Mahalaya 2026: Traditional Bengali Foods And Family Rituals To Follow On This Day

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Mahalaya 2026 marks Pitru Paksha's end, signalling Durga Puja.

Families perform tarpan rituals, honouring ancestors with sacred offerings.

The day involves home preparations and traditional vegetarian meals.

Mahalaya transitions from ancestor remembrance to the festive season.

Mahalaya 2026 will be observed on October 10, marking the final day of Pitru Paksha and an important point in the Bengali festive calendar. In Bengal, the day is associated with remembering ancestors through tarpan, while it also signals the approach of Durga Puja. Many families begin the morning with prayers and traditional observances before turning towards preparations for the festive season.

Tarpan And Family Rituals

One of the most familiar Mahalaya rituals is tarpan, in which devotees offer water and black sesame to their ancestors. Many people take a ritual bath before making the offerings. In Bengal, Odisha, and Assam, tarpan is particularly associated with Mahalaya observances. Some families visit the Ganga or another sacred water body, while others perform the ritual at home according to their family custom. The exact procedure can vary, so families often follow their priest or established tradition.

Mahalaya can also be a time to clean the home, organise the puja space and begin preparations for Durga Puja. Families may arrange flowers, lamps and other puja essentials as the festive period approaches.

Traditional Bengali Food

Food also has a place in the day's family customs. Simple vegetarian meals are commonly prepared for offerings and family members. Rice, dal, seasonal vegetables, leafy greens and traditional Bengali preparations may feature depending on household practice. Khichuri, labra, fried vegetables and payesh are among the dishes that can feature in Bengali devotional or festive meals, although there is no single menu followed by every household. Families may prepare food according to their own customs and dietary practices.

Mahalaya And The Start Of Festive Preparations

For many Bengali families, Mahalaya marks the transition from ancestor remembrance towards the Durga Puja season. In West Bengal, Mahalaya Amavasya is traditionally associated with the beginning of Durga Puja festivities. The day therefore combines remembrance, prayer, food, and family preparation. While rituals and dishes differ between households, the focus remains on honouring ancestors and beginning the festive season with devotion and care.