura Mardini, while homes gradually come alive with cleaning, shopping, puja preparations and festive decorations. As Mahalaya sets the mood for the days ahead, it is also the perfect time to give your home a festive makeover and create a warm, traditional atmosphere for Durga Puja.

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10 Ways To Make Your Home Look Beautiful For Durga Puja

1. Decorate The Entrance With Alpana

Create a traditional alpana at your entrance using rice paste or a ready-made rangoli design. Floral motifs, lotus patterns and traditional Bengali designs can instantly give the doorway a festive look.

2. Add Fresh Flowers

Use fresh flowers such as marigolds, jasmine and roses around the entrance, prayer area or living room. A simple flower arrangement can make the space feel fresh and festive.

3. Light Up The Balcony

Decorate your balcony with warm fairy lights, lanterns or traditional diyas. Soft lighting can create a beautiful festive glow, especially during evening celebrations.

4. Create A Beautiful Puja Corner

Set up a clean and uncluttered corner for your puja essentials. Add a decorative cloth, flowers, diyas and traditional elements to make the space feel special.

5. Use Traditional Diyas

Place earthen diyas around windows, balconies and the entrance. You can also decorate plain diyas with colours, motifs or small floral designs.

6. Bring In Bengali-Inspired Decor

Add traditional touches such as shola decor, kantha-style cushions, terracotta pieces, brass lamps or hand-crafted wall hangings to give your home a distinctly festive character.

7. Decorate With Torans

Hang a colourful toran made with flowers, mango leaves, fabric or traditional motifs at the main entrance. It is an easy way to make the doorway look festive.

8. Give Your Dining Area A Festive Touch

Use a traditional table runner, elegant crockery and small floral arrangements to dress up your dining space. Brass or terracotta serving pieces can add an extra festive touch.

9. Add A Festive Wall Display

Create a small decorative wall featuring Durga-inspired artwork, traditional paintings, framed alpana designs or festive photographs. Keep the arrangement balanced rather than overcrowded.

10. Keep The Home Clean And Clutter-Free

Before adding decorations, give your home a thorough cleaning and remove unnecessary clutter. A clean, organised space allows festive decorations, flowers and lights to stand out beautifully.

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As Mahalaya marks the beginning of the festive countdown, it is the perfect time to bring a touch of warmth, devotion and creativity into your home. From handmade alpana and floral decorations to diyas, torans and festive lighting, these simple DIY ideas can give your space a beautiful Durga Puja makeover. With a little creativity and traditional charm, you can welcome Maa Durga and the festive spirit into your home in a truly special way.