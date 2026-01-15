Jaya Ekadashi 2026: Know Date, Puja Muhurat, Paran Muhurat, And More About This Fast

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Jaya Ekadashi is one of the most spiritually powerful Ekadashis observed in the holy month of Magh. The fast is believed to destroy sins, free the soul from negative births and guide devotees towards moksha (liberation). In 2026, Jaya Ekadashi will be observed on 29 January, and devotees across India will perform Vishnu Puja with deep faith and discipline.

According to sacred texts, those who observe this vrat attain divine blessings, peace of mind, prosperity and freedom from past karmic sufferings.

Jaya Ekadashi 2026 Date And Tithi Timings

Ekadashi Begins: 28 January 2026 at 4:35 PM

28 January 2026 at 4:35 PM Ekadashi Ends: 29 January 2026 at 1:55 PM

Vishnu Puja Muhurat On Jaya Ekadashi

Morning Puja Muhurat: 7:11 AM – 8:32 AM

7:11 AM – 8:32 AM Second Auspicious Window: 11:14 AM – 1:55 PM

Jaya Ekadashi 2026 Paran Muhurat

Paran Date: 30 January 2026

30 January 2026 Paran Time: 7:10 AM – 9:20 AM

Breaking the fast within this time is considered highly auspicious.

Spiritual Significance Of Jaya Ekadashi

Scriptures state that observing Jaya Ekadashi releases the soul from painful births such as Pishach Yoni and grants residence in heaven for a thousand years. This sacred vrat cleanses the heart, destroys sins and brings divine fortune, prosperity and spiritual growth.

Special Puja Remedies On Jaya Ekadashi

(Image Source: ABPLIVE AI)

Chant Vishnu Sahasranama with devotion

Light a 14-faced diya and meditate on Lord Vishnu

Offer help and charity to the needy

For marital harmony and love marriage success, light the 14-faced lamp with faith

Offer sweet made of milk and saffron on a Peepal leaf to Lord Vishnu (pluck the leaf a day earlier)

These remedies remove obstacles, financial hardship and emotional stress.

What Not To Eat on Jaya Ekadashi

Those observing the fast should follow strict dietary discipline:

Eat only once during the day

Consume only fruits and vrat-friendly food

Avoid grains and salt

Do not consume rice

Avoid brinjal, radish, garlic, onion and lentils

These foods are considered tamasic and spiritually impure on Ekadashi.

Jaya Ekadashi is not merely a fast but a powerful spiritual opportunity to cleanse karma, strengthen devotion and invite divine grace. Observing it with sincerity opens the path to peace, prosperity and liberation.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on astrological predictions, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]