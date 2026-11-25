Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Cross-voting helped Congress win Beawar despite BJP majority.

Congress candidates secured three district chairperson seats unopposed.

Twenty-one-year-old Santosh Kumari became Jaisalmer chairperson unopposed.

Results for the Rajasthan Zila Parishad chairman elections have been declared in 36 of the 37 districts that went to polls on Wednesday. The Congress has won in 24 districts, while the BJP has secured victories in nine. The Bharat Adivasi Party (BAP) has won two districts, while the Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) has emerged victorious in one. The result in the remaining district is tied, with the winner set to be decided through a lottery shortly.

Congress Wins Three Seats Unopposed

Congress candidates have been elected unopposed in Dausa, Sawai Madhopur and Jaisalmer. In Bikaner, the BJP candidate withdrew, while a Congress rebel filed as an independent; the BJP may back the rebel.

In Jaipur, the BJP and Congress are contesting directly, although Congress has more than a two-thirds majority. Congress has fielded Yashveer Sura against BJP candidate Rajesh Gurjar. Voting is under way.

Jaisalmer's 21-Year-Old Chairperson

Congress won 20 of Jaisalmer’s 21 district council seats, with the BJP taking one. Its sole winner was Karuna Kanwar from Ward 10. Santosh Kumari, elected from Ward 21 on a Congress ticket, defeated BJP candidate Laxmi by 6,137 votes.

Congress workers celebrated her unopposed election as chairperson by distributing sweets and setting off firecrackers.

Thanking residents and Congress leaders, Kumari said she would work with all elected representatives for the district’s development. She also pledged to focus on women’s education and self-reliance, and said she would try to honour the trust placed in her.

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Congress Targets State Government

Former Rajasthan minister Saleh Mohammad said Congress had also gained an advantage in all 10 panchayat samitis in Jaisalmer. He said representatives would work to fulfil their promises.

Jaisalmer Congress district president Amardeen Fakir claimed the results reflected public dissatisfaction with the BJP government. He alleged that residents in the border district faced drought-like conditions and shortages of fodder and canal water, accusing the state government of failing to provide adequate relief.

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