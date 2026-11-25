Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Utpanna Ekadashi dedicated to Lord Vishnu on December 4.

It marks Goddess Ekadashi's emergence defeating demon Murasura.

Ekadashi Tithi begins December 3rd, Parana on December 5th.

Devotees observe fasts, pray for blessings, spiritual well-being.

Utpanna Ekadashi is one of the significant fasting days dedicated to Lord Vishnu in Hinduism. Observed during the Krishna Paksha of the Margashirsha month, this Ekadashi holds special religious importance as it is believed to mark the appearance of Goddess Ekadashi, who emerged from Lord Vishnu to defeat the demon Murasura. In 2026, Utpanna Ekadashi will be observed on Friday, December 4. Devotees observe a fast and offer prayers to Lord Vishnu and Goddess Ekadashi to seek divine blessings, prosperity and spiritual well-being.

According to the Hindu Panchang, the Ekadashi Tithi will begin on December 3 and continue until late night on December 4. Devotees observing the vrat should take note of the auspicious puja muhurat and the Parana timing, as the fast is traditionally broken on Dwadashi, the following day.

Utpanna Ekadashi 2026 Date And Day

Utpanna Ekadashi will be observed on Friday, December 4, 2026. It falls on the Ekadashi Tithi of Krishna Paksha in the Hindu month of Margashirsha. The day is also associated with the origin of Ekadashi Mata, who is worshipped as a divine manifestation of Lord Vishnu's power.

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Utpanna Ekadashi 2026 Tithi Timings

According to the Hindu Panchang, the Ekadashi Tithi timings are as follows:

Ekadashi Tithi Begins: December 3, 2026, at 11:03 PM

Ekadashi Tithi Ends: December 4, 2026, at 11:44 PM

Utpanna Ekadashi Vrat: Friday, December 4, 2026

The fasting date is determined by the prevailing Ekadashi Tithi and the prescribed Panchang rules.

Utpanna Ekadashi 2026 Shubh Muhurat

The Abhijit Muhurat is considered an auspicious period for performing religious activities and prayers.

Abhijit Muhurat: 11:50 AM to 12:32 PM

Devotees can perform the puja during an auspicious period, offering prayers to Lord Vishnu with devotion.

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Utpanna Ekadashi 2026 Parana Time

Parana refers to the ritual of breaking the Ekadashi fast. It is traditionally performed on the following Dwadashi Tithi after sunrise, once the prescribed Hari Vasara period has ended.

In 2026, devotees observing Utpanna Ekadashi can perform Parana on Saturday, December 5.

Parana Date: December 5, 2026

Parana Time: 6:59 AM to 9:04 AM

Devotees should complete the Parana within the prescribed Dwadashi period. Timings may vary depending on the location, so checking the local Panchang is advisable.

Utpanna Ekadashi 2026 Significance

According to Hindu religious beliefs, Utpanna Ekadashi marks the appearance of Goddess Ekadashi. As per the legend, Lord Vishnu was resting when the demon Murasura attempted to attack him. At that moment, a divine feminine energy emerged from Lord Vishnu and defeated the demon.

Pleased with her devotion and power, Lord Vishnu blessed her and declared that those who observe the Ekadashi fast with sincerity would receive his blessings. This is why Utpanna Ekadashi is considered particularly significant for devotees who wish to begin observing Ekadashi fasts regularly.

The day is dedicated to spiritual discipline, devotion and prayers. Devotees believe that observing the vrat with faith helps in seeking forgiveness for past sins and attaining peace and spiritual progress.

Utpanna Ekadashi Puja Vidhi

Devotees can follow these traditional practices while observing Utpanna Ekadashi:

Wake up early, take a bath and wear clean clothes.

Take a sankalp to observe the Ekadashi fast with devotion.

Worship Lord Vishnu and Goddess Ekadashi by offering flowers, fruits, incense and lamps.

Offer Tulsi leaves to Lord Vishnu as part of the traditional puja.

Chant Lord Vishnu's mantras and recite the Vishnu Sahasranama.

Observe the fast according to one's faith and physical capacity.

Listen to or read the Utpanna Ekadashi Vrat Katha.

Perform Parana on Dwadashi during the prescribed time on December 5.

Disclaimer: This article is based on religious beliefs and traditional information. ABPLive does not endorse any religious practices or rituals. Readers are advised to consult religious experts for further guidance.