Karwa Chauth 2026 is on Thursday, October 29th. The auspicious puja time in New Delhi is from 5:38 pm to 6:56 pm. Moonrise in New Delhi will be at 8:17 pm.
Karwa Chauth 2026: Puja Samagri, Bayna Essentials And Moon Worship Items You Must Keep Ready
Karwa Chauth 2026 falls on October 29. Check the complete puja samagri list, essential thali items, moon worship offerings, bayna preparations, and auspicious puja timings.
- Karwa Chauth 2026: October 29, puja 5:38-6:56 PM.
- Prepare essential puja items and traditional offerings early.
- Prepare moon offering items and consult family rituals.
Karwa Chauth 2026 Puja Samagri: While decorating the Karwa Chauth thali, sometimes you have to search for the box of roli, or sometimes you remember that you left behind a lamp wick. Even after purchasing the karwa and sieve, some small puja items may still be missing. In such a situation, an easy way to prepare is to set aside the items for the evening puja, offering to the moon, and bayne in advance.
This year, Karva Chauth falls on Thursday, October 29, 2026. The auspicious time for the puja in New Delhi is from 5:38 pm to 6:56 pm. Prepare the thali with roli, rice grains, flowers, lamps, ghee, wicks, and sweets. Also collect the Karwa, water vessel, and other materials used in the family tradition in advance.
What Items Are Required For Karva Chauth Puja?
Before purchasing materials, check the items you already have at home. If you already have a platform, a plate, and a water pot, they can be cleaned and used. A list is provided below. Puja materials and rituals may vary by region and family.
- Clean the platform and cloth – to prepare the place of worship
- Worship pictures of Shiva-Parvati, Ganesha, or Karva Chauth - according to the home worship system
- Karwa and its lid – for Karwa Puja
- Puja thali and small bowls – to keep the ingredients
- Roli or Kumkum, rice grains, turmeric and sandalwood paste – for tilak and puja
- Mauli or Kalava – to be tied as per the ritual of worship
- Flowers and garlands – for offering
- Lamp, ghee and cotton wick – to light the lamp
- Dhoop or incense sticks – for worship
- Fruits and sweets – for enjoyment
- Clean water and a pot – for worship and offering to the moon
- A book of fasting stories or a readable story – for listening and reading
Many families also keep betel leaves, betel nuts, coconuts, wheat or rice, skewers, dough balls, and special dishes. Include these in your list according to your family tradition.
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What To Keep In The Puja Plate?
There's no need to place all the large utensils on the plate. Place roli and akshat in small bowls. Flowers, sweets, a sacred thread, and a lamp are also included. A karwa (water pot) and a water pot can be placed near the plate. If sindoor or other items of worship are offered at your home, have them ready. Ask your elders about the quantity of wheat, skewers, or other items you need. Don't take the number listed on another list as a standard for all families.
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Keep The Items For Offering Water To The Moon Separate
To avoid having to search for essential items when going to Chandra Darshan after the evening puja, prepare a small plate separately. The following items can be placed in it:
- A pot or pitcher filled with clean water.
- A lamp and its lighting supplies.
- Flowers, rice grains, and sweets, according to family tradition.
- A sieve, if your family has a tradition of viewing the moon through it.
Many households observe the tradition of viewing the moon and their husband's face through a sieve. However, local rituals may vary.
Should We Fill The Pot With Water Or Grains?
The answer to this question won't be the same in every family. Some homes keep a pot filled with water, while others have traditions that include grains and sweets or other items on the lid. Some use one pot, while others use two.
Therefore, decide the number of karvas and the items to be placed in them according to your home's ritual of worship. If you are observing the fast for the first time, it would be helpful to ask this before purchasing.
Prepare Your Makeup And Accessories As Well
Many families have a tradition of giving a 'baina' (gift) to the mother-in-law or the eldest woman in the household. This includes sweets, fruits, delicacies, clothing, wedding items, and dakshina (gift). Decide on the contents based on family customs and your convenience.
Keep your bindi, vermilion, bangles, mehndi, and jewelry separate from your puja items. In homes with the tradition of sargi, preparing the morning meal the night before will reduce last-minute rush.
What Is The Auspicious Time For Karva Chauth Puja?
According to the Panchang, the puja timings in New Delhi on October 29th will be from 5:38 pm to 6:56 pm. Moonrise will be at 8:17 pm. These times are for New Delhi; check your local Panchang for other cities. Before the puja, mix the lamp wick, ghee, roli, rice grains, offerings, and water for the offering. These small details often go unnoticed after the decorations are complete.
Disclaimer: The information provided here is based solely on beliefs and information. It's important to note that ABPLive.com does not endorse any beliefs or information. Consult a relevant expert before acting on any information or information.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is the date and auspicious puja time for Karwa Chauth 2026?
What are the essential items required for Karwa Chauth puja?
Essential items include roli, rice grains, flowers, lamps, ghee, wicks, sweets, Karwa, and a water vessel. Other materials like turmeric, sandalwood, mauli, fruits, and a storybook are also used.
What items should be placed on the Karwa Chauth puja plate?
The puja plate should hold roli, akshat (rice grains) in small bowls, flowers, sweets, a sacred thread, and a lamp. The Karwa and a water pot can be placed nearby.
What items should be prepared for the moon offering?
For the moon offering, prepare a separate plate with a pot of clean water, a lamp with lighting supplies, flowers, rice grains, and sweets. A sieve may also be included if it's part of your family tradition.