Karwa Chauth 2026: Puja Samagri, Bayna Essentials And Moon Worship Items You Must Keep Ready

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Karwa Chauth 2026: October 29, puja 5:38-6:56 PM.

Prepare essential puja items and traditional offerings early.

Prepare moon offering items and consult family rituals.

Karwa Chauth 2026 Puja Samagri: While decorating the Karwa Chauth thali, sometimes you have to search for the box of roli, or sometimes you remember that you left behind a lamp wick. Even after purchasing the karwa and sieve, some small puja items may still be missing. In such a situation, an easy way to prepare is to set aside the items for the evening puja, offering to the moon, and bayne in advance.

This year, Karva Chauth falls on Thursday, October 29, 2026. The auspicious time for the puja in New Delhi is from 5:38 pm to 6:56 pm. Prepare the thali with roli, rice grains, flowers, lamps, ghee, wicks, and sweets. Also collect the Karwa, water vessel, and other materials used in the family tradition in advance.

What Items Are Required For Karva Chauth Puja?

Before purchasing materials, check the items you already have at home. If you already have a platform, a plate, and a water pot, they can be cleaned and used. A list is provided below. Puja materials and rituals may vary by region and family.

Clean the platform and cloth – to prepare the place of worship

Worship pictures of Shiva-Parvati, Ganesha, or Karva Chauth - according to the home worship system

Karwa and its lid – for Karwa Puja

Puja thali and small bowls – to keep the ingredients

Roli or Kumkum, rice grains, turmeric and sandalwood paste – for tilak and puja

Mauli or Kalava – to be tied as per the ritual of worship

Flowers and garlands – for offering

Lamp, ghee and cotton wick – to light the lamp

Dhoop or incense sticks – for worship

Fruits and sweets – for enjoyment

Clean water and a pot – for worship and offering to the moon

A book of fasting stories or a readable story – for listening and reading

Many families also keep betel leaves, betel nuts, coconuts, wheat or rice, skewers, dough balls, and special dishes. Include these in your list according to your family tradition.

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What To Keep In The Puja Plate?

There's no need to place all the large utensils on the plate. Place roli and akshat in small bowls. Flowers, sweets, a sacred thread, and a lamp are also included. A karwa (water pot) and a water pot can be placed near the plate. If sindoor or other items of worship are offered at your home, have them ready. Ask your elders about the quantity of wheat, skewers, or other items you need. Don't take the number listed on another list as a standard for all families.

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Keep The Items For Offering Water To The Moon Separate

To avoid having to search for essential items when going to Chandra Darshan after the evening puja, prepare a small plate separately. The following items can be placed in it:

A pot or pitcher filled with clean water.

A lamp and its lighting supplies.

Flowers, rice grains, and sweets, according to family tradition.

A sieve, if your family has a tradition of viewing the moon through it.

Many households observe the tradition of viewing the moon and their husband's face through a sieve. However, local rituals may vary.

Should We Fill The Pot With Water Or Grains?

The answer to this question won't be the same in every family. Some homes keep a pot filled with water, while others have traditions that include grains and sweets or other items on the lid. Some use one pot, while others use two.

Therefore, decide the number of karvas and the items to be placed in them according to your home's ritual of worship. If you are observing the fast for the first time, it would be helpful to ask this before purchasing.

Prepare Your Makeup And Accessories As Well

Many families have a tradition of giving a 'baina' (gift) to the mother-in-law or the eldest woman in the household. This includes sweets, fruits, delicacies, clothing, wedding items, and dakshina (gift). Decide on the contents based on family customs and your convenience.

Keep your bindi, vermilion, bangles, mehndi, and jewelry separate from your puja items. In homes with the tradition of sargi, preparing the morning meal the night before will reduce last-minute rush.

What Is The Auspicious Time For Karva Chauth Puja?

According to the Panchang, the puja timings in New Delhi on October 29th will be from 5:38 pm to 6:56 pm. Moonrise will be at 8:17 pm. These times are for New Delhi; check your local Panchang for other cities. Before the puja, mix the lamp wick, ghee, roli, rice grains, offerings, and water for the offering. These small details often go unnoticed after the decorations are complete.

Disclaimer: The information provided here is based solely on beliefs and information. It's important to note that does not endorse any beliefs or information. Consult a relevant expert before acting on any information or information.