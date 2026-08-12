Tamil Nadu Assembly Passes Delimitation Resolution With DMK Support, Targets Centre

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Tamil Nadu Assembly opposed delimitation, DMK also supported resolution.

Tamil Nadu government opposed FCRA Bill, fearing impact on charities.

Additionally, the Assembly passed resolution opposing NEET's continuation.

Within two days, the Tamil Nadu government led by C. Joseph Vijay has passed Assembly resolutions opposing two major plans of the Centre, delimitation and the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRA) Amendment Bill, 2026.

On Wednesday, August 12, Chief Minister Vijay himself introduced a resolution opposing the proposed delimitation exercise. The resolution urged the Centre to retain the Lok Sabha's strength at 543 seats and was passed by the Assembly after a nearly two-hour debate.

The move is significant as the DMK, led by political rival MK Stalin, also supported the resolution.

DMK Backs Delimitation Resolution

DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin said the party wanted delimitation to be kept off for the next 25 years while supporting 33% reservation for women.

"Our position is that there should be no constituency delimitation for the next 25 years. We welcome the proposal for 33 percent reservation for women. The DMK was the movement that first told India the impact of delimitation."

TVK subsequently thanked the DMK for supporting the resolution.

Tamil Nadu Minister Adhav Arjun said in the Assembly, "We thank the DMK for supporting the resolution against delimitation, despite our political differences."

The DMK's backing assumes significance amid earlier reports that the party could support the Centre on the delimitation Bill. Its latest position in the Assembly, however, is against the proposed exercise.

What Did Vijay Say On Delimitation?

Chief Minister Vijay said, "There should be no further delay in the 33 percent reservation for women due to delimitation."

The resolution also stated that it was the Centre's responsibility to ensure that states that had implemented population control programmes were not adversely affected by the delimitation proposal.

Congress MP P. Chidambaram also backed the resolution.

"Today they also passed a resolution opposing delimitation. This is the right step. Except for a single BJP member, the entire Tamil Nadu is unanimous on this issue. The number of Lok Sabha seats should be kept at 543; otherwise, it will become like the Chinese Parliament. It will become just a public meeting, not a House. The ratio of southern states, including Tamil Nadu, should be kept stable. They cannot be punished for implementing family planning for the last 25 years."

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Chidambaram Opposes FCRA Bill

On the FCRA Amendment Bill, Chidambaram said, "They should not only send it to the JPC but also withdraw it. At least, this is better than passing the bill amid uproar. Congress will oppose the bill in the JPC and ultimately it will have to be repealed. This is a mischievous bill aimed at targeting minorities."

On Tuesday, the Tamil Nadu government introduced a resolution opposing the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) (FCRA) Amendment Bill, 2026. The DMK also supported that resolution.

School Education Minister Rajmohan, while introducing the resolution, said the amendment could affect the autonomy of charitable organisations, particularly educational and social welfare institutions run by minorities.

The Modi government had planned to pass the FCRA Bill during the ongoing Monsoon Session but postponed the move amid opposition from opposition parties and Christian organisations. The government has referred the Bill to a parliamentary committee (JPC).

Tamil Nadu Assembly Also Opposes NEET

The TVK government has also passed a resolution opposing the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET).

The resolution urged the Centre to abolish NEET and base medical admissions on Class 12 marks.

The motion received support from members of the DMK, AIADMK, PMK and Left parties. BJP MLA Bhojarajan opposed the motion and walked out of the House.

Tamil Nadu has maintained a long-standing demand for the abolition of NEET. The demand intensified after the exam was allegedly rigged, according to the information provided. The Vijay-led government has now taken another step by passing the resolution against the examination.

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