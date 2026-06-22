Ashadha 2026: Worship Lord Vamana And Surya Dev For Health, Blessings, And Positivity

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Ayurveda suggests specific dietary changes for seasonal health.

Ashadha Month June 30 to July 29, 2026: The month of Ashadha will be from June 30 to July 29. According to religious beliefs, there is a special ritual of worshiping the Sun God, Lord Vishnu and his Vamana avatar throughout this month. Along with this, this month has also been considered very important from the point of view of Ayurveda.

According to Ajmer-based astrologer and tarot card reader Nitika Sharma, following the rules of fasting, worship and eating in this month not only cures diseases, but also increases age and self-confidence.

Religious Significance And Major Fasts And Festivals

From Devshayani Ekadashi coming in this month, Lord Shri Hari Vishnu goes to sleep (sleep) for four months. After this, all auspicious and auspicious works are stopped for the next 4 months.

Jagannath Rath Yatra: The famous Jagannath Rath Yatra is one of the major festivals of the month of Ashadha.

The famous Jagannath Rath Yatra is one of the major festivals of the month of Ashadha. Worship of Guru and Water God: Worship of Guru is the most fruitful in this month. Also, worshiping Water God brings wealth and the boon of child happiness.

Worship of Guru is the most fruitful in this month. Also, worshiping Water God brings wealth and the boon of child happiness. Wish Fulfillment: According to Skanda Purana, fasting on Sunday and Saptami Tithi in Ashadha fulfills all the wishes of the devotees.

Worship And Legend Of Lord Vamana

The deity of the month of Ashadha is Lord Vaman (the incarnation of Vishnu). Especially on the Thursday of the month of Ashadha and the twelfth day of the Shukla Paksha, special worship and fast of Lord Vaman is performed.

Story of Vamana Avatar: In the golden age, the demon king Bali defeated the gods and took over heaven. To protect the gods, Lord Vishnu incarnated in the form of Vamana from the womb of Godmother Aditi. Vaman Dev asked King Bali for three feet of land in donation.

Taking a huge form, he measured the earth in one step and the heaven in the other. When there was no space left to keep the third step, Bali put his head forward. God stepped on and Bali reached the underworld. Pleased with Bali's generosity, God made him the master of the underworld and returned the gods to their heaven.

In this month, after fasting, there is a tradition of feeding and donating small children considering them as the form of Lord Vaman.

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Importance And Method Of Sun Worship

During Ashadha, the Sun resides in the zodiac sign of its friendly planets (Gemini), which increases its auspicious effect. According to Valmiki's Ramayana, Lord Rama also worshipped the Sun before conquering Lanka.

Benefits of Sun Worship:

Confidence and positive energy increase.

Physical problems and diseases are removed.

Victory over enemies, respect and progress are achieved.

Correct Method Of Offering Arghya:

Wake up before sunrise in the morning and take a bath (if possible, add Ganga water to the water).

Fill a copper pot with water and add rice and flowers to it.

to it. While offering Arghya to the rising sun, chant the mantra 'Om Ravye Namah '.

'. Worship with incense and lamps and donate items related to the sun such as copper utensils, yellow or red cloth, wheat, jaggery or red sandalwood.

After worship, eat fruits at one time a day.

Health And Ayurveda: The Twilight Of The Seasons

The leading masters of Ayurveda (Charaka, Sushruta and Vagbhata) have called Ashadha as the junction of seasons. At this time, the summer ends and the rain begins. Due to moisture in the weather, the risk of fungus, indigestion, malaria, dengue and viral fever increases.

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What To Eat And What To Use?

Anti-bacterial spices: Use more neem, cloves, cinnamon, turmeric and garlic in food to avoid infection and fungus.

Seasonal juicy fruits: Eat juicy fruits like mangoes and jamun that come in this season.

Things to keep digestion healthy: To keep the stomach healthy and avoid indigestion, include fennel and asafoetida in your diet.

To increase immunity: To increase the immunity of the body, consume Giloy and take Triphala powder with warm water at night.

Boiled water: To avoid water-borne diseases, always drink water by boiling.

Things To Avoid (what Not To Eat)?

Away from sour things: Eating tomatoes, pickles, yogurt and other excessively sour things should be avoided during this month.

Eating tomatoes, pickles, yogurt and other excessively sour things should be avoided during this month. Bel fruit: Eating vine should be completely avoided during Ashadh.

Eating should be completely avoided during Ashadh. Spicy and heavy food: Do not eat too much spicy, fried and rich things to keep the digestive power right.

Do not eat too much spicy, fried and rich things to keep the digestive power right. Normal or cold water: Avoid drinking unboiled plain water or cold water from the fridge, as bacteria thrive quickly in this season.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on beliefs, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein