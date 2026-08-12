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English NewsCitiesHimachal Horror: 4 Killed, 9 Injured As Bolero Falls Into Ravine In Sirmaur

Himachal Horror: 4 Killed, 9 Injured As Bolero Falls Into Ravine In Sirmaur

According to reports, local resident Jagdish Sharma died of a heart attack at Sangrah Hospital on August 11. His body was being taken to Arlu village for cremation on Tuesday night.

Written By : Sagarika Chakraborty |  Updated at : 12 Aug 2026 05:31 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Four killed, nine injured as camper fell into ravine.
  • Vehicle transporting body for cremation, driver lost control.
  • Police launched rescue, injured hospitalized, investigation is underway.

Four people were killed and nine others injured after a Bolero camper fell into a deep ravine near Gatlog village in the Sangrah area of Himachal Pradesh's Sirmaur district late Tuesday night.

The accident occurred while the villagers were returning with the body of another resident who had died earlier.

Villagers Were Taking Body For Cremation

According to reports, local resident Jagdish Sharma died of a heart attack at Sangrah Hospital on August 11. His body was being taken to Arlu village for cremation on Tuesday night.

A Bolero camper had been hired to transport members of the deceased's family and other villagers. When the vehicle reached Gatlog in the dark, the driver lost control, causing it to plunge off the road into a deep ravine.

The crash resulted in four deaths and nine injuries.

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Four Died On The Spot

The accident left the Bolero camper completely damaged. Rajendra, Des Raj, Rikhi Ram and Ram Gopal died at the spot.

The injured were identified as Brij Mohan, Kripa Ram, Devendra Singh, Sunil Sharma, Ram Swaroop, Jai Prakash, Sandeep, Kamalendra and driver Kapil Dev.

Kamalendra, Sandeep, Ram Swaroop and Kapil Dev suffered serious injuries.

Injured Taken To Hospital

After receiving information about the accident, police and administrative teams, along with local residents, reached the spot and launched a rescue operation.

All the injured were taken to Sangrah Civil Hospital. After first aid, four seriously injured people were referred to Medical College, Nahan. One patient was also sent to PGI, Chandigarh, for further treatment. The remaining injured are being treated at Sangrah Hospital.

Police Probe Underway

Police have registered a case and are investigating the circumstances that led to the accident.

Post-mortems of the four deceased are being conducted at the Community Health Center (CHC) in Sangrah.

The incident has left the region grieving, with several funeral processions being held in the same village. The local administration is monitoring the condition of those injured.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What occurred near Gatlog village in Himachal Pradesh?

A Bolero camper carrying villagers fell into a deep ravine late Tuesday night. This accident resulted in four deaths and nine injuries.

What was the purpose of the villagers' journey?

The villagers were transporting the body of a resident, Jagdish Sharma, for cremation. The Bolero camper was hired to carry family and other villagers.

How many people were affected by the accident?

Four individuals died on the spot, and nine others were injured. Some of the injured, including the driver, suffered serious wounds.

What actions were taken regarding the injured?

The injured were initially taken to Sangrah Civil Hospital. Four seriously injured were referred to Nahan Medical College, and one patient was sent to PGI, Chandigarh.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 12 Aug 2026 05:31 PM (IST)
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4 Killed Sirmaur HIMACHAL PRADESH 9 Injured Bolero Falls Into Ravine
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