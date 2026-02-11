Mahashivratri, literally meaning 'The Great Night of Lord Shiv,' is one of the most significant festivals dedicated to Lord Shiv. On this sacred occasion, devotees observe night-long worship and vigil, known as jaagran, as an expression of deep devotion and spiritual discipline.

Although there are 12 Shivratris observed throughout the year, Mahashivratri falls on the Chaturdashi Tithi of the Krishna Paksha in the month of Phalguna and holds special importance. It is believed to mark the divine union of Lord Shiv and Goddess Parvati. According to tradition, this is the day when Lord Shiv, renouncing his ascetic detachment, entered into worldly life by marrying Goddess Parvati.

Offering water, belpatra (bael leaves), and akshat (uncooked rice) to the Shivling is considered highly auspicious on this day.

Mahashivratri 2026: Date And Tithi Timings

According to the Hindu Panchang, the Chaturdashi Tithi will begin on February 15, 2026, at 5:04 PM and conclude on February 16, 2026, at 5:34 PM.

While most Hindu festivals are observed based on the Udaya Tithi, Mahashivratri follows a different tradition. The festival is celebrated on the day when the Chaturdashi Tithi is present during the Nishita Kaal.

Based on this, Mahashivratri will be observed on February 15, 2026.

Mahashivratri Puja Samagri

Devotees prepare a wide range of sacred items for the ritual worship, including:

Shivling and white cloth

Bel leaves, bhang, dhatura, and shami leaves

Madar flowers or floral garlands

Cow’s milk, curd, sugar, fruits, sweets, and ghee

Lotus and white flowers

Gangajal (holy Ganga water) and clothes for Lord Shiv

Adornments and clothes for Goddess Parvati

Havan samagri

Items for donation such as clothes, grains, jaggery, and ghee

Oil lamp for aarti, cardamom, betel leaves and nuts

Cow ghee, camphor, perfume, cloves

Sacred thread (janeu), sandalwood, saffron, and rice

Seasonal fruits, khus, abhrak, and kush grass mat

Sacred thread (mauli), protective thread, sacred ash (bhasma), honey, and berries

Shiv Chalisa and religious texts

Prasad items like halwa, thandai, and lassi

Why Is Night Vigil Observed On Mahashivratri?

According to astrological beliefs, the planetary positions on the night of Mahashivratri are considered highly favorable for spiritual elevation. It is said that cosmic energies naturally move upward in the human body on this night. Staying awake with the spine erect and remaining alert is believed to support both physical well-being and spiritual growth.

From a spiritual and material perspective, performing Shiv sadhana at night on Mahashivratri is regarded as highly beneficial. Devotees believe that sincere worship of Lord Shiv on this occasion helps in attaining marital harmony, a suitable life partner, and overall happiness in married life.

