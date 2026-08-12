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English NewsNewsIndiaKarnataka Bans Gutkha, Pan Masala For 1 Year; Tobacco, Nicotine Products Under Scanner

Karnataka Bans Gutkha, Pan Masala For 1 Year; Tobacco, Nicotine Products Under Scanner

The Department of Food Safety and Drug Administration issued the notification on August 10, 2026. The order will remain in force for one year from the date of its issuance.

Written By : Pinky Rajpurohit |  Updated at : 12 Aug 2026 04:14 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Karnataka prohibits tobacco and nicotine product sales for one year.
  • Notification issued August 10, 2026, for public health concerns.
  • Ban covers manufacture, distribution, sale of gutkha, pan masala.

The Karnataka government has prohibited the sale and distribution of products containing tobacco and/or nicotine across the state for one year, citing public health concerns.

The Department of Food Safety and Drug Administration issued the notification on August 10, 2026. The order will remain in force for one year from the date of its issuance.

Gutkha, Pan Masala Among Products Covered

The Food Safety Division of the Department of Food Safety and Drug Administration, under the Health and Family Welfare Department, has begun stringent enforcement against products containing tobacco and/or nicotine.

Special inspection and enforcement drives are being conducted under the supervision of Food Safety Officers. The operations cover the manufacture, storage, transportation, distribution and sale of gutkha, pan masala and other prohibited products containing tobacco and/or nicotine.

Action Under Food Safety Law

The notification has been issued under Section 30(2)(a) of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, and Regulation 2.3.4 of the Food Safety and Standards (Prohibition and Restrictions on Sales) Regulations, 2011.

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"In exercise of the powers conferred under Section 30(2)(a) of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006 and Regulation 2.3.4 of the Food Safety and Standards (Prohibition and Restrictions on Sales) Regulations, 2011, the Department of Food Safety and Drugs Administration has issued a Government Notification dated 10-08-2026," Srinivas K, Commissioner, Department of Food Safety and Drugs Administration, said in a statement.

The notification prohibits the sale and distribution of products containing tobacco and nicotine in Karnataka in the interest of public health, he said.

Public Asked To Report Violations

The department has appealed to the public to inform the concerned authorities if they come across the manufacture, sale or distribution of prohibited tobacco and nicotine products.

The government has also sought public cooperation in its efforts to build a healthy and addiction-free Karnataka.

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Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What has the Karnataka government prohibited?

The Karnataka government has prohibited the sale and distribution of products containing tobacco and/or nicotine across the state. This measure was implemented citing public health concerns.

When was this prohibition issued and for how long will it be in effect?

The notification was issued on August 10, 2026, by the Department of Food Safety and Drug Administration. It will remain in force for one year from the date of its issuance.

Which specific products are covered by this ban in Karnataka?

The ban covers gutkha, pan masala, and other products containing tobacco and/or nicotine. Stringent enforcement drives are underway to ensure compliance.

How can the public assist in enforcing this prohibition?

The department has appealed to the public to report any instances of manufacture, sale, or distribution of these prohibited products. Public cooperation is sought to build a healthy, addiction-free Karnataka.

Published at : 12 Aug 2026 04:14 PM (IST)
Tags :
Tobacco Karnataka Karnataka  Karnataka Bans Pan Masala For 1 Year Nicotine Products Banned
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