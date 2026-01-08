Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Coimbatore temple celebrated Karthigai Deepam with 108,000 lamps.

Oil lamps arranged depicting Lord Shiva in unique formation.

1,008 families collaboratively lit the 108,000 lamps.

A grand Karthigai Deepam celebration was held at the 200-year-old Ellai Karuppasamy Temple in Onnipalayam village near Karamadai in Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore district. The temple premises were illuminated with 1.08 lakh oil lamps, which were arranged in a unique formation depicting Lord Shiva. The spectacular display brought together hundreds of families and turned the historic temple into a centre of devotion and festive celebrations.

The highlight of the event was the participation of 1,008 families, who joined hands to light 1,08,000 oil lamps at a single location. The lamps were carefully arranged to create an image of Lord Shiva, making the celebration particularly striking. The collective effort of the participating families added to the significance of the occasion, as devotees came together to mark the festival through a large-scale display of traditional lamps.

#WATCH | Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu: A grand Karthigai Deepam celebration was held at the 200-year-old Ellai Karuppasamy Temple in Onnipalayam village near Karamadai in Coimbatore district. 1.08 lakh oil lamps were lit in a unique arrangement depicting Lord Shiva. As part of the event, 1,008 families joined hands to light 1,08,000 lamps at a single location. — ANI (@ANI) November 25, 2026

1,008 Families Come Together For Grand Lamp-Lighting Ceremony

The large-scale celebration at Ellai Karuppasamy Temple stood out for the number of lamps lit and the community participation involved. A total of 1,008 families took part in the initiative, contributing to the lighting of 1.08 lakh oil lamps within the temple premises.

The arrangement depicting Lord Shiva was the main attraction of the event. Thousands of individual flames came together to create a larger devotional image, reflecting the religious significance of lighting lamps during Karthigai Deepam. The celebration also highlighted how traditional festivals bring communities together through shared religious practices and collective participation.

VIDEO | Tamil Nadu: 200-year-old Ellai Karuppasamy Temple in Coimbatore lights 1.08 lakh oil lamps in Lord Shiva’s form during Karthigai Deepam celebrations. (Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/d8jp61yd2p) https://t.co/fvkp7MfFK1 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 25, 2026

What Is Karthigai Deepam And Why Is It Celebrated?

Karthigai Deepam is one of the important traditional festivals observed in Tamil Nadu and other parts of South India. Also known as the Festival of Lights, it is celebrated during the Tamil month of Karthigai, which generally falls between November and December. The festival is associated with the worship of Lord Shiva and Lord Murugan.

One of the central legends associated with Karthigai Deepam describes how Lord Shiva appeared before Lord Brahma and Lord Vishnu as an endless column of fire to demonstrate that his divine power had no beginning or end. According to the legend, both deities attempted to find the limits of the fiery manifestation but could not succeed.

The festival commemorates this divine manifestation of Lord Shiva as an infinite flame. Lighting oil lamps is considered a symbolic expression of this belief, representing the victory of light over darkness and knowledge over ignorance.

VIDEO | Tamil Nadu: 200-year-old Ellai Karuppasamy Temple in Coimbatore lights 1.08 lakh oil lamps in Lord Shiva’s form during Karthigai Deepam celebrations. (Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/d8jp61yd2p) https://t.co/fvkp7MfFK1 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 25, 2026

Significance Of Lighting Oil Lamps During Karthigai Deepam

Lighting oil lamps is the most important tradition associated with Karthigai Deepam. Devotees illuminate their homes, entrances, courtyards and temples with rows of traditional clay lamps, known as agal vilakku. The lamps are generally lit around sunset, creating an illuminated atmosphere across neighbourhoods and religious spaces.

In Hindu traditions, the flame is associated with purity, positivity and divine energy. Lighting lamps during the festival is believed to invite prosperity, happiness and auspiciousness into homes. Many families also decorate their entrances with kolam, traditional designs drawn on the floor, and place lamps around them.

Temples across Tamil Nadu organise special prayers and lighting ceremonies on the occasion. The scale and arrangements may differ from one place to another, but the central tradition remains the same: celebrating the divine significance of light through lamps.

Tiruvannamalai Maha Deepam Is A Major Highlight Of The Festival

One of the most prominent Karthigai Deepam celebrations takes place at the Arunachaleswarar Temple in Tiruvannamalai, Tamil Nadu. The temple is closely associated with Lord Shiva, who is worshipped here as Arunachaleswarar. The festival is particularly significant because Arunachala Hill is revered as a manifestation of Lord Shiva in the form of fire.

During the celebrations, a massive flame known as Maha Deepam is lit on the summit of Arunachala Hill. The ritual is one of the most important highlights of the festival and attracts large numbers of devotees from different parts of the country.

The temple traditionally observes a multi-day festival, with religious ceremonies and processions leading up to the lighting of the Maha Deepam. Devotees gather to witness the sacred flame, while many also undertake Girivalam, the practice of circumambulating Arunachala Hill as an act of devotion.

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