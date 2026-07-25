Amarnath Yatra Resumes: 6,269 Pilgrims Leave Jammu in Biggest Batch So Far

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Mata Machel Yatra, however, remains suspended until July 27.

After being affected for nearly six days due to bad weather and security concerns, news of relief has emerged from Jammu and Kashmir. As soon as the weather improved, the Shri Amarnath Yatra and Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Yatra resumed. The resumption of the Yatra after a long wait has brought joy to the faces of thousands of devotees. From Katra to the base camp in Jammu, chants of "Jai Mata Di" and "Har Har Mahadev" filled the atmosphere with devotion.

With the commencement of the Yatra, the administration and the Shrine Board have also made necessary arrangements to ensure smooth functioning of the arrangements, so that the devotees can complete their darshan in a safe and orderly manner.

The Largest Batch Of Amarnath Yatra Pilgrims Departed

The largest ever batch of pilgrims for the Shri Amarnath Yatra 2026 departed from Jammu on Saturday. According to the administration, a total of 6,269 pilgrims were sent in 223 vehicles to the Baltal base camp in Srinagar. This is the first time since the yatra began that such a large number of pilgrims have set off simultaneously. Pilgrims who had been stranded at various base camps in Jammu for the past six days due to bad weather had been waiting for the yatra to resume. As soon as the administration announced the resumption of the yatra, the enthusiasm among the pilgrims was palpable.

Many devotees, calling it the grace of Baba Barfani, said that after a long wait, they will now get the opportunity to visit the holy cave.

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Mata Vaishno Devi Yatra Resumes From Katra:

After the weather returned to normal, the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board also resumed the pilgrimage from Katra to Bhawan. Upon receiving news of the resumption of the pilgrimage, a large number of devotees began arriving at the registration center in Katra.

After registering, devotees proceeded to the temple chanting "Jai Mata Di." A devotional atmosphere prevailed throughout the town of Katra. Hotels, markets, and local merchants also brightened, as the resumption of the pilgrimage is expected to bring relief to local businesses.

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Relief For Devotees Waiting For Six Days:

Thousands of pilgrims had been waiting at various base camps in Jammu for the past several days for the pilgrimage to begin. Due to adverse weather conditions, the administration had temporarily suspended the pilgrimage, prioritizing safety. Now, after the weather cleared, pilgrims were dispatched to Baltal. The administration has made special arrangements for security, health facilities, and traffic management to ensure no inconvenience occurs during the pilgrimage.

Devotees say that even though the wait was long, a safe journey is most important.

Mata Machel Yatra is still prohibited:

While the Amarnath and Vaishno Devi pilgrimages have resumed, the Mata Machel Yatra, which operates from Kishtwar district, remains suspended. According to the administration, the pilgrimage will remain suspended until July 27. Devotees have been urged to review the latest guidelines issued by the administration and relevant authorities before embarking on the pilgrimage.

Administration's advice for passengers:

The administration has urged pilgrims to review weather conditions and official instructions before embarking on the pilgrimage. They should carry their registration, identification, and other necessary documents with them during the pilgrimage. They should also observe health precautions and strictly follow the safety guidelines issued by the administration.

The resumption of the pilgrimage following improved weather has reinvigorated the faith of thousands of pilgrims. If the weather remains favorable in the coming days, the pilgrimage is expected to continue smoothly as before. The administration is also continuously monitoring the situation to ensure the safety and convenience of the pilgrims.

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