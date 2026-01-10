Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeReligionVehicle Purchasing Muhurat 2026: Auspicious Dates And Timings For Buying New Vehicles

Vehicle Purchasing Muhurat 2026: Auspicious Dates And Timings For Buying New Vehicles

Planning to buy a car or bike in 2026? Check complete month-wise Vehicle Purchasing Muhurat with auspicious dates and timings for prosperity, safety and success.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 10 Jan 2026 12:44 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Buying a new vehicle is regarded in Hindu tradition as a powerful symbol of progress, prosperity and good fortune. According to sacred scriptures, every significant purchase should be made during an auspicious muhurat to invite long-term success, protection and positive energy into one’s life. Many people wait for special days such as Dhanteras, Dussehra and Akshay Tritiya, but 2026 offers numerous favourable dates throughout the year for purchasing a car, bike or any other vehicle. If you are planning a vehicle purchase in 2026, here is your complete month-wise guide to the most auspicious timings.

ALSO READ: Looking Ahead 2026: 9 Powerful Vrats That Can Transform Your Destiny And Bless Your Life

Why Vehicle Muhurat Is Considered Important 

 

(Image Source: ABPLIVE AI)
(Image Source: ABPLIVE AI)

In Hindu astrology, buying a vehicle during an auspicious muhurat is believed to enhance safety, financial stability and peace of mind. It aligns the purchase with planetary blessings, ensuring smooth journeys and long-term happiness associated with the new possession.

Complete Month-Wise Vehicle Purchasing Muhurat 2026

January 2026 Vehicle Purchase Muhurat

  • 11 January 2026: From 7:15 AM to 10:20 AM
  • 12 January 2026: From 12:42 PM to 9:05 PM
  • 14 January 2026: From 7:15 AM to 5:52 PM
  • 21 January 2026: From 7:14 AM until 2:47 AM the next morning
  • 28 January 2026: From 9:26 AM until 7:11 AM the next morning (till 29 January)
  • 29 January 2026: From 7:11 AM to 1:55 PM

February 2026 Vehicle Purchase Muhurat

  • 1 February 2026: From 7:09 AM to 11:58 PM
  • 6 February 2026: From 7:06 AM until 7:06 AM the next morning (till 7 February)
  • 11 February 2026: From 9:58 AM to 10:53 AM
  • 26 February 2026: From 6:49 AM to 12:11 PM
  • 27 February 2026: From 10:48 AM to 10:32 PM

March 2026 Vehicle Purchase Muhurat

  • 1 March 2026: From 6:46 AM to 8:34 AM
  • 5 March 2026: From 5:03 PM until 6:41 AM the next morning (till 6 March)
  • 6 March 2026: From 6:41 AM to 5:53 PM
  • 8 March 2026: From 6:39 AM to 1:31 PM
  • 9 March 2026: From 4:11 PM to 11:27 PM
  • 15 March 2026: From 6:31 AM to 9:16 AM
  • 16 March 2026: From 9:40 AM until 6:29 AM the next morning (till 17 March)
  • 23 March 2026: From 8:49 PM until 6:21 AM the next morning (till 24 March)
  • 25 March 2026: From 1:50 PM to 5:33 PM
  • 27 March 2026: From 10:06 AM until 6:16 AM the next morning

April 2026 Vehicle Purchase Muhurat

  • 1 April 2026: From 4:17 PM until 6:10 AM the next morning (till 2 April)
  • 2 April 2026: From 6:10 AM until 6:09 AM the next morning (till 3 April)
  • 3 April 2026: From 6:09 AM to 8:42 AM
  • 6 April 2026: From 2:10 PM until 2:57 AM the next morning (till 7 April)
  • 12 April 2026: From 5:59 AM until 5:58 AM the next morning (till 13 April)
  • 13 April 2026: From 5:58 AM until 1:08 AM the next morning (till 14 April)
  • 20 April 2026: From 5:51 AM to 7:27 AM
  • 24 April 2026: From 5:47 AM to 7:21 PM
  • 29 April 2026: From 5:42 AM to 7:51 PM

