Vehicle Purchasing Muhurat 2026: Auspicious Dates And Timings For Buying New Vehicles

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Buying a new vehicle is regarded in Hindu tradition as a powerful symbol of progress, prosperity and good fortune. According to sacred scriptures, every significant purchase should be made during an auspicious muhurat to invite long-term success, protection and positive energy into one’s life. Many people wait for special days such as Dhanteras, Dussehra and Akshay Tritiya, but 2026 offers numerous favourable dates throughout the year for purchasing a car, bike or any other vehicle. If you are planning a vehicle purchase in 2026, here is your complete month-wise guide to the most auspicious timings.

ALSO READ: Looking Ahead 2026: 9 Powerful Vrats That Can Transform Your Destiny And Bless Your Life

Why Vehicle Muhurat Is Considered Important

(Image Source: ABPLIVE AI)

In Hindu astrology, buying a vehicle during an auspicious muhurat is believed to enhance safety, financial stability and peace of mind. It aligns the purchase with planetary blessings, ensuring smooth journeys and long-term happiness associated with the new possession.

Complete Month-Wise Vehicle Purchasing Muhurat 2026

January 2026 Vehicle Purchase Muhurat

11 January 2026: From 7:15 AM to 10:20 AM

From 7:15 AM to 10:20 AM 12 January 2026: From 12:42 PM to 9:05 PM

From 12:42 PM to 9:05 PM 14 January 2026: From 7:15 AM to 5:52 PM

From 7:15 AM to 5:52 PM 21 January 2026: From 7:14 AM until 2:47 AM the next morning

From 7:14 AM until 2:47 AM the next morning 28 January 2026: From 9:26 AM until 7:11 AM the next morning (till 29 January)

From 9:26 AM until 7:11 AM the next morning (till 29 January) 29 January 2026: From 7:11 AM to 1:55 PM

February 2026 Vehicle Purchase Muhurat

1 February 2026: From 7:09 AM to 11:58 PM

From 7:09 AM to 11:58 PM 6 February 2026: From 7:06 AM until 7:06 AM the next morning (till 7 February)

From 7:06 AM until 7:06 AM the next morning (till 7 February) 11 February 2026: From 9:58 AM to 10:53 AM

From 9:58 AM to 10:53 AM 26 February 2026: From 6:49 AM to 12:11 PM

From 6:49 AM to 12:11 PM 27 February 2026: From 10:48 AM to 10:32 PM

March 2026 Vehicle Purchase Muhurat

1 March 2026: From 6:46 AM to 8:34 AM

From 6:46 AM to 8:34 AM 5 March 2026: From 5:03 PM until 6:41 AM the next morning (till 6 March)

From 5:03 PM until 6:41 AM the next morning (till 6 March) 6 March 2026: From 6:41 AM to 5:53 PM

From 6:41 AM to 5:53 PM 8 March 2026: From 6:39 AM to 1:31 PM

From 6:39 AM to 1:31 PM 9 March 2026: From 4:11 PM to 11:27 PM

From 4:11 PM to 11:27 PM 15 March 2026: From 6:31 AM to 9:16 AM

From 6:31 AM to 9:16 AM 16 March 2026: From 9:40 AM until 6:29 AM the next morning (till 17 March)

From 9:40 AM until 6:29 AM the next morning (till 17 March) 23 March 2026: From 8:49 PM until 6:21 AM the next morning (till 24 March)

From 8:49 PM until 6:21 AM the next morning (till 24 March) 25 March 2026: From 1:50 PM to 5:33 PM

From 1:50 PM to 5:33 PM 27 March 2026: From 10:06 AM until 6:16 AM the next morning

April 2026 Vehicle Purchase Muhurat

1 April 2026: From 4:17 PM until 6:10 AM the next morning (till 2 April)

From 4:17 PM until 6:10 AM the next morning (till 2 April) 2 April 2026: From 6:10 AM until 6:09 AM the next morning (till 3 April)

