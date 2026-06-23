Last Bada Mangal Today: Don't Miss These Hanuman Puja Rules, Check Exact Muhurat And Remedies

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Strict rules prohibit Charanamrit, salt, and women touching idol.

Bada Mangal 2026: The last big Mangal of the month of Jyeshtha is on 23 June 2026. According to the Puranas, this is the day of meeting of Shri Ram and Bajrangbali. In such a situation, worshiping Hanuman ji on the day of Bada Mangal removes all the problems of a person's life.

The native gets freedom from fear and increases self-confidence. There are some special rules for the worship of Hanuman ji, if they are followed and worshipped, then its result is obtained quickly. See the auspicious time, method and rules of worship on the last big Mars.

Aakhri Bada Mangal 2026 Shubh Muhurat

Variables - 08:54 AM - 10:39 AM

Benefit – 10:39 AM – 12:23 PM

Amrit - 12:23 PM - 02:08 PM

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Bada Mangal Puja Vidhi

Take a bath in the morning and take a vow of fasting and worship

Chola, vermilion, betel leaves and jaggery-chana are offered to Hanuman ji

Mix jasmine oil in vermilion and apply it on the idol. Start from the feet and take it to the head,

Put silver work on the idol, now wear a red loincloth to Hanuman ji.

Sprinkle perfume, apply tilak with akshat on Hanumanji's head, red roses.

While offering the chola, chant this mantra - Sindur Raktavarnam Cha Sindurtilakapriyae. O Lord, accept the vermilion given by me as devotion.

Offer perfume, vermilion, kumkum, akshat, flowers and floral garlands.

Recite Hanuman ji's mantra, Hanuman Chalisa.

Bada Mangal Puja Mantra

Om Aim Bhrim Hanumate Sri Rama Dootaya Namah

Om Shri Vajradehaya Ramabhaktaya Vayuputraaya Namo'stute

Om, salutations to the son of Anjani who is accompanied by Angadadi

Om Namo Hanumanate Rudra Avataraya Sarvashatrusharayanaya.

Offer this bhog on Bada Mangal

Hanuman ji's favorite bhog is considered to be roasted gram and jaggery. Bajrangali is pleased to offer this bhog on the day of Bada Mangal. Apart from this, besan laddoos, boondi laddoos, sweet betel leaves, imarti, banana and saffron-rice are also offered in the worship of Hanuman ji.

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Bada Mangal Puja Rules

Charanamrit is never used in the worship of Hanuman ji. Therefore, avoid doing this at the time of worship.

Salt should not be consumed on the day of Bada Mangal.

Hanuman ji used to stay away from the touch of women due to being a child celibate. In such a situation, women should not touch Hanuman ji during worship.

Hanuman is a peace-loving and easily pleasing deity. Therefore, do not quarrel at all in the house. Turbulence can increase the Saturn wrath.

A person who worships Hanuman ji should follow the belief of celibacy. He should take care of cleanliness and purity of mind.

In the worship of Hanuman ji, there is a tradition of doing three circumambulations of him.

Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on beliefs, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein