Jaya Ekadashi 2026: Know Date, Puja Muhurat, Paran Muhurat, And More About This Fast

Jaya Ekadashi 2026: Know Date, Puja Muhurat, Paran Muhurat, And More About This Fast

Jaya Ekadashi 2026 falls on 29 January. Check fasting date, puja muhurat, parana time, rituals, food rules and powerful remedies to remove sins and attain moksha.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 15 Jan 2026 10:07 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Jaya Ekadashi is one of the most spiritually powerful Ekadashis observed in the holy month of Magh. The fast is believed to destroy sins, free the soul from negative births and guide devotees towards moksha (liberation). In 2026, Jaya Ekadashi will be observed on 29 January, and devotees across India will perform Vishnu Puja with deep faith and discipline.

According to sacred texts, those who observe this vrat attain divine blessings, peace of mind, prosperity and freedom from past karmic sufferings.

ALSO READ: Vehicle Purchasing Muhurat 2026: Auspicious Dates And Timings For Buying New Vehicles

Jaya Ekadashi 2026 Date And Tithi Timings

  • Ekadashi Begins: 28 January 2026 at 4:35 PM
  • Ekadashi Ends: 29 January 2026 at 1:55 PM

Vishnu Puja Muhurat On Jaya Ekadashi

  • Morning Puja Muhurat: 7:11 AM – 8:32 AM
  • Second Auspicious Window: 11:14 AM – 1:55 PM

Jaya Ekadashi 2026 Paran Muhurat

  • Paran Date: 30 January 2026
  • Paran Time: 7:10 AM – 9:20 AM

Breaking the fast within this time is considered highly auspicious.

Spiritual Significance Of Jaya Ekadashi

Scriptures state that observing Jaya Ekadashi releases the soul from painful births such as Pishach Yoni and grants residence in heaven for a thousand years. This sacred vrat cleanses the heart, destroys sins and brings divine fortune, prosperity and spiritual growth.

Special Puja Remedies On Jaya Ekadashi

(Image Source: ABPLIVE AI)
(Image Source: ABPLIVE AI)
  • Chant Vishnu Sahasranama with devotion
  • Light a 14-faced diya and meditate on Lord Vishnu
  • Offer help and charity to the needy
  • For marital harmony and love marriage success, light the 14-faced lamp with faith
  • Offer sweet made of milk and saffron on a Peepal leaf to Lord Vishnu (pluck the leaf a day earlier)

These remedies remove obstacles, financial hardship and emotional stress.

What Not To Eat on Jaya Ekadashi

Those observing the fast should follow strict dietary discipline:

  • Eat only once during the day
  • Consume only fruits and vrat-friendly food
  • Avoid grains and salt
  • Do not consume rice
  • Avoid brinjal, radish, garlic, onion and lentils

These foods are considered tamasic and spiritually impure on Ekadashi.

Jaya Ekadashi is not merely a fast but a powerful spiritual opportunity to cleanse karma, strengthen devotion and invite divine grace. Observing it with sincerity opens the path to peace, prosperity and liberation.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on astrological predictions, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]

Frequently Asked Questions

When is Jaya Ekadashi observed in 2026?

Jaya Ekadashi will be observed on January 29, 2026. The Ekadashi tithi begins on January 28th at 4:35 PM and ends on January 29th at 1:55 PM.

What is the spiritual significance of Jaya Ekadashi?

Observing Jaya Ekadashi is believed to destroy sins, free the soul from negative births, and guide devotees towards moksha (liberation). It brings divine blessings, peace, and prosperity.

What are the recommended puja timings for Jaya Ekadashi in 2026?

The morning puja muhurat is from 7:11 AM to 8:32 AM. Another auspicious window for puja is from 11:14 AM to 1:55 PM.

What special remedies can be performed on Jaya Ekadashi?

Devotees can chant Vishnu Sahasranama, light a 14-faced diya, offer charity, and offer milk and saffron sweets to Lord Vishnu. These remedies help remove obstacles and hardships.

What foods should be avoided on Jaya Ekadashi?

Those observing the fast should avoid grains, salt, rice, brinjal, radish, garlic, onion, and lentils. It is recommended to eat only fruits and vrat-friendly food once a day.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, specialising in lifestyle and health stories that resonate with a broad audience. She also has a knack for writing about religion and Indian culture. With over 19 years of experience as a classical Kathak dancer, she brings a deep appreciation for Indian culture, rhythm, and storytelling to everything she does. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 15 Jan 2026 10:07 AM (IST)
Tags :
Ekadashi Vrat Jaya Ekadashi Jaya Ekadashi Date Ekadashi 2026
Cash-Filled Bag Found During Voting In Navi Mumbai; EVMs Malfunction In Bandra Delays Voting
Iran Warns Neighbours After Trump Threats, Says US Bases Could Be Targeted
Elon Musk's xAI Blocks Grok From 'Undressing' People After Global Outrage, Govt Probes
Trump's Big Decision: US To Deny Visas To 75 Countries-Is India Or Pakistan On The List?
