Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Jasprit Bumrah climbed to second in ICC Test bowling.

Starc leads Test bowlers; Robinson climbed third, tied.

Harry Brook leads Test batting; Bavuma climbs to third.

Jasprit Bumrah has received a significant reward for his outstanding showing against New Zealand, climbing three spots to claim second position in the latest ICC Test bowling rankings. The Indian pace spearhead now sits just behind Australia's Mitchell Starc, who continues to lead the list with a career-best rating of 881. Bumrah's rise follows a five-wicket haul in the opening Test against New Zealand. He picked up four wickets in the first innings, including the prized dismissal of opener Tom Latham for a duck.

Although India could not turn his effort into a victory and the contest finished in a draw, his individual performance has strengthened his position among the world's leading Test bowlers.

Starc Leads As Bumrah Makes Big Leap

Mitchell Starc remains at the summit of the Test bowling chart, while Bumrah's jump is the biggest talking point for India.

Bumrah has moved from fifth to second with 856 rating points. England's Ollie Robinson has also climbed two places to third, matching Bumrah's rating.

Robinson's rise adds a change to the leading positions, with the Englishman now level on points with the Indian quick.

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Changes In Test Batting Rankings

There has also been movement among the top names in the Test batting rankings.

England's Harry Brook continues to hold the number one position. South Africa captain Temba Bavuma has climbed from fourth to third, while Australia's Travis Head has slipped one place to fourth.

In the ODI batting rankings, however, the top three remain untouched. Shubman Gill continues to occupy the number one spot, followed by New Zealand's Daryl Mitchell and India's Virat Kohli.

England's Ben Duckett has gained three places to move into fourth, pushing Rohit Sharma out of the top five.

Jadeja Remains Second In Test All-Rounder Rankings

The leading positions in the Test all-rounder rankings have stayed exactly the same.

South Africa's Marco Jansen remains first with 440 points, while India's Ravindra Jadeja is second on 414.

Wiaan Mulder occupies third place with 294 points, followed by Bangladesh's Mehidy Hasan Miraz on 276 and South Africa's Simon Harmer on 254.