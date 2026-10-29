Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Karva Chauth puja 5:38-6:56 PM; Delhi moonrise 8:17 PM.

Moonrise timing varies; Mumbai expects it at 9:00 PM.

Rohini ends morning; Chaturthi lasts until 10:09 PM.

Vakratunda Sankashti Chaturthi also today; requires moon worship.

The moon will be the longest wait on Karva Chauth. On Thursday, October 29th, the moonrise will be at 8:17 pm in New Delhi and 9 pm in Mumbai. The auspicious time for evening prayers in Delhi is from 5:38 to 6:56 pm. After the prayers, the fast will be broken by viewing the moon and offering prayers.

Today is also Vakratunda Sankashti Chaturthi and Rohini Vrat. Rohini Nakshatra will end in the morning, but Karva Chauth puja will be performed in the evening. The moon sign and date will also change at night. For those observing the fast, knowing the moonrise and correct puja timings in their city is more important than these changes.

When To Worship Karva Chauth, When To Break The Fast?

The auspicious time for Karva Chauth puja in New Delhi is from 5:38 pm to 6:56 pm. During this time, you can perform puja and katha according to your family tradition. Moonrise will be at 8:17 pm.

The timings for the evening puja and breaking the fast are different. After the puja is completed, the moon is sighted, and the fast is broken by offering prayers to the moon. Therefore, the end of the puja at 6:56 pm should not be considered the time for breaking the fast.

Today, Chaturthi will last until 10:09 pm. According to calculations in Delhi, moonrise will occur before then. There is no need to break the fast until Chaturthi ends; breaking the fast is related to moon sighting and worship.

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What Time Will The Moon Rise In Your City?

In Kolkata and Patna, the moon will rise before Delhi. In Ahmedabad and Mumbai, the wait will be slightly longer. There is a 43-minute difference between moonrise in Delhi and Mumbai. Here's what to know about other major cities:

New Delhi - 8:17 pm

Noida - 8:16 pm

Chandigarh - 8:12 pm

Lucknow - 8:06 pm

Patna - 7:52 pm

Kolkata - 7:47 pm

Jaipur - 8:28 pm

Ahmedabad - 8:52 pm

Mumbai - 9:00 pm

These timings are based on the calendars of the respective cities. Delhi timings may not apply to the entire NCR or other cities. Even if the moonrise time is set, it's not necessary that the moon will be visible from every rooftop or balcony at the same minute. Obscurations, clouds, or haze may delay the viewing. The table indicates the moonrise time, not a guarantee of moonrise.

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Rohini Will End In The Morning, Then Why The Puja In The Evening?

The Rohini nakshatra will last until 11:11 am. After this, Mrigashira will set in. The evening Karva Chauth puja and moonrise will both occur during the Mrigashira nakshatra. Don't consider the end of Rohini to be the final limit for Karva Chauth worship. Chaturthi and moon sighting are crucial for this fast. Today, Chaturthi will be observed at sunrise, evening worship, and moonrise.

October 29th Panchang At A Glance

Day and side- Thursday, Krishna Paksha

Full moon month – Kartik

Amavasya month- Ashwin

Tithi Chaturthi - till 10:09 pm, then Panchami

Nakshatra Rohini - till 11:11 am, then Mrigashira

Yoga- Parigha, October 30 till 12:06 am; then Shiva

Karana - Bava till 11:37 am, Balava till 10:09 pm; then Kaulava

Sun sign- Libra

Moon sign- Taurus till 10:06 pm, then Gemini

Sunrise-Sunset: 6:31 am - 5:38 pm

Moonset: 9:52 am

The Moon will enter Gemini at 10:06 PM, and Panchami will begin at 10:09 AM. There is a three-minute difference between the two changes. The morning Nakshatra change is separate from these.

Will There Be Bhadra Today?

Bhadra, which began the previous day, will have ended at 1:06 am on October 29. Bhadra will cease to exist from sunrise until evening prayers and moonrise. Panchak and Gandmool are also not listed in today's daily Panchang. Do not add the previous day's Sarvartha Siddhi Yoga to today's Panchang.

Today's Rahukaal And Auspicious Time

Brahma Muhurta - 4:48 am - 5:39 am

Abhijeet Muhurta - 11:42 am - 12:27 pm

Vijay Muhurta - 1:56 pm - 2:40 pm

Twilight - 5:38 pm - 6:04 pm

Nishita - 11:39 pm - 12:31 am on October

30 Rahukaal - 1:28 pm - 2:52 pm

Yamaganda - 6:31 am - 7:54 am

Gulika - 9:18 am - 10:41 am

Dushta Muhurta - 10:13 am - 10:58 am and 2:40 pm - 3:25 pm

Varjya - 4:17 pm - 5:45 pm

Amrit Kaal is from 8:17 am to 9:44 am and from 1:03 am to 2:30 am on October 30th. These are the periods according to the general calendar. The specific puja muhurat for Karva Chauth is listed separately above.

Chandra Darshan Is Also Necessary For Those Observing Sankashti Fast

Today is Vakratunda Sankashti Chaturthi. It is customary to worship Lord Ganesha and break the fast by offering prayers to the moon. In Delhi, the moonrise is also at 8:17 pm. Karva Chauth and Sankashti fall on the same day, but the rituals and stories for both are different.

3 Important Things Of The Day

1. Karva Chauth puja in Delhi is from 5:38 pm to 6:56 pm. The fast will be broken after moonrise.

2. Watch the moonrise in your city. The moon will rise at 8:17 pm in Delhi and 9 pm in Mumbai.

3. Rohini will end in the morning, but Chaturthi will last until 10:09 pm. There is no Bhadra during the evening puja.

This calendar is based on New Delhi's time and calendar calculations. City-wise moonrise is based on the calculations for the respective location. Puja muhurta, sunrise, sunset, and Rahukaal may also vary depending on the location.

Disclaimer: The information provided here is based solely on beliefs and information. It's important to note that does not endorse any beliefs or information. Consult a relevant expert before acting on any information or information.