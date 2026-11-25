Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Supreme Court to hear contempt plea regarding Deepam lamp.

Petitioner alleges deliberate non-compliance, seeks contempt proceedings.

Court to examine state's report, hear the contempt plea.

The Supreme Court on Wednesday said it would hear a contempt plea and examine a status report from the Tamil Nadu government over the failure to light the traditional Karthigai Deepam lamp at Deepathoon atop Thiruparankundram hill in Madurai district. The plea seeks action against the state for allegedly disobeying the court’s directions permitting the ritual.

The issue was mentioned before a bench of Justices Aravind Kumar and Vipul M Pancholi, after the state informed the court that it was required to file a report detailing developments in the matter.

State To File Status Report

The state government’s counsel told the bench that a status report had to be filed detailing developments. He also informed the court that the traditional lamp had not been lit at Deepathoon.

A senior advocate representing the petitioner, who had sought permission to light the lamp, described the developments as “most unfortunate”. He said the state had told the Madras High Court that prohibitory orders were in force and customary practices did not permit the lamp to be lit at the disputed location.

The petitioner’s counsel alleged deliberate non-compliance with the Supreme Court’s directions. He argued that the flame should have been carried to Deepathoon and the lamp lit there. He also said the state had repeatedly assured the High Court that it would comply with the directions.

Also Read: ‘Contempt Of SC’: Petitioner’s Lawyer Warns Of Legal Action After Deepam Not Lit At Deepathoon

Contempt Plea Sought

The counsel urged the Supreme Court to initiate suo motu contempt proceedings against the authorities, alleging that the state had circumvented the apex court’s directions. He also referred to the review petition filed by the Tamil Nadu government.

When the senior advocate said the petitioners would file a contempt plea, the bench responded: “File it, and then we will see.” The court said it would hear the plea and peruse the state’s report.

The developments follow the state government’s failure to implement the Supreme Court’s November 21 order, which permitted the traditional lamp to be lit at Deepathoon on November 24 as a one-time measure.

The dispute concerns the customary lighting of the lamp at the hilltop site and the state authorities’ objections, citing law-and-order restrictions and customary practices.

Also Read: Karthigai Deepam Row: Lamp Lit At Traditional Spot, Not Supreme Court-Approved Deepathoon Pillar