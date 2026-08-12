Surya Grahan 2026: Amavasya And Solar Eclipse On August 12, Know Sutak And Puja Rules

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Practice financial discipline; solar eclipse not visible in India.

Some dates in life aren't just for rituals. They offer an opportunity to pause and introspect, to shed old burdens, and to resolve a new beginning. The new moon day of August 12, 2026, is one such date. This Shravan Amavasya, falling on Wednesday, is associated with the blessings of ancestors, worship of Lord Shiva, charity, and service to nature. It is also known as Hariyali Amavasya.

If tensions are rising at home, your hard work isn't yielding results, your money isn't staying put, or your mind is gripped by some unknown fear, don't treat this date as an ordinary day. According to religious belief, even small measures taken with devotion on the new moon day can become a pledge for positive change in your life.

At What Time Will Amavasya Occur On 12th August?

According to the calendar, the new moon date will be Amavasya at sunrise on August 12th during the Krishna Paksha of Shravan month. This date will begin at 1:52 am and end at 11:06 pm. Therefore, bathing, donations, offerings, and prayers related to Amavasya will be performed on August 12th only. The calendar timings may vary by a few minutes depending on your location, so be sure to check your local time. On this day, the Pushya Nakshatra will prevail in the morning. After this, the Ashlesha Nakshatra will begin. Since it is Wednesday, there is a special opportunity to worship Lord Ganesha and the planet Mercury.

Why Is Amavasya Being Considered A 'Boon' This Time?

The month of Shravan is a time to worship Lord Shiva. Amavasya is associated with the ancestors, introspection, and the cleansing of past karmas. Hariyali Amavasya is a festival to express gratitude to nature, trees, and the earth. Thus, on August 12th, three sentiments are coming together: Shiva's grace, ancestral blessings, and nature conservation. This is the most significant feature of this date. It is believed that if a truly auspicious act is performed along with worship on this day, its effects are not limited to just one day. It can even change a person's behavior, the atmosphere at home, and future decisions. Here, "boon" doesn't mean a sudden miracle. It means a date when a person can recognize the mistakes in their life and take the first step in the right direction.

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Do This Small Work For Your Ancestors

There is a tradition of offering water to the ancestors on Amavasya. After bathing in the morning, face south and mix black sesame seeds in clean water and offer it while remembering your ancestors. Mentally recall the names of ancestors you know in your family. Even if you don't remember their names, you can express gratitude to all your ancestors. After this, feed a needy person or give flour, rice, lentils, clothing, or dakshina as per your capacity. It is a religious belief that donations made in the name of ancestors bring peace and contentment to the family. If your family has a tradition of performing Shraddha rituals or Tarpan, seek the assistance of a qualified scholar. Don't simply perform complex rituals based on social media.

What To Do If There Is A Financial Blockage?

On the morning of August 12th, light a ghee lamp in your home temple. Remember Lord Vishnu and Goddess Lakshmi. Afterward, set aside a small amount from your income to help someone in need. Remember, the Amavasya ritual isn't just about praying for money. It's also a day to cultivate financial discipline. So, on this day, resolve to stop unnecessary spending, make a list of old debts, and begin regular savings. Only practical decisions made with religious principles yield real benefits in the long run. Businesses should clean their workplace. Remove broken items, unused papers, and long-accumulated trash. In the evening, light a lamp in a safe place near the main entrance. This symbolizes removing stagnation from home and business.

If Your Mind Is Restless, Offer Water To Lord Shiva.

Worshiping Lord Shiva on Shravan Amavasya is considered special. In the morning, offer plain, clean water to the Shivalinga. If available, offer clean and unbroken leaves of the bel tree. Afterward, chant "Om Namah Shivaya" at least 108 times. Instead of expressing a multitude of desires during your puja, make a clear resolution—whether to reduce anger, break a bad habit, improve relationships, or establish regularity in your work. Amavasya also brings the message of recognizing and dispelling inner darkness.

Why Is Planting A Tree On Hariyali Amavasya The Best Solution?

The name of this new moon day itself is associated with greenery. Therefore, simply worshipping at a temple is not considered sufficient. Plant a neem tree, peepal tree, banyan tree, amla tree, vine, or any other tree suited to the local climate. Plant a tree where regular care is possible. If space isn't available, care for an old plant. Water it, remove any debris around it, and take responsibility for its protection. Planting a tree just for a photo opportunity isn't the spirit of this festival. Protecting a plant is the true worship.

Don't Be Confused About The Solar Eclipse.

A total solar eclipse will also occur in some parts of the world on August 12, 2026. However, this eclipse will not be visible in India. According to the commonly accepted visibility-based calendar, the Sutak (sunday) will not apply in India. Local temples or family traditions may vary. Therefore, devotees in India can bathe, donate, and worship normally on Amavasya, rather than fear or confusion. Those living abroad should check the eclipse and Sutak timings based on their city.

Avoid These Mistakes On Amavasya

Don't insult the elderly, the needy, or anyone visiting your home on this day. Avoid intoxicants, meat, and unnecessary disputes. Avoid ostentation in the name of ancestors, and don't harass animals or birds. Be wary of claims that spread fear on Amavasya. It's not appropriate to attribute every problem to ancestral curses or negative energy. Serious financial, family, or mental problems can only be resolved with the help of a relevant expert and practical efforts.

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Light A Lamp After Sunset

In the evening, light a lamp in the home temple. Another lamp can be placed in a safe place near the main entrance. Afterward, family members should observe silence for a few minutes and remember their ancestors. Resolve to carry forward the good lessons they learned from them. This is the deepest message of this new moon. Remembering our ancestors isn't just a ritual, it's about being grateful to our roots. Worshiping Shiva isn't just about offering water, it's about controlling inner turmoil. Planting trees isn't just a solution, it's about saving lives for future generations. Don't miss the new moon on August 12, 2026. No elaborate or expensive rituals are necessary. A pot of water, a sincere prayer, food for the needy, and a tree planted with a commitment to care for it these four things can truly make this new moon a blessing for you.

[Disclaimer: The information provided here is based solely on beliefs and information. It's important to note that does not endorse any beliefs or information. Consult a relevant expert before acting on any information or information.]