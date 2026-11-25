Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Riyadh financial district tower was previously targeted in November.

Iran-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen say they are continuing their attacks on Saudi Arabia, claiming to have damaged a key oil refinery as well as the petromonarchy's financial district in the capital Riyadh.

Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saree on Wednesday said that "accurate and direct" attacks targeting Ras Tanura — Saudi Arabia's largest oil refinery and a major export terminal for crude — had "caused fires to break out at the facility."

Saree said an attack on Saudi Arabia's financial district, located in the capital Riyadh, was "carried out in three phases, with strikes hitting their targets accurately."

Saudi capital has been repeatedly attacked by Houthis

Saudi defense officials said that air defenses in the kingdom had taken down four Houthi drones at Ras Tanura and that 11 people had been injured when a tower in the financial district was hit.

The building in question was also targeted on November 19, but no one was injured in that attack.

The Houthis and Saudis have been fighting for over a decade as part of a civil war that has become a regional conflict with increased significance as a result of the ongoing conflict in Iran and the Strait of Hormuz.

(Disclaimer: This report first appeared on Deutsche Welle, and has been republished on ABP Live as part of a special arrangement. Apart from the headline, no changes have been made in the report by ABP Live.)