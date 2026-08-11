Hariyali Teej 2026: Rare Coincidence On Teej, Know Puja Muhurat, Vidhi And Significance

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Goddess Parvati's devotion to Shiva forms festival's basis.

With the arrival of the month of Sawan, greenery, swings, and folk songs become visible everywhere. Hariyali Teej, a festival associated with these beautiful traditions, is considered very special for married women. On this day, women observe a fast, praying for their husbands' long life and a happy married life, and worship Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. Unmarried women also observe this fast with the hope of finding a suitable life partner. In 2026, Hariyali Teej will be celebrated on Saturday, August 15th. This year, the festival's significance is further enhanced by the combination of Shiva Yoga, Siddha Yoga, and Ravi Yoga on Hariyali Teej. According to religious beliefs, performing puja and fasting during these auspicious yogas brings special benefits.

According to Astrologer Dr. Anish Vyas, Hariyali Teej is not just a festival of fasting, but it is also a celebration of love, dedication, nature and the sacred relationship of Lord Shiva and Mother Parvati.

When Is Hariyali Teej 2026?

According to the calendar, the third day of the bright fortnight of Sawan will begin at 6:46 pm on August 14, 2026 , and will end at 5:28 pm on August 15, 2026. Based on the rising date, Hariyali Teej will be celebrated on August 15. Hariyali Teej, also known as Shravan Teej, is celebrated on the third day of the bright fortnight (Shukla Paksha) of the month of Sawan. On this day, nature is seen in its most beautiful form, and women are especially fond of swinging, applying mehndi, and singing folk songs.

Three Auspicious Yogas Will Be Formed On Hariyali Teej:

According to Astrologer Dr. Anish Vyas, this time on Hariyali Teej, there is a combination of Shiva Yoga, Siddha Yoga and Ravi Yoga.

Shiva Yoga: Lasts until 7:09 am.

Siddha Yoga: Lasts all day on August 15th and will remain in effect until 5:21 am on August 16th.

Ravi Yoga: Begins at 6:19 am and lasts until 3:25 am on August 16th.

According to astrological beliefs, these yogas are considered favorable for worship, religious rituals, and auspicious works. Fasting and worshiping during Ravi Yoga are especially considered auspicious and fruitful.

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The Fast Is Observed For The Long Life Of The Husband:

Hariyali Teej is primarily observed by married women wishing for their husbands' long life, good health, and a happy married life. It is believed that Goddess Parvati also performed rigorous penance and fasting to win Lord Shiva as her husband. For this reason, Hariyali Teej is associated with love and devotion in the relationship between husband and wife. Unmarried women also observe this fast with the hope of finding a good and worthy life partner. The color green holds special significance on this day. Women wear green saris, green bangles, and green makeup. Green symbolizes the greenery of the monsoon season and the freshness of nature.

Why Is The First Teej After Marriage Special?

Hariyali Teej, the first festival after marriage, is considered especially significant for newlyweds. Many families have a tradition of inviting their daughters to their parents' home for this occasion. Sinjara is celebrated a day before Hariyali Teej. The in-laws send clothes, jewelry, henna, makeup items, sweets , and fruits to the newlyweds. Traditional dishes like ghevar and feni also add to the sweetness of this festival. Women apply henna to their hands, wear new clothes, and perform puja in a decorated manner. In many places, swings are erected on trees, and women enjoy the festival by singing folk songs of Sawan.

Hariyali Teej Puja Method:

On the morning of Hariyali Teej, bathe, wear clean clothes, and thoroughly clean the place of worship. After this, prepare to worship Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. According to religious tradition, idols of Shivalinga, Lord Ganesha, Goddess Parvati, and her friends can be made by mixing Ganga water with clay. After this, place wedding items such as vermilion, bangles, bindi, henna , and clothing on a plate and offer it to Goddess Parvati. After this, offer clothes to Lord Shiva and worship all the deities, including Lord Ganesha, as per the rituals. Offer incense, lamps, fruits, flowers , and offerings . Finally, read or listen to the Hariyali Teej fast story. In many places, women also perform night vigils and kirtans. However, local rituals of worship may vary by family and region.

Major Traditions Of Hariyali Teej:

Traditions associated with Hariyali Teej include swinging, applying henna, wearing green clothes , and singing folk songs . Married women touch the feet of their mothers-in-law and give them Suhaag items. If the mother-in-law is not present, these items may be given to their elder sister-in-law or another elderly woman in the family. These traditions are not only driven by religious sentiments, but also by the spirit of family and bonding. This is why Hariyali Teej still brings excitement and a sense of belonging among women.

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How Did Mother Parvati Get The Fruits Of Her Penance?

The mythological belief associated with Hariyali Teej is linked to the marriage of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. It is said that Goddess Parvati performed rigorous penance for a long time to win Lord Shiva as her husband. Mother Parvati observed a fast on the third day of the bright fortnight of the month of Sawan, worshipping Lord Shiva. Pleased with her austerity and devotion, Lord Shiva accepted her as his wife. This story is considered the basis for the Hariyali Teej fast. Religious belief holds that women who observe this fast with devotion and faith are blessed with eternal good fortune and a happy married life, just like Goddess Parvati.

Why Is Hariyali Teej Special?

Hariyali Teej showcases the beauty of nature and relationships, along with religious faith. The greenery of Sawan, swings, mehndi, folk songs, and traditional dishes make this festival special. Worshiping Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati conveys the message of love, trust, and devotion between husband and wife. This is why Hariyali Teej 2026 is so special for married women as well as those who want to experience this beautiful festival deeply rooted in Indian traditions and culture.