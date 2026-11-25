Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Das faced UK travel ban over passport birth details.

Chennai RPO issued notice questioning his place of birth.

Das alleges BJP-aligned accounts leaked his passport online.

Cockroach Janta Party co-convenor Saurav Das has alleged that his passport has been leaked online by social media accounts aligned with the BJP, describing it as a fresh instance of targeted harassment. In a post on X, Das said he would file a criminal complaint against every handle involved in circulating the document. His allegations come days after he was stopped from travelling to the United Kingdom, following questions over the place of birth details in his passport application and a notice from Chennai's Regional Passport Office.

Das Alleges Harassment

In his post, Das said a BJP-aligned social media account had earlier circulated his Delhi residential address. He alleged that propagandist YouTubers later entered his home while he was away, and that fabricated stories about his family life and a morphed image of him had also been circulated.

He described the passport leak as another attempt to push what he called a “stupid, ridiculous narrative”. Das said he had specifically asked the SEM Court to ensure that his rent agreement was not leaked, citing the alleged pattern of harassment.

“I shall be filing a criminal complaint with the relevant authorities against EVERY social media handle involved in circulating my passport,” he wrote, adding that he was documenting every incident and account involved.

🚨IMPORTANT🚨 Certain BJP-aligned social media handles have now leaked my passport. This is a matter of serious concern. Will the Ministry of External Affairs clarify whether such leaks of citizens’ passports are a routine affair? Has doxxing been legalised in #NewIndia? First, a BJP-aligned lowlife leaked my Delhi residential address. Then sent propagandist YouTubers who barged into my house while I was out of town. This was followed by fabricated stories about my family life and even a morphed picture of me. Now, my passport is being circulated to peddle yet another stupid, ridiculous narrative. It is precisely because of this pattern of targeted harassment that I specifically asked the SEM Court to ensure that my rent agreement is not leaked. I shall be filing a criminal complaint with the relevant authorities against EVERY social media handle involved in circulating my passport. And to those who mistake the prevailing climate of impunity for permanent immunity: I am documenting every instance and every handle involved. Governments come and go. When the time comes, they will face the full wrath of law. Fleeing the country will be the only option left for them. 🙂 — Saurav Das (@SauravDassss) November 25, 2026

Also Read: 'Advised Not To Use Passport Until He Explains Place Of Birth Details': MEA On Saurav Das Travel Row

Passport Row

Das was stopped at Delhi airport on Monday while boarding a flight to the UK for an Oxford University event.

The MEA said the Regional Passport Office (RPO) in Chennai issued him a show-cause notice on November 23, seeking clarification within seven days over his place of birth. He was also advised not to use his passport until he submitted his response.

Das approached the Delhi High Court, seeking urgent intervention. His counsel told the court that no order, Look Out Circular or travel restriction had been shown to him at the immigration counter. The court said the matter would be listed on Thursday.

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