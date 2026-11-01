Diwali 2026 Date: When Is Diwali? Check Dhanteras, Choti Diwali And Bhai Dooj Dates

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Dhanteras officially begins Diwali celebrations on November 6.

Chhoti Diwali and Lakshmi Puja both fall on November 8.

Govardhan Puja is scheduled for November 10 due to Tithis.

Bhai Dooj concludes the festive period on November 11.

Diwali 2026 Date: This year, Dhanteras will be celebrated on November 6, Diwali on November 8, and Bhai Dooj on November 11. Chhoti Diwali and Lakshmi Puja fall on the same day, while Govardhan Puja is scheduled for November 10. Learn about the calendar of the entire festival of lights and the puja timings according to New Delhi.

This time, as Diwali preparations approach, it's important to pay some attention to the calendar. People typically observe Diwali the day after Chhoti Diwali, and Govardhan Puja the day after that. However, the order of festivals in 2026 is different.

On November 8th, the Naraka Chaturdashi ritual of abhyanga snan will be performed in the morning, followed by Lakshmi Puja in the evening. Govardhan Puja will be held on November 10th. This is due to the beginning and ending times of Chaturdashi, Amavasya, and Pratipada dates. The New Delhi Reference Almanac lists the dates of the festivals in this order.

Diwali Calendar 2026: Dates And Muhurats At A Glance

All times given below are according to Indian Standard Time for New Delhi. Muhurats in other cities may vary due to local sunrise, sunset, and ascendant times.

Name of the festival Date Day Time Dhanteras 6 November Friday 6:02 pm to 7:57 pm Naraka Chaturdashi or Choti Diwali 8 November sunday Abhyanga bath from 5:41 am to 6:38 am Diwali / Lakshmi Puja 8 November sunday 5:54 pm to 7:50 pm Govardhan Puja / Annakoot 10 November Tuesday 6:40 am to 8:50 am Bhai Dooj 11 November Wednesday The afternoon time for Tilak is from 1:10 pm to 3:20 pm

These times are based on the New Delhi calculations of the calendar for the respective festivals. The times given for Naraka Chaturdashi are for Abhyanga Snan, while those for Bhai Dooj are for Tilak.

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Dhanteras Is On November 6, With Worship Taking Place In The Evening

The festival of lights begins with Dhanteras. On this day, there is a tradition of worshipping Lord Dhanvantari, Goddess Lakshmi, and Kubera. Lamps are lit in homes, and people purchase utensils, gold, silver, or other useful items according to their means.

Trayodashi Tithi begins at 10:30 am on November 6th and ends at 10:47 am on November 7th. The auspicious time for Dhanteras Puja in New Delhi is from 6:02 pm to 7:57 pm on November 6th. Keep in mind, this is the auspicious time for the puja. It would not be correct to consider this as the only auspicious time for shopping throughout the day.

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Choti Diwali On 7th Or 8th November?

This time, the most important focus will be on this date. Chaturdashi Tithi will be from 10:47 am on November 7th to 11:27 am on November 8th. The Abhyanga Snan (abhyanga bath) for Narak Chaturdashi is performed before sunrise on Chaturdashi Tithi. Therefore, for New Delhi, the Abhyanga Snan (abhyanga bath) for Narak Chaturdashi and Roop Chaudas is scheduled for the morning of November 8th.

The calendar lists Kali Chaudas as November 7. Assuming Kali Chaudas and Naraka Chaturdashi are the same can be confusing, as the ritual times for both are different.

Why Is Diwali Only On 8th November, When Amavasya Is Also On 9th?

Kartik Amavasya will begin on November 8th at 11:27 AM and end on November 9th at 12:31 PM. The evening Pradosh period is observed for Lakshmi Puja. This year, Amavasya will fall on the evening of November 8th, so Diwali and Lakshmi Puja will be held on Sunday, November 8th.

The auspicious time for Lakshmi Puja in New Delhi is from 5:54 pm to 7:50 pm. Pradosh Kaal will be from 5:31 pm to 8:09 pm. Preparing for Lakshmi-Ganesh Puja in advance will ensure the puja is completed within the stipulated time.

Why Is Govardhan Puja Not Celebrated The Next Day Of Diwali?

This year, Amavasya will fall on the morning of November 9th, the day after Diwali. Pratipada Tithi begins at 12:31 PM on November 9th and ends at 2:00 PM on November 10th. According to the calendar, Govardhan Puja will be held on Tuesday, November 10th. The auspicious time for the morning puja in New Delhi is from 6:40 AM to 8:50 AM.

On Govardhan Puja, Lord Krishna is offered Annakut (food of food) as an offering. In homes and temples, Govardhan is made and worshipped according to local traditions.

Bhai Dooj Is On 11th November, When Should One Apply Tilak?

Bhai Dooj will be celebrated on Wednesday, November 11th. The Dwitiya Tithi will begin at 2:00 PM on November 10th and end at 3:53 PM on November 11th. In New Delhi, the afternoon time for applying Tilak to one's brother is from 1:10 PM to 3:20 PM. On this day, sisters perform Tilak and Aarti for their brothers, praying for their happiness and a healthy life.

Disclaimer: The information provided here is based solely on beliefs and information. It's important to note that does not endorse any beliefs or information. Consult a relevant expert before acting on any information or information.