From 6:10 AM until 6:09 AM the next morning (till 3 April) 3 April 2026: From 6:09 AM to 8:42 AM

From 6:09 AM to 8:42 AM 6 April 2026: From 2:10 PM until 2:57 AM the next morning (till 7 April)

From 2:10 PM until 2:57 AM the next morning (till 7 April) 12 April 2026: From 5:59 AM until 5:58 AM the next morning (till 13 April)

From 5:59 AM until 5:58 AM the next morning (till 13 April) 13 April 2026: From 5:58 AM until 1:08 AM the next morning (till 14 April)

From 5:58 AM until 1:08 AM the next morning (till 14 April) 20 April 2026: From 5:51 AM to 7:27 AM

From 5:51 AM to 7:27 AM 24 April 2026: From 5:47 AM to 7:21 PM

From 5:47 AM to 7:21 PM 29 April 2026: From 5:42 AM to 7:51 PM

May 2026 Vehicle Purchase Muhurat

1 May 2026: From 5:41 AM until 4:35 AM the next morning (till 2 May)

From 5:41 AM until 4:35 AM the next morning (till 2 May) 4 May 2026: From 5:38 AM to 9:58 AM

From 5:38 AM to 9:58 AM 10 May 2026: From 5:34 AM to 3:06 PM

From 5:34 AM to 3:06 PM 11 May 2026: From 3:24 PM until 1:28 AM the next morning (till 12 May)

From 3:24 PM until 1:28 AM the next morning (till 12 May) 14 May 2026: From 11:20 AM to 10:34 PM

June 2026 Vehicle Purchase Muhurat

17 June 2026: From 5:23 AM to 9:38 PM

From 5:23 AM to 9:38 PM 22 June 2026: From 10:22 AM to 3:39 PM

From 10:22 AM to 3:39 PM 24 June 2026: From 5:25 AM until 5:25 AM the next morning (till 25 June)

From 5:25 AM until 5:25 AM the next morning (till 25 June) 26 June 2026: From 5:25 AM to 4:29 PM

July 2026 Vehicle Purchase Muhurat

2 July 2026: From 9:37 AM until 5:28 AM the next morning (till 3 July)

From 9:37 AM until 5:28 AM the next morning (till 3 July) 3 July 2026: From 5:28 AM to 11:20 AM

From 5:28 AM to 11:20 AM 5 July 2026: From 5:28 AM to 3:12 PM

From 5:28 AM to 3:12 PM 8 July 2026: From 5:30 AM to 12:21 PM

From 5:30 AM to 12:21 PM 12 July 2026: From 5:32 AM to 10:29 PM

From 5:32 AM to 10:29 PM 19 July 2026: From 6:12 PM until 3:29 AM the next morning (till 20 July)

From 6:12 PM until 3:29 AM the next morning (till 20 July) 24 July 2026: From 5:38 AM until 4:36 AM the next morning (till 25 July)

From 5:38 AM until 4:36 AM the next morning (till 25 July) 25 July 2026: From 3:37 PM until 5:41 AM the next morning (till 30 July)

From 3:37 PM until 5:41 AM the next morning (till 30 July) 29 July 2026: From 5:41 AM to 9:30 PM

August 2026 Vehicle Purchase Muhurat

7 August 2026: From 6:43 PM until 5:46 AM the next morning (till 8 August)

From 6:43 PM until 5:46 AM the next morning (till 8 August) 9 August 2026: From 5:47 AM to 11:04 AM

From 5:47 AM to 11:04 AM 10 August 2026: From 12:26 PM until 4:54 AM the next morning (till 11 August)

From 12:26 PM until 4:54 AM the next morning (till 11 August) 16 August 2026: From 4:52 PM until 5:51 AM the next morning (till 17 August)

From 4:52 PM until 5:51 AM the next morning (till 17 August) 17 August 2026: From 5:51 AM until 5:52 AM the next morning (till 18 August)

From 5:51 AM until 5:52 AM the next morning (till 18 August) 20 August 2026: From 9:08 AM to 9:18 PM

