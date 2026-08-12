Karnataka Bans Gutkha, Pan Masala For 1 Year; Tobacco, Nicotine Products Under Scanner

The Karnataka government has prohibited the sale and distribution of products containing tobacco and/or nicotine across the state for one year, citing public health concerns.

The Department of Food Safety and Drug Administration issued the notification on August 10, 2026. The order will remain in force for one year from the date of its issuance.

Gutkha, Pan Masala Among Products Covered

The Food Safety Division of the Department of Food Safety and Drug Administration, under the Health and Family Welfare Department, has begun stringent enforcement against products containing tobacco and/or nicotine.

Special inspection and enforcement drives are being conducted under the supervision of Food Safety Officers. The operations cover the manufacture, storage, transportation, distribution and sale of gutkha, pan masala and other prohibited products containing tobacco and/or nicotine.

Action Under Food Safety Law

The notification has been issued under Section 30(2)(a) of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, and Regulation 2.3.4 of the Food Safety and Standards (Prohibition and Restrictions on Sales) Regulations, 2011.

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"In exercise of the powers conferred under Section 30(2)(a) of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006 and Regulation 2.3.4 of the Food Safety and Standards (Prohibition and Restrictions on Sales) Regulations, 2011, the Department of Food Safety and Drugs Administration has issued a Government Notification dated 10-08-2026," Srinivas K, Commissioner, Department of Food Safety and Drugs Administration, said in a statement.

The Office of the Commissioner of Food Safety, Karnataka, has banned the manufacture, storage, distribution, transportation, and sale of gutkha and pan masala containing tobacco and/or nicotine across the state for a period of one year, citing public health concerns. pic.twitter.com/VUIOSMUJy4 — ANI (@ANI) August 12, 2026

The notification prohibits the sale and distribution of products containing tobacco and nicotine in Karnataka in the interest of public health, he said.

Public Asked To Report Violations

The department has appealed to the public to inform the concerned authorities if they come across the manufacture, sale or distribution of prohibited tobacco and nicotine products.

The government has also sought public cooperation in its efforts to build a healthy and addiction-free Karnataka.