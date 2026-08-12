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English NewsReligionHariyali Amavasya 2026: Date, Shubh Muhurat, Pushya Nakshatra, Gajakesari Yoga And Zodiac Wise Tree Planting Guide

Hariyali Amavasya 2026: Date, Shubh Muhurat, Pushya Nakshatra, Gajakesari Yoga And Zodiac Wise Tree Planting Guide

Hariyali Amavasya 2026 falls on August 12. Know the date, Shubh Muhurat, Pushya Nakshatra, Gajakesari Yoga and zodiac-wise tree planting guide.

Written By : Dr. Anis Vyas |  Updated at : 12 Aug 2026 01:02 PM (IST)
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  • Farmers also worship tools for a good harvest.

The new moon day of the Krishna Paksha (dark fortnight) of the month of Shravan is celebrated with great enthusiasm and devotion across the country as Hariyali Amavasya or Shravan Amavasya. According to religious beliefs, the month of Sawan is very dear to Lord Shiva, which makes the Amavasya that falls during this month even more significant. On this auspicious occasion, special rituals are performed for bathing in holy rivers, performing charity, and offering Pind Daan (a sacred offering) to ancestors. Dr. Anish Vyas, Director of the Pal Balaji Astrology Institute, Jaipur-Jodhpur, and renowned astrologer, stated that this year, Hariyali Amavasya will be celebrated on August 12th, which is considered highly auspicious from both an environmental and religious perspective.

According to Astrologer Dr. Anish Vyas, this year the Shravan Amavasya Tithi will begin at 1:54 AM on August 11th and conclude at 11:07 PM on August 12th. Following the rules of Udayatithi, the main festival of Hariyali Amavasya will be celebrated on August 12th. A very rare combination of constellations and planets is occurring on this day. The Pushya Nakshatra will prevail on Hariyali Amavasya, and the Moon will be in its own zodiac sign, Cancer. This planetary alignment is creating the highly auspicious 'Gauri Yoga' and 'Gajakesari Yoga', in which worship, bathing, and donating yield many times greater benefits.

Religious Significance And Method Of Worship

The month of Sawan is very dear to Lord Shiva. On this day, there are special rituals for tree worship and the worship of agricultural equipment.

  • The abode of the Trinity: The Peepal tree is believed to be home to Brahma, Vishnu, and Mahesh. Worshiping the Peepal tree and Tulsi on this day helps calm planetary afflictions.
  • Farmers' Festival: On this day, farmers pray for a good harvest by worshipping the tools used in farming.
  • Pitru Shanti Remedy: Perform Shraddha-Tarpan on the river bank, feed Brahmins, give green fodder to the cow and feed flour balls to the fishes.

ALSO READ | Hariyali Teej 2026: Rare Coincidence On Teej, Know Puja Muhurat, Vidhi And Significance

Planting Trees According To Zodiac Sign

  • Aries : Plant gooseberry plant.
  • Taurus: Plant a blackberry tree.
  • Gemini: Plant Champa tree.
  • Cancer: Plant a Peepal tree.
  • Leo: Plant banyan or Ashoka tree.
  • Virgo: Plant Belpatra or Juhi plant, which is dear to Lord Shiva.
  • Libra : Plant Arjuna or Nagkesar plant.
  • Scorpio: Plant a Neem tree.
  • Sagittarius: Plant a oleander plant.
  • Capricorn: Plant a Shami tree.
  • Aquarius: Plant Kadamba or Mango tree.
  • Pisces: Plant a plum tree.

ALSO READ | Sawan Shivratri 2026: Date, Time, Puja Muhurat & Significance

Planting Trees For Peace Of The Nine Planets

  • Sun: White Madar (Aak) plant.
  • Moon: Palash plant.
  • Mars: Khair or winter plant.
  • Mercury: Apamarg plant.
  • Jupiter: Peepal tree.
  • Venus: Banyan tree.
  • Saturn: Shami plant.
  • Planet Rahu: Sandalwood and Durva plant.

[Disclaimer: The information provided here is based solely on beliefs and information. It's important to note that ABPLive.com does not endorse any beliefs or information. Consult a relevant expert before acting on any information or information.]

Frequently Asked Questions

What makes Hariyali Amavasya significant?

The month of Sawan is very dear to Lord Shiva, making this Amavasya highly significant. It is considered auspicious environmentally and religiously, with special rituals like bathing and charity.

About the author Dr. Anis Vyas

Dr. Anish Vyas, Director of Pal Balaji Jyotish Sansthan in Jaipur and Jodhpur, is a renowned and respected astrologer in India. He is known as a devotee of Pal Balaji. His work in Vedic astrology is commendable, and his predictions are often highly accurate. His articles are regularly published on various platforms, and he is an expert in forecasting horoscopes and daily zodiac predictions. He is also recognised as a palmistry and Vastu expert. In addition to his following in India, he has a significant number of followers abroad as well. He remains active on social media. So far, more than 497 of his predictions have proven true. Dr. Anish Vyas inherited his knowledge of rituals and astrology from a young age. He earned a Gold Medal in M.A. in Journalism and has completed a Ph.D. His astrology-based articles are regularly published in major newspapers across the country. He also frequently appears in live shows on various news channels.  
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Published at : 12 Aug 2026 01:00 PM (IST)
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Hariyali Amavasya 2026 Hariyali Amavasya Date Hariyali Amavasya Puja
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