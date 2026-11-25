Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Akhilesh avoided seat numbers, urged UP CM to resign.

The seat-sharing arrangement between the Congress and the Samajwadi Party (SP) for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections is yet to be finalised. Addressing the issue at ABP News' Shikhar Sammelan, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav was asked how many seats his party would offer the Congress as part of their alliance. Responding without disclosing any specific number, Yadav said the Congress would get seats where it had the potential to win.

Akhilesh Avoids Seat-Sharing Numbers

The SP chief maintained that electoral victory, rather than the number of seats allocated to the Congress, would determine the alliance's approach.

Referring to the parties' previous electoral partnerships, Yadav said that when the Congress and Samajwadi Party came together, the Congress had secured victories in both Lok Sabha and Assembly elections. However, when asked whether the Congress could get 100 seats, he declined to provide a clear answer.

Asked how many seats the Samajwadi Party itself expected to win in the upcoming Uttar Pradesh elections, Yadav said he would reveal the figure only on the final day.

In a light-hearted response, he remarked that several ghosts, spirits and supernatural forces were believed to be roaming around, adding that revealing the number in advance could prompt them to work against the party.

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'CM Should Resign Immediately'

When asked what message he would give the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister in just two words, Yadav's response was: "Resign immediately."

Taking a swipe at the BJP's double-engine government, he said its two engines were now colliding with each other. He further claimed that the double-engine government had been reduced to zero, adding that even after double counting, the result remained double zero.

'PDA Govt Will Deliver Historic Results'

Expressing confidence about the alliance's prospects, Yadav predicted that Uttar Pradesh would witness historic electoral results.

He said people belonging to the PDA were preparing to form the next government, adding that communities had increasingly recognised the need to establish their own government to secure social justice.

Yadav described PDA as representing Pichhde, Dukhi and Apmaanit-the backward, distressed and humiliated sections of society-and said these groups would come together to form the next government in Uttar Pradesh.

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