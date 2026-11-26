Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Fuel tanker crash caused large fire on Cairo highway.

Three people died, 21 injured in the incident.

Falling high-voltage cable reportedly caused tanker to overturn.

Prosecutors launched investigation, ordered DNA samples from victims.

Three people have been killed and 21 injured in a massive fire on a busy highway in Egypt's capital, Cairo, after a fuel tanker crashed on Wednesday evening. The blaze engulfed several vehicles, sending towering flames and thick black smoke into the night sky.

The incident occurred on a section of Cairo's ring road in the Warraq neighbourhood, north of the old city centre. Emergency services rushed to the scene as nearby hospitals began treating victims suffering from burn injuries and smoke inhalation.

Footage circulating on social media showed the scale of the devastation, with massive flames rising above the highway and several vehicles engulfed in fire.

How Did The Cairo Highway Fire Break Out?

Although officials have not yet released an official account of how the fire started, state-owned media reported that the fuel tanker overturned, spilling petrol onto nearby vehicles and triggering the blaze.

According to Egypt's state-owned newspaper Al-Ahram, which cited sources familiar with the investigation, the tanker belonged to a private contractor and was travelling along the highway when a high-voltage cable fell in front of it. The incident reportedly caused the driver to lose control of the vehicle.

The tanker then crossed the central reservation, overturned and caught fire, Al-Ahram reported.

BREAKING: Reports of more than 30 people killed after a truck carrying petroleum products overturned while turning on Cairo’s Ring Road, triggering a massive explosion and fire that spread to several nearby vehicles, according to Egypt’s Health Ministry. https://t.co/7lJKLTR2Rs — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) November 25, 2026

Prosecutor Orders Investigation

The regional public prosecutor has launched an investigation into the incident to establish the circumstances surrounding the crash and the subsequent fire.

As part of the investigation, authorities have also ordered DNA samples to be collected from the bodies of those killed in the blaze.

39 Ambulances Dispatched As Hospitals Treat Injured

Egypt's Health Ministry said 39 ambulances were deployed to respond to the emergency and transport victims to nearby hospitals.

The ministry also shared photographs showing Egypt's health minister overseeing the treatment of injured victims at one of Cairo's hospitals.

Medical teams treated people suffering from burns and smoke inhalation following the fire, while authorities continued their response to the deadly highway incident.