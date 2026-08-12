Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Farmers also worship tools for a good harvest.

The new moon day of the Krishna Paksha (dark fortnight) of the month of Shravan is celebrated with great enthusiasm and devotion across the country as Hariyali Amavasya or Shravan Amavasya. According to religious beliefs, the month of Sawan is very dear to Lord Shiva, which makes the Amavasya that falls during this month even more significant. On this auspicious occasion, special rituals are performed for bathing in holy rivers, performing charity, and offering Pind Daan (a sacred offering) to ancestors. Dr. Anish Vyas, Director of the Pal Balaji Astrology Institute, Jaipur-Jodhpur, and renowned astrologer, stated that this year, Hariyali Amavasya will be celebrated on August 12th, which is considered highly auspicious from both an environmental and religious perspective.

According to Astrologer Dr. Anish Vyas, this year the Shravan Amavasya Tithi will begin at 1:54 AM on August 11th and conclude at 11:07 PM on August 12th. Following the rules of Udayatithi, the main festival of Hariyali Amavasya will be celebrated on August 12th. A very rare combination of constellations and planets is occurring on this day. The Pushya Nakshatra will prevail on Hariyali Amavasya, and the Moon will be in its own zodiac sign, Cancer. This planetary alignment is creating the highly auspicious 'Gauri Yoga' and 'Gajakesari Yoga', in which worship, bathing, and donating yield many times greater benefits.

Religious Significance And Method Of Worship

The month of Sawan is very dear to Lord Shiva. On this day, there are special rituals for tree worship and the worship of agricultural equipment.

The abode of the Trinity: The Peepal tree is believed to be home to Brahma, Vishnu, and Mahesh. Worshiping the Peepal tree and Tulsi on this day helps calm planetary afflictions.

Farmers' Festival: On this day, farmers pray for a good harvest by worshipping the tools used in farming.

Pitru Shanti Remedy: Perform Shraddha-Tarpan on the river bank, feed Brahmins, give green fodder to the cow and feed flour balls to the fishes.

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Planting Trees According To Zodiac Sign

Aries : Plant gooseberry plant.

Taurus: Plant a blackberry tree.

Gemini: Plant Champa tree.

Cancer: Plant a Peepal tree.

Leo: Plant banyan or Ashoka tree.

Virgo: Plant Belpatra or Juhi plant, which is dear to Lord Shiva.

Libra : Plant Arjuna or Nagkesar plant.

Scorpio: Plant a Neem tree.

Sagittarius: Plant a oleander plant.

Capricorn: Plant a Shami tree.

Aquarius: Plant Kadamba or Mango tree.

Pisces: Plant a plum tree.

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Planting Trees For Peace Of The Nine Planets

Sun: White Madar (Aak) plant.

Moon: Palash plant.

Mars: Khair or winter plant.

Mercury: Apamarg plant.

Jupiter: Peepal tree.

Venus: Banyan tree.

Saturn: Shami plant.

Planet Rahu: Sandalwood and Durva plant.