From 9:08 AM to 9:18 PM 26 August 2026: From 5:56 AM to 7:59 AM

From 5:56 AM to 7:59 AM 27 August 2026: From 9:08 AM until 5:57 AM the next morning (till 28 August)

From 9:08 AM until 5:57 AM the next morning (till 28 August) 28 August 2026: From 5:57 AM until 3:13 AM the next morning (till 29 August)

From 5:57 AM until 3:13 AM the next morning (till 29 August) 31 August 2026: From 5:58 AM to 8:50 AM

September 2026 Vehicle Purchase Muhurat

4 September 2026: From 6:00 AM to 12:13 PM

From 6:00 AM to 12:13 PM 6 September 2026: From 7:52 PM until 6:02 AM the next morning (till 7 September)

From 7:52 PM until 6:02 AM the next morning (till 7 September) 7 September 2026: From 6:02 AM to 5:03 PM

From 6:02 AM to 5:03 PM 13 September 2026: From 7:08 AM until 6:05 AM the next morning (till 14 September)

From 7:08 AM until 6:05 AM the next morning (till 14 September) 14 September 2026: From 6:05 AM to 7:06 AM

From 6:05 AM to 7:06 AM 16 September 2026: From 5:22 PM until 6:07 AM the next morning (till 17 September)

From 5:22 PM until 6:07 AM the next morning (till 17 September) 17 September 2026: From 6:07 AM to 10:47 AM

From 6:07 AM to 10:47 AM 24 September 2026: From 6:10 AM to 11:18 PM

October 2026 Vehicle Purchase Muhurat

21 October 2026: From 6:25 AM until 6:26 AM the next morning

From 6:25 AM until 6:26 AM the next morning 22 October 2026: From 6:26 AM to 2:47 PM, From 11:55 AM to 7:22 PM, From 1:26 PM until 1:06 AM the next morning, and From 6:31 AM to 9:04 AM

November 2026 Vehicle Purchase Muhurat

1 November 2026: From 2:51 PM until 4:30 AM the next morning (till 2 November)

From 2:51 PM until 4:30 AM the next morning (till 2 November) 6 November 2026: From 10:30 AM until 6:37 AM the next morning (till 7 November)

From 10:30 AM until 6:37 AM the next morning (till 7 November) 25 November 2026: From 6:52 AM to 4:50 PM

From 6:52 AM to 4:50 PM 26 November 2026: From 1:15 PM to 5:47 PM

From 1:15 PM to 5:47 PM 29 November 2026: From 6:55 AM to 10:59 AM

December 2026 Vehicle Purchase Muhurat

3 December 2026: From 9:23 AM until 6:59 AM the next morning (till 4 December)

From 9:23 AM until 6:59 AM the next morning (till 4 December) 4 December 2026: From 6:59 AM to 11:44 PM

From 6:59 AM to 11:44 PM 6 December 2026: From 7:00 AM to 1:38 PM

From 7:00 AM to 1:38 PM 13 December 2026: From 4:47 PM until 7:06 AM the next morning (till 14 December)

From 4:47 PM until 7:06 AM the next morning (till 14 December) 14 December 2026: From 7:06 AM until 7:06 AM the next morning (till 15 December)

From 7:06 AM until 7:06 AM the next morning (till 15 December) 23 December 2026: From 10:47 AM until 4:53 AM the next morning (till 24 December)

From 10:47 AM until 4:53 AM the next morning (till 24 December) 30 December 2026: From 3:36 PM until 7:14 AM the next morning (till 31 December)

From 3:36 PM until 7:14 AM the next morning (till 31 December) 31 December 2026: From 7:14 AM to 12:32 PM

When Is the Best Time To Buy A Vehicle In 2026?

Astrologers suggest that selecting a muhurat aligned with favourable planetary positions ensures long-lasting benefits from the purchase. These dates are especially recommended for families, first-time buyers and those making high-value vehicle investments.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on astrological predictions, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]