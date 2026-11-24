Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Saphala, Paush Putrada Ekadashis, Paush Purnima, Sakat Chauth occur.

The new year 2027 will begin with several important Hindu festivals and religious observances. January will see devotees observe Saphala Ekadashi, Paush Putrada Ekadashi, Sakat Chauth and other significant vrat and festivals.

Apart from these religious occasions, the month will also feature major celebrations such as Lohri, Makar Sankranti, Pongal and Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti. These festivals hold religious and cultural significance and are observed with different rituals across the country.

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January 2027 Vrat And Festival Calendar: Complete List

Here is the complete date-wise list of important vrat, festivals and religious observances falling in January 2027.

Date Day Vrat And Festival January 3 Sunday Saphala Ekadashi January 5 Tuesday Bhaum Pradosh Vrat, Masik Shivratri January 7 Thursday Paush Amavasya January 11 Monday Vinayaka Chaturthi January 13 Wednesday Skanda Shashthi January 14 Thursday Lohri, Bhogi January 15 Friday Makar Sankranti, Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti January 16 Saturday Mattu Pongal, Durga Ashtami January 18-19 Monday-Tuesday Paush Putrada Ekadashi January 20 Wednesday Budh Pradosh Vrat January 22 Friday Paush Purnima, Shakambhari Purnima January 23 Saturday Beginning Of Magh Month January 25 Monday Sakat Chauth January 29 Friday Kalashtami, Masik Janmashtami

Important Vrat And Festivals In January 2027

Saphala Ekadashi (January 3)

Saphala Ekadashi will be observed on January 3, 2027. Dedicated to Lord Vishnu, this Ekadashi is considered auspicious for seeking blessings, success and prosperity. According to religious beliefs, observing the fast and worshipping Lord Vishnu on this day helps devotees overcome obstacles and fulfil their wishes.

Makar Sankranti And Pongal (January 15)

Makar Sankranti will be celebrated on January 15, 2027. The festival marks the Sun's transition from Sagittarius (Dhanu) to Capricorn (Makar). It is considered an auspicious occasion for holy bathing, charity and religious activities.

The festival is celebrated across different parts of India under various names. In Tamil Nadu, Pongal is observed as a harvest festival, while Magh Bihu is celebrated in Assam. Donating sesame seeds and jaggery and taking a holy dip in sacred rivers are considered significant traditions associated with Makar Sankranti.

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Paush Purnima (January 22)

Paush Purnima will fall on January 22, 2027. The full moon day holds religious significance, with devotees observing holy baths, charity and prayers. Listening to the Satyanarayan Katha is also considered auspicious on this occasion.

The following day, January 23, will mark the beginning of the Magh month, which is regarded as particularly significant for religious bathing and charity.

Sakat Chauth (January 25)

Sakat Chauth, also known as Sankashti Chaturthi, will be observed on January 25, 2027. The festival is dedicated to Lord Ganesha, who is worshipped as the remover of obstacles.

On this day, mothers observe a fast and pray for the long life, happiness and prosperity of their children. In many households, devotees observe a fast throughout the day and offer prayers to Lord Ganesha.

Disclaimer: The information provided here is based on religious beliefs and traditional practices. ABPLive.com does not endorse any belief or information. Readers are advised to consult relevant experts before acting on any religious or astrological information.