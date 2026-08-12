The Karnataka government has prohibited the sale and distribution of products containing tobacco and/or nicotine across the state. This measure was implemented citing public health concerns.
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Karnataka Bans Gutkha, Pan Masala For 1 Year; Tobacco, Nicotine Products Under Scanner
The Department of Food Safety and Drug Administration issued the notification on August 10, 2026. The order will remain in force for one year from the date of its issuance.
- Karnataka prohibits tobacco and nicotine product sales for one year.
- Notification issued August 10, 2026, for public health concerns.
- Ban covers manufacture, distribution, sale of gutkha, pan masala.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What has the Karnataka government prohibited?
When was this prohibition issued and for how long will it be in effect?
The notification was issued on August 10, 2026, by the Department of Food Safety and Drug Administration. It will remain in force for one year from the date of its issuance.
Which specific products are covered by this ban in Karnataka?
The ban covers gutkha, pan masala, and other products containing tobacco and/or nicotine. Stringent enforcement drives are underway to ensure compliance.
How can the public assist in enforcing this prohibition?
The department has appealed to the public to report any instances of manufacture, sale, or distribution of these prohibited products. Public cooperation is sought to build a healthy, addiction-free Karnataka.
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