Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Cow donation holds great significance; follow specific rules.

According to Hindu religious beliefs, charity and donations hold special significance in a person's life, particularly when performed with a pure heart and selfless intentions. The Garud Puran, one of the 18 Mahapuranas of Hinduism, describes eight sacred forms of charity known as Ashtadaan, which are believed to help a soul attain peace and liberation after death.

In the Pretakalpa section of the Garud Puran, Lord Vishnu explains the importance of these eight great donations to Garuda. According to religious beliefs, donating these items during one's lifetime or in the final stages of life is considered auspicious and is believed to help remove obstacles from the soul's journey after death.

Let us take a look at the eight types of Mahadaan mentioned in the Garud Puran, their religious significance and the rules associated with them.

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Garud Puran: 8 Types Of Ashtadaan And Their Significance

1. Sesame Seeds Donation (Til Daan)

According to the Garud Puran, sesame seeds are considered sacred and are believed to have originated from Lord Vishnu. The donation of white, black and brown sesame seeds is considered auspicious. Religious beliefs suggest that offering sesame seeds helps cleanse sins committed knowingly or unknowingly through one's thoughts, words and actions. It is also believed to bring peace to departed ancestors.

2. Iron Donation (Loha Daan)

Iron is traditionally associated with Lord Shani and Yama in Hindu religious beliefs. Donating iron is considered significant as it is believed to please the messengers of Yama, the god of death. According to the Garud Puran, this donation is believed to reduce difficulties during the soul's journey to the afterlife.

3. Gold Donation (Swarn Daan)

Gold is regarded as a sacred metal and is associated with purity and prosperity. According to the Garud Puran, donating gold is believed to please deities, sages and the divine attendants of Dharmaraj. This act of charity is considered highly auspicious and is believed to help the departed soul attain a favourable destination in the afterlife.

4. Cotton Or Clothes Donation (Kapas Or Vastra Daan)

Donating cotton or new clothes is another important form of charity mentioned in the Garud Puran. According to religious beliefs, this donation is believed to protect the soul from difficulties caused by extreme weather conditions during its journey after death. It is also associated with protection from the fear of Yama's messengers.

5. Salt Donation (Namak Daan)

Salt is traditionally regarded as an essential element of food and is sometimes described as the king of flavours in religious texts. Donating salt is believed to reduce the fear of Yama and help the soul overcome difficulties associated with the afterlife.

6. Donation Of Seven Grains (Saptadhanya Daan)

Saptadhanya refers to the donation of seven types of grains. These include paddy, barley, wheat, urad dal, moong, kakun (foxtail millet) and chickpeas.

According to the Garud Puran, offering these seven grains is believed to please the gatekeepers of Yamlok and help the soul proceed without obstacles on its journey after death.

7. Land Donation (Bhoomi Daan)

Land donation is considered one of the most meritorious acts of charity in Hinduism. According to the Garud Puran, donating land within one's financial capacity is believed to bring immense spiritual merit. It is associated with freedom from sins and divine blessings in the afterlife.

8. Cow Donation (Gau Daan)

Gau Daan, particularly the donation of a Vaidharnai cow, is regarded as the most significant among the eight forms of Ashtadaan. According to Hindu religious beliefs, after death, a soul must cross the Vaitarani River, which is described as a difficult and fearsome obstacle on its journey to the afterlife. Donating a cow is believed to help the soul cross this river and attain peace.

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What Is The Significance Of Vaitarani Gau Daan?

The Garud Puran describes specific rituals associated with Vaitarani Gau Daan. Traditionally, the donation involves a religious resolve (Sankalp), followed by the worship of the cow.

During the ritual, the donor is given water, kusha grass, sesame seeds and Akshat (unbroken rice) for the Sankalp. According to traditional practices, the cow's horns are adorned with gold or brass, while its hooves are decorated with silver.

The cow is covered with new clothes, and a bronze vessel is also kept as part of the ritual. During the final stages of life, the person is traditionally asked to hold the cow's tail before it is donated to a qualified Brahmin.

If donating an actual cow is not possible, religious traditions also mention donating an equivalent amount of money or a small silver or gold cow idol.

What Rules Should Be Followed While Performing Ashtadaan?

According to the Garud Puran, donating items with one's own hands while alive and in good health is considered more beneficial than having family members make donations after one's death.

Certain occasions are also considered especially auspicious for charity. These include:

Amavasya (New Moon Day)

Purnima (Full Moon Day)

Sankranti

Solar and lunar eclipses

Pitru Paksha

The text also emphasises that donations should always be made according to one's financial capacity. Charity should be performed without pride, showmanship or expectations of personal gains. Offering donations to a deserving person or someone in need with pure intentions is considered particularly significant.

Disclaimer: This article is based on religious beliefs and traditional information. ABPLive.com does not endorse or confirm any of these beliefs. Readers are advised to consult relevant experts before acting on any information or religious practice.