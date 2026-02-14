Maha Shivratri 2026: Simple, Nutritious And Healthy Vrat Recipes To Try

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeReligionMaha Shivratri 2026: Simple, Nutritious And Healthy Vrat Recipes To Try

Discover healthy and energizing fasting recipes for Maha Shivratri, including sabudana khichdi, fruit yogurt and more.

By : Simrat Kathuria | Updated at : 14 Feb 2026 01:09 PM (IST)

Maha Shivratri is a sacred festival dedicated to Lord Shiva, which people celebrate through their devotion and their prayers and their fasting. The rules of fasting require people to select meals that consist of light food items and healthful food items which will deliver them uninterrupted energy throughout their waking hours. The exciting recipes directed toward alleviating hunger pangs during prolonged fasting will help you maintain the energy levels day after day.

ALSO READ: Mahashivratri 2026: Check Out The Exact Date, Puja Samagri List, And All About This Sacred Festival

Sabudana Khichdi: A Fasting Favourite

Sabudana contains high carbohydrate content which provides energy that lasts throughout the entire day. The dish requires preparation using roasted peanuts and boiled potatoes and cumin seeds and rock salt.The dish becomes filling because peanuts provide protein and healthy fats which are easy to digest. A dash of lemon enhances both taste and digestion.

Samak Rice Pulao: Light and Wholesome

Samak (barnyard millet) serves as a common fasting grain because its easy-to-digest nature makes it suitable for consumption. The dish requires cooking with cumin and mild spices and peanuts and vegetables which follow vrat dietary rules and potatoes. The food delivers essential nutrients and fiber content which maintains your feeling of fullness.

Kuttu Or Singhare Cheela: Protein-Rich Option

Buckwheat (kuttu) or water chestnut (singhara) flour can be used to make soft cheelas. The flour should be mixed with grated bottle gourd or boiled potatoes before cooking which requires only a small amount of ghee. The flour contains nutritional benefits which allow it to control appetite.

Fruit And Yogurt Bowl: Refreshing Choice

The combination of seasonal fruits with fresh yogurt creates a meal that delivers both hydration and vital nutrients to the body. The fruits deliver natural sugars and vitamins, whereas the yogurt helps maintain digestive system wellness.

Maha Shivratri fasting requires people to eat mindfully while they concentrate on their spiritual practices. Your body will receive proper nutrition through your selection of straightforward balanced meals which follow the principles of sattvic dietary customs.

About the author Simrat Kathuria

Simrat Kathuria is a Celebrity Dietician and Wellness Coach
Published at : 14 Feb 2026 01:09 PM (IST)
