Is Karwa Chauth On October 28 Or 29? Check Correct Date And Puja Muhurat

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Karwa Chauth is an important Hindu festival observed by married women, who traditionally keep a day-long fast for the long life, good health and prosperity of their husbands. The fast begins before sunrise and is broken after sighting the Moon in the evening. In 2026, Karwa Chauth will be observed on Thursday, October 29. With the festival approaching, many devotees are wondering whether Karwa Chauth falls on October 28 or 29 this year. The date is determined by the Chaturthi Tithi and its timing. Here are the festival date, puja muhurat and expected moonrise timings in major Indian cities.

Karwa Chauth 2026 Date And Chaturthi Tithi

Karwa Chauth is observed on the Chaturthi Tithi of Krishna Paksha in the Hindu month of Kartik. In 2026, the Chaturthi Tithi will begin at 1:06 am on October 29 and end at 10:09 pm on the same day. Since the relevant tithi will be in effect on October 29, the festival will be celebrated on Thursday, October 29, rather than Wednesday, October 28.

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Karwa Chauth 2026 Puja Muhurat

In New Delhi, the auspicious time for Karwa Chauth puja on October 29 is expected to be from 5:38 pm to 6:56 pm. The puja muhurat will last approximately one hour and 17 minutes.

During the evening puja, women traditionally worship Goddess Gauri, Lord Shiva and Lord Ganesha. They also listen to the Karwa Chauth Vrat Katha and pray for the well-being and longevity of their husbands.

Puja timings may vary across cities depending on local sunset times. Devotees should check the timings applicable to their location before performing the rituals.

Karwa Chauth 2026 Moonrise Time In Major Cities

Moonrise is an important part of the Karwa Chauth observance, as women traditionally break their fast after sighting the Moon. The expected moonrise timings on October 29 in major Indian cities are as follows:

Kolkata: 7:47 pm

Patna: 7:52 pm

Lucknow: 8:06 pm

Noida: 8:16 pm

New Delhi: 8:17 pm

Jaipur: 8:28 pm

Mumbai: 9:00 pm

Moonrise timings differ from one city to another because of geographical location. Women observing the fast should check the local timing before planning their evening rituals.

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Karwa Chauth Rituals And Significance

On Karwa Chauth, women traditionally begin their fast before sunrise after consuming sargi, a pre-dawn meal often prepared by their mothers-in-law. They observe the fast throughout the day and refrain from eating or drinking until the Moon is sighted, according to their customs.

In the evening, women dress in traditional attire, perform the puja and listen to the Karwa Chauth Vrat Katha. After the Moon becomes visible, they offer arghya, a ritual offering of water, and view the Moon through a sieve. In many families, women also look at their husbands through the sieve before breaking their fast.

The festival is associated with marital devotion, love and prayers for a husband's long life and the well-being of the family. Rituals may vary across regions and households.

What If The Moon Is Not Visible On Karwa Chauth?

Cloud cover, haze and local weather conditions can delay the sighting of the Moon, even after the calculated moonrise time. The listed timing indicates when the Moon is expected to rise, not necessarily when it will become visible from every location. Women observing the fast can check local weather updates and follow their family traditions regarding the completion of the rituals.

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