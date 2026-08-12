Solar Eclipse 2026: Will Sutak Be Observed In India On August 12? Know The Rules

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Second 2026 solar eclipse occurs August 12.

'Ring of Fire' visible across globe in specific regions.

Not visible in India, so no religious implications apply.

Eclipse forms in Cancer zodiac, Ashlesha Nakshatra.

The second solar eclipse of the year is going to occur on August 12, 2026, the day of Hariyali Amavasya. This celestial event will be visible in full or partial form in many countries, while it will not be visible in India. The event of a solar eclipse has always been considered special from an astronomy and religious perspective. The second solar eclipse of the year is going to occur on August 12, 2026. Previously, the first solar eclipse of the year occurred in February. Astrologer and tarot card reader Nitika Sharma, Director of Shri Laxminarayan Astro Solutions, Ajmer, stated that the second solar eclipse of the year will occur on August 12, 2026. This eclipse will occur on the Hariyali Amavasya (the new moon day) of the Shravan month. According to the Hindu calendar, this solar eclipse will occur on the new moon day of the Krishna Paksha (dark fortnight) of the Shravan month. This solar eclipse will occur in the Cancer zodiac sign, where Jupiter will also be present. Besides India, it will be visible in North America, Africa, Europe, the Arctic, Greenland, Iceland, and Spain.

Key Facts About The Solar Eclipse

Date: 12 August 2026, Shravan Krishna Paksha Amavasya (Hariyali Amavasya)

Eclipse Timing: August 12 at 09:04 pm to August 13 at 04:25 am

Eclipse Type: Annular/Total solar eclipse ('Ring of Fire')

Zodiac Sign And Constellation: Cancer zodiac sign and Ashlesha constellation

Status In India: Unseen (Sutak period not valid)

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Hariyali Amavasya Will Not Be Visible In India, Celebrate It Normally

The eclipse will occur at night according to Indian Standard Time, so it will not be visible in India. According to scriptures, an eclipse that is not visible has no religious implications and no Sutak period. According to Ajmer-based astrologer and tarot card reader Nitika Sharma, all religious rituals, including bathing, donations, offerings to ancestors, tree planting, and worship of Lord Shiva, can be performed normally on this Hariyali Amavasya in India. Temple doors will remain open.

Yoga Will Be Formed In Cancer zodiac And Ashlesha Nakshatra

According to the Panchang calculations, this solar eclipse will occur in the water element zodiac sign Cancer and Ashlesha Nakshatra . The Sun will be transiting through Cancer, while Devguru Jupiter (Guru) will be positioned in its exalted sign, Cancer. The planetary alignment will occur under Ashlesha Nakshatra.

The 'Ring Of Fire' Will Be Visible In These Parts Of The World

This will be a long annular solar eclipse, in which the Moon will cover the Sun and a beautiful 'Ring of Fire' will be created in the sky.

Total Solar Eclipse: Spain, Iceland, Greenland, Russia, and parts of Portugal will see a total solar eclipse, plunging it into darkness during the day. This will be the first total solar eclipse visible on the Spanish mainland in more than 100 years.

Partial Solar Eclipse: It will be partially visible in the rest of Europe, North America and large parts of western Africa.

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Astrological Influence On The Country, World And Weather

According to Astrologer Nitika Sharma, the eclipse in the water sign Cancer can cause the following effects on a natural and global scale:

Natural Disasters: Unusual rainfall, flooding, and earthquakes are possible. Heavy rains are possible in central and southeastern Indian states (especially Telangana and Andhra Pradesh).

Global And Political Situation: Situations of political instability, border tension, student movements and protests may arise at the global level.

Economic And Social Impact: Business will boom, diseases will decrease, employment opportunities will increase and personal income will increase.