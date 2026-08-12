Pakistan Military’s Balochistan Massacre: 28 Civilians Killed In Midnight Airstrike

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Images of bodies under rubble question military counter-terrorism operations.

The Pakistani military has come under fresh scrutiny after an airstrike in Balochistan’s Surab district killed 28 civilians, including nine children and seven women, according to information available until 3:00 PM. The strike, carried out at around 2:00 AM in Gondhan village, reportedly targeted homes while residents were asleep. 17 people were also injured and are undergoing treatment. Photographs and videos from the site show bodies, including those of young children, trapped beneath rubble, raising serious questions over the nature and conduct of the counter-terrorism operation by Pakistani security forces.

Grim Casualty Toll

According to information availabe, 28 civilians have lost their lives in the airstrike, including nine children, seven women and 12 men. Additionally, 17 people were injured in the Pakistani military attack and are currently undergoing treatment.

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A Pattern Of Civilian Casualties

The visuals emerging from Surab are depicting severe destruction, with the bodies of children and elderly victims blown to pieces in the attack.

Notably, this is not the first instance where Pakistan has killed its own citizens, including women and children, during counter-terrorism strikes. Last year, on September 21-22, the Pakistani military killed 30 civilians in an airstrike in the Tirah Valley of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Military Silence

Following the devastating airstrike in Balochistan’s Surab, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the media wing of the Pakistani military, has maintained complete silence.

As of late afternoon, army headquarters has yet to release an official statement or offer any clarification regarding the counter-terrorism operation.

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