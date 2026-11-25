Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Tariffs aim to pressure trade deals, curb excess capacity.

The Donald Trump administration has proposed tariffs of up to 25 per cent on Indian goods as part of a fresh round of trade measures targeting 14 major trading partners, including China, Japan and the European Union. The proposed rate for India could fall to 17 per cent if New Delhi signs a trade agreement with Washington, according to information released by the Office of the United States Trade Representative (USTR).

India Faces 25% Proposed Tariff

According to a senior US trade official, the proposed duty will not be added to the separate 10 per cent tariff that Indian exporters have been paying since July. Instead, importers would pay the higher of the applicable rates.

India and the US had agreed on a framework for an interim trade agreement in February but are yet to sign the deal. The proposed 17 per cent rate is lower than the 18 per cent figure outlined in the February framework.

The US has indicated that it will consider existing trade arrangements while determining the final tariff rates.

China Faces 20% Duty

China is among the countries facing the proposed excess-capacity tariffs, with the rate set at 20 per cent.

This would come in addition to the roughly 25 per cent tariffs imposed on Chinese goods during Trump's first presidential term.

However, the proposed duties will not be added to the separate 10 per cent or 12.5 per cent tariffs introduced in July against a wider group of trading partners over allegations of inadequate enforcement of anti-forced labour laws.

The US administration has accused China of maintaining excess manufacturing capacity and flooding international markets with goods such as steel, aluminium, electric vehicles, solar products and appliances.

Beijing has rejected the allegations, arguing that its exports reflect its competitive advantages.

14 Trading Partners In Tariff List

Apart from India and China, the proposed tariffs cover Bangladesh, Cambodia, the European Union, Indonesia, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, Singapore, Switzerland, Taiwan, Thailand and Vietnam.

Mexico and Norway have been excluded from the proposed measures for now, with investigations involving the two countries still under review.

The USTR investigation examined 16 trading partners over alleged practices that Washington believes contribute to structural excess capacity in manufacturing and restrict US commerce.

A senior US official said the proposed measures were based on the administration's assessment of policies and practices that sustain excess production in various manufacturing sectors.

Trade Talks Could Gain Momentum

The proposed tariffs could add pressure to ongoing trade negotiations, particularly with countries that have yet to finalise agreements with Washington.

India and Vietnam are among the economies still working towards trade agreements with the US. A senior US official indicated that the latest proposals could encourage countries to conclude negotiations, potentially ahead of the G20 Leaders' Summit in Miami in December.

Washington has also said the proposed duties would remain within the limits of existing trade arrangements. These include a 15 per cent tariff ceiling for the European Union, Japan, South Korea and Taiwan, and 19 per cent for Malaysia.

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Tariffs May Come Into Effect in January

The proposed duties will now go through a public notice and comment period, followed by a hearing before implementation.

The specific rates for individual trading partners were expected to be published in a notice in the US Federal Register on Wednesday.

A senior US official indicated that the process could push the implementation of the tariffs into January 2027.

For India, the proposed 25 per cent rate could be reduced to 17 per cent if a trade agreement is signed. Until then, the proposed duties remain subject to the consultation and implementation process.

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