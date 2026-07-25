Devshayani Ekadashi Tulsi Puja Guide: Diya Direction, Number Of Lamps, And Rituals Explained

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Devshayani Ekadashi: Vishnu sleeps, Tulsi worship significant.

Northeast is auspicious; light ghee lamp near Tulsi.

Avoid offering water; circumambulate Tulsi, chant Vishnu mantra.

It is considered one of the most important Ekadashis in Hinduism. According to religious belief, on this day Lord Vishnu enters a four-month yogic sleep, marking the beginning of Chaturmas. Worshiping Goddess Tulsi along with Lord Vishnu on this auspicious occasion is also considered to be of special significance.

On Devshayani Ekadashi, lighting a ghee lamp and chanting mantras near the Tulsi plant as per the prescribed rituals brings positive energy to the home and bestows blessings of happiness, prosperity, financial progress, and mental peace. However, these are traditions based on religious beliefs and should be followed with devotion and faith.

In Which Direction Should The Lamp Be Lit Near Tulsi On Devshayani Ekadashi?

According to Vastu and religious beliefs, it is considered auspicious to have a Tulsi plant in the northeast (Ishan Kon) or east direction. If Tulsi is already planted elsewhere in your home, there is no need to move it without a valid reason. In such a case, worship can be performed with devotion at the same location.

When it comes to lighting lamps, place a pure ghee lamp near the Tulsi plant in such a way that the puja is performed with devotion and safety. The north-east direction is considered a symbol of positive energy, spiritual progress, and auspiciousness. Therefore, the tradition of lighting lamps in this direction is considered especially fruitful.

ALSO READ | Amarnath Yatra Resumes: 6,269 Pilgrims Leave Jammu in Biggest Batch So Far

How Many Lamps Are Considered Auspicious To Light?

According to religious belief, lighting a ghee lamp near the Tulsi plant on the evening of Devshayani Ekadashi is considered especially auspicious. Depending on your faith and ability, you can light 11 lamps, 21 lamps, or 51 lamps. By donating lamps on this day, one receives the blessings of Lord Vishnu and Mother Tulsi, and financial obstacles in life gradually begin to disappear. However, the feeling of faith and devotion is considered more important than the number of lamps.

Why Should Water Not Be Offered To Tulsi On Ekadashi?

According to religious traditions, Goddess Tulsi also observes a fast on Ekadashi. Therefore, it is advised to avoid offering water to the Tulsi plant on this day.

On this day only:

Light the lamp.

Offer incense sticks.

Remember Lord Vishnu.

Salute Tulsi and receive blessings.

Water can be offered to Tulsi again on the next day i.e., Dwadashi Tithi.

ALSO READ | Sawan 2026: Unable To Go On Kanwar Yatra? These Home Rituals Are Believed To Bring Equal Merit

After Lighting The Lamp, Do This Easy Remedy:

After lighting the lamp, it is considered auspicious to circumambulate Tulsi Mata 11 or 21 times. While circumambulating, meditate on Lord Vishnu and recite this mantra with devotion:

"Invocation and Obeisance to Lord Krishna"

Chanting this mantra calms the mind and is considered a means of receiving the blessings of Lord Vishnu. Regularly chanting the mantra with devotion can also bring a sense of spiritual energy.

Also keep these things in mind on Devshayani Ekadashi:

Use a pure ghee lamp for worship.

Keep the lamp in a safe place so that no accident occurs.

Maintain cleanliness around Tulsi.

Maintain meditation and devotion towards Lord Vishnu during the puja.

If it is not possible to light more lamps, then even one lamp can be lit with full devotion.

What do religious beliefs say?

According to religious beliefs, lighting a ghee lamp near the Tulsi plant, circumambulating it, and chanting the mantra of Lord Vishnu on Devshayani Ekadashi is considered auspicious. Doing so is believed to bring a positive atmosphere, happiness, peace, and prosperity to the home. Furthermore, devotees believe that worship performed on this day bestows special blessings.

However, these are all based on religious beliefs and traditional beliefs. They should be adopted according to personal beliefs.

Disclaimer: The information provided here is based solely on beliefs and information. It's important to note that ABPLive.com does not endorse any beliefs or information. Consult a relevant expert before acting on any information or information.