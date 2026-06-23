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HomeReligionLast Bada Mangal Today: Don't Miss These Hanuman Puja Rules, Check Exact Muhurat And Remedies

Last Bada Mangal Today: Don't Miss These Hanuman Puja Rules, Check Exact Muhurat And Remedies

The last Bada Mangal of 2026 is being observed today. Know the exact shubh muhurat, puja vidhi, and powerful Hanuman remedies believed to bring strength, prosperity, and protection.

Written By : ABP Live Lifestyle |  Edited By: Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 23 Jun 2026 11:08 AM (IST)
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  • Strict rules prohibit Charanamrit, salt, and women touching idol.

Bada Mangal 2026: The last big Mangal of the month of Jyeshtha is on 23 June 2026. According to the Puranas, this is the day of meeting of Shri Ram and Bajrangbali. In such a situation, worshiping Hanuman ji on the day of Bada Mangal removes all the problems of a person's life.

The native gets freedom from fear and increases self-confidence. There are some special rules for the worship of Hanuman ji, if they are followed and worshipped, then its result is obtained quickly. See the auspicious time, method and rules of worship on the last big Mars.

Aakhri Bada Mangal 2026 Shubh Muhurat

  • Variables - 08:54 AM - 10:39 AM
  • Benefit – 10:39 AM – 12:23 PM
  • Amrit - 12:23 PM - 02:08 PM

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Bada Mangal Puja Vidhi

  • Take a bath in the morning and take a vow of fasting and worship
  • Chola, vermilion, betel leaves and jaggery-chana are offered to Hanuman ji
  • Mix jasmine oil in vermilion and apply it on the idol. Start from the feet and take it to the head,
  • Put silver work on the idol, now wear a red loincloth to Hanuman ji.
  • Sprinkle perfume, apply tilak with akshat on Hanumanji's head, red roses.
  • While offering the chola, chant this mantra - Sindur Raktavarnam Cha Sindurtilakapriyae. O Lord, accept the vermilion given by me as devotion.
  • Offer perfume, vermilion, kumkum, akshat, flowers and floral garlands.
  • Recite Hanuman ji's mantra, Hanuman Chalisa.

Bada Mangal Puja Mantra

  • Om Aim Bhrim Hanumate Sri Rama Dootaya Namah
  • Om Shri Vajradehaya Ramabhaktaya Vayuputraaya Namo'stute
  • Om, salutations to the son of Anjani who is accompanied by Angadadi
  • Om Namo Hanumanate Rudra Avataraya Sarvashatrusharayanaya.

Offer this bhog on Bada Mangal

Hanuman ji's favorite bhog is considered to be roasted gram and jaggery. Bajrangali is pleased to offer this bhog on the day of Bada Mangal. Apart from this, besan laddoos, boondi laddoos, sweet betel leaves, imarti, banana and saffron-rice are also offered in the worship of Hanuman ji.

ALSO READ | Ashadha 2026: Worship Lord Vamana And Surya Dev For Health, Blessings, And Positivity

Bada Mangal Puja Rules

  • Charanamrit is never used in the worship of Hanuman ji. Therefore, avoid doing this at the time of worship.
  • Salt should not be consumed on the day of Bada Mangal.
  • Hanuman ji used to stay away from the touch of women due to being a child celibate. In such a situation, women should not touch Hanuman ji during worship.
  • Hanuman is a peace-loving and easily pleasing deity. Therefore, do not quarrel at all in the house. Turbulence can increase the Saturn wrath.
  • A person who worships Hanuman ji should follow the belief of celibacy. He should take care of cleanliness and purity of mind.
  • In the worship of Hanuman ji, there is a tradition of doing three circumambulations of him.

Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on beliefs, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What are the auspicious times for Bada Mangal puja?

The auspicious times for Bada Mangal puja are 08:54 AM - 10:39 AM (Variables), 10:39 AM - 12:23 PM (Benefit), and 12:23 PM - 02:08 PM (Amrit).

About the author ABP Live Lifestyle

ABP Live Lifestyle curates stories around health, wellness, fashion, beauty, travel and everyday living, tracking trends, expert advice and seasonal essentials, while blending practical tips with cultural insights to help readers make smarter choices, live better, and stay in step with changing lifestyles.
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Published at : 23 Jun 2026 11:08 AM (IST)
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Bada Mangal 2026 Hanuman Remedies Bada Mangal Puja Vidhi
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