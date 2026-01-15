Jaya Ekadashi will be observed on January 29, 2026. The Ekadashi tithi begins on January 28th at 4:35 PM and ends on January 29th at 1:55 PM.
Jaya Ekadashi 2026: Know Date, Puja Muhurat, Paran Muhurat, And More About This Fast
Jaya Ekadashi 2026 falls on 29 January. Check fasting date, puja muhurat, parana time, rituals, food rules and powerful remedies to remove sins and attain moksha.
Jaya Ekadashi is one of the most spiritually powerful Ekadashis observed in the holy month of Magh. The fast is believed to destroy sins, free the soul from negative births and guide devotees towards moksha (liberation). In 2026, Jaya Ekadashi will be observed on 29 January, and devotees across India will perform Vishnu Puja with deep faith and discipline.
According to sacred texts, those who observe this vrat attain divine blessings, peace of mind, prosperity and freedom from past karmic sufferings.
Jaya Ekadashi 2026 Date And Tithi Timings
- Ekadashi Begins: 28 January 2026 at 4:35 PM
- Ekadashi Ends: 29 January 2026 at 1:55 PM
Vishnu Puja Muhurat On Jaya Ekadashi
- Morning Puja Muhurat: 7:11 AM – 8:32 AM
- Second Auspicious Window: 11:14 AM – 1:55 PM
Jaya Ekadashi 2026 Paran Muhurat
- Paran Date: 30 January 2026
- Paran Time: 7:10 AM – 9:20 AM
Breaking the fast within this time is considered highly auspicious.
Spiritual Significance Of Jaya Ekadashi
Scriptures state that observing Jaya Ekadashi releases the soul from painful births such as Pishach Yoni and grants residence in heaven for a thousand years. This sacred vrat cleanses the heart, destroys sins and brings divine fortune, prosperity and spiritual growth.
Special Puja Remedies On Jaya Ekadashi
- Chant Vishnu Sahasranama with devotion
- Light a 14-faced diya and meditate on Lord Vishnu
- Offer help and charity to the needy
- For marital harmony and love marriage success, light the 14-faced lamp with faith
- Offer sweet made of milk and saffron on a Peepal leaf to Lord Vishnu (pluck the leaf a day earlier)
These remedies remove obstacles, financial hardship and emotional stress.
What Not To Eat on Jaya Ekadashi
Those observing the fast should follow strict dietary discipline:
- Eat only once during the day
- Consume only fruits and vrat-friendly food
- Avoid grains and salt
- Do not consume rice
- Avoid brinjal, radish, garlic, onion and lentils
These foods are considered tamasic and spiritually impure on Ekadashi.
Jaya Ekadashi is not merely a fast but a powerful spiritual opportunity to cleanse karma, strengthen devotion and invite divine grace. Observing it with sincerity opens the path to peace, prosperity and liberation.
