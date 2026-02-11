Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
T20 World Cup 2026Web StoriesEventsIdeas of IndiaIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeReligionMahashivratri 2026: Check Out The Exact Date, Puja Samagri List, And All About This Sacred Festival

Mahashivratri 2026: Check Out The Exact Date, Puja Samagri List, And All About This Sacred Festival

Know the significance of Mahashivratri, essential puja samagri, and the spiritual importance of observing night vigil dedicated to Lord Shiv.

By : Vaishnavi Shivam | Updated at : 11 Feb 2026 08:17 AM (IST)

Mahashivratri, literally meaning 'The Great Night of Lord Shiv,' is one of the most significant festivals dedicated to Lord Shiv. On this sacred occasion, devotees observe night-long worship and vigil, known as jaagran, as an expression of deep devotion and spiritual discipline.

Although there are 12 Shivratris observed throughout the year, Mahashivratri falls on the Chaturdashi Tithi of the Krishna Paksha in the month of Phalguna and holds special importance. It is believed to mark the divine union of Lord Shiv and Goddess Parvati. According to tradition, this is the day when Lord Shiv, renouncing his ascetic detachment, entered into worldly life by marrying Goddess Parvati.

Offering water, belpatra (bael leaves), and akshat (uncooked rice) to the Shivling is considered highly auspicious on this day.

ALSO READ: Mahashivratri 2026: Who Should Avoid Observing The Fast? Know What Scriptures Advise

Mahashivratri 2026: Date And Tithi Timings

According to the Hindu Panchang, the Chaturdashi Tithi will begin on February 15, 2026, at 5:04 PM and conclude on February 16, 2026, at 5:34 PM.

While most Hindu festivals are observed based on the Udaya Tithi, Mahashivratri follows a different tradition. The festival is celebrated on the day when the Chaturdashi Tithi is present during the Nishita Kaal.

Based on this, Mahashivratri will be observed on February 15, 2026.

Mahashivratri Puja Samagri

Devotees prepare a wide range of sacred items for the ritual worship, including:

  • Shivling and white cloth
  • Bel leaves, bhang, dhatura, and shami leaves
  • Madar flowers or floral garlands
  • Cow’s milk, curd, sugar, fruits, sweets, and ghee
  • Lotus and white flowers
  • Gangajal (holy Ganga water) and clothes for Lord Shiv
  • Adornments and clothes for Goddess Parvati
  • Havan samagri
  • Items for donation such as clothes, grains, jaggery, and ghee
  • Oil lamp for aarti, cardamom, betel leaves and nuts
  • Cow ghee, camphor, perfume, cloves
  • Sacred thread (janeu), sandalwood, saffron, and rice
  • Seasonal fruits, khus, abhrak, and kush grass mat
  • Sacred thread (mauli), protective thread, sacred ash (bhasma), honey, and berries
  • Shiv Chalisa and religious texts
  • Prasad items like halwa, thandai, and lassi

Why Is Night Vigil Observed On Mahashivratri?

According to astrological beliefs, the planetary positions on the night of Mahashivratri are considered highly favorable for spiritual elevation. It is said that cosmic energies naturally move upward in the human body on this night. Staying awake with the spine erect and remaining alert is believed to support both physical well-being and spiritual growth.

From a spiritual and material perspective, performing Shiv sadhana at night on Mahashivratri is regarded as highly beneficial. Devotees believe that sincere worship of Lord Shiv on this occasion helps in attaining marital harmony, a suitable life partner, and overall happiness in married life.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on beliefs, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]

Related Video

Magh Mela: Triveni Sangam Witnesses Sea of Faith on First Snan of Magh Mela

About the author Vaishnavi Shivam

Vaishnavi is a passionate lifestyle and health writer with a flair for crafting stories that are relatable, informative, and engaging. She often explores themes rooted in Indian culture, wellness, festivals, and seasonal living. A state-level karate player, Vaishnavi believes in discipline both on and off the mat. Outside of work, she finds joy in sketching — a calming hobby she embraces for the sheer love of it, not perfection.
Read
Published at : 11 Feb 2026 08:17 AM (IST)
Tags :
Mahashivratri Puja Samagri List Mahashivratri 2026 Mahashivratri 2026 Date Mahashivratri Puja Timing
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
7 Dead, Dozens Injured In Canada School Shooting; Suspect Killed
7 Dead, Dozens Injured In Canada School Shooting; Suspect Killed
Cities
Delhi: After Janakpuri, Another Youth Falls To Death In Open Drain In Rohini; Body Recovered
Delhi: After Janakpuri, Another Youth Falls To Death In Open Drain In Rohini; Body Recovered
News
Ex-Army Chief Naravane's First Comment After Memoir Row, Breaks Silence, Shares Publisher’s Post
Ex-Army Chief Naravane's First Comment After Memoir Row, Breaks Silence, Shares Publisher’s Post
World
US Customs Removes 25% Additional Tariff Charge On Indian Goods
US Customs Removes 25% Additional Tariff Charge On Indian Goods
Advertisement

Videos

Inside Parliament: Kiran Rijiju Holds Crucial Meeting with Opposition Leaders
Political Row: Government and Opposition Clash Over Limits of Protest in Lok Sabha
Kanpur Lamborghini Case: Shivam Mishra’s Father to Be Questioned
Breaking News: Violence Erupts Again in Manipur’s Ukhrul District
Breaking News: Govt–Opposition Meet at 12:30 PM to End Parliament Deadlock
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Rifa Deka
Rifa DekaChief Copy Editor
How Deleted Assam BJP Video Raises Questions On Political Messaging & Responsibility
Opinion
Embed widget