May 2026 Vehicle Purchase Muhurat

  • 1 May 2026: From 5:41 AM until 4:35 AM the next morning (till 2 May)
  • 4 May 2026: From 5:38 AM to 9:58 AM
  • 10 May 2026: From 5:34 AM to 3:06 PM
  • 11 May 2026: From 3:24 PM until 1:28 AM the next morning (till 12 May)
  • 14 May 2026: From 11:20 AM to 10:34 PM

June 2026 Vehicle Purchase Muhurat

  • 17 June 2026: From 5:23 AM to 9:38 PM
  • 22 June 2026: From 10:22 AM to 3:39 PM
  • 24 June 2026: From 5:25 AM until 5:25 AM the next morning (till 25 June)
  • 26 June 2026: From 5:25 AM to 4:29 PM

July 2026 Vehicle Purchase Muhurat

  • 2 July 2026: From 9:37 AM until 5:28 AM the next morning (till 3 July)
  • 3 July 2026: From 5:28 AM to 11:20 AM
  • 5 July 2026: From 5:28 AM to 3:12 PM
  • 8 July 2026: From 5:30 AM to 12:21 PM
  • 12 July 2026: From 5:32 AM to 10:29 PM
  • 19 July 2026: From 6:12 PM until 3:29 AM the next morning (till 20 July)
  • 24 July 2026: From 5:38 AM until 4:36 AM the next morning (till 25 July)
  • 25 July 2026: From 3:37 PM until 5:41 AM the next morning (till 30 July)
  • 29 July 2026: From 5:41 AM to 9:30 PM

August 2026 Vehicle Purchase Muhurat

  • 7 August 2026: From 6:43 PM until 5:46 AM the next morning (till 8 August)
  • 9 August 2026: From 5:47 AM to 11:04 AM
  • 10 August 2026: From 12:26 PM until 4:54 AM the next morning (till 11 August)
  • 16 August 2026: From 4:52 PM until 5:51 AM the next morning (till 17 August)
  • 17 August 2026: From 5:51 AM until 5:52 AM the next morning (till 18 August)
  • 20 August 2026: From 9:08 AM to 9:18 PM
  • 26 August 2026: From 5:56 AM to 7:59 AM
  • 27 August 2026: From 9:08 AM until 5:57 AM the next morning (till 28 August)
  • 28 August 2026: From 5:57 AM until 3:13 AM the next morning (till 29 August)
  • 31 August 2026: From 5:58 AM to 8:50 AM

September 2026 Vehicle Purchase Muhurat

  • 4 September 2026: From 6:00 AM to 12:13 PM
  • 6 September 2026: From 7:52 PM until 6:02 AM the next morning (till 7 September)
  • 7 September 2026: From 6:02 AM to 5:03 PM
  • 13 September 2026: From 7:08 AM until 6:05 AM the next morning (till 14 September)
  • 14 September 2026: From 6:05 AM to 7:06 AM
  • 16 September 2026: From 5:22 PM until 6:07 AM the next morning (till 17 September)
  • 17 September 2026: From 6:07 AM to 10:47 AM
  • 24 September 2026: From 6:10 AM to 11:18 PM

October 2026 Vehicle Purchase Muhurat

  • 21 October 2026: From 6:25 AM until 6:26 AM the next morning
  • 22 October 2026: From 6:26 AM to 2:47 PM, From 11:55 AM to 7:22 PM, From 1:26 PM until 1:06 AM the next morning, and From 6:31 AM to 9:04 AM

November 2026 Vehicle Purchase Muhurat

  • 1 November 2026: From 2:51 PM until 4:30 AM the next morning (till 2 November)
  • 6 November 2026: From 10:30 AM until 6:37 AM the next morning (till 7 November)
  • 25 November 2026: From 6:52 AM to 4:50 PM
  • 26 November 2026: From 1:15 PM to 5:47 PM
  • 29 November 2026: From 6:55 AM to 10:59 AM

December 2026 Vehicle Purchase Muhurat

  • 3 December 2026: From 9:23 AM until 6:59 AM the next morning (till 4 December)
  • 4 December 2026: From 6:59 AM to 11:44 PM
  • 6 December 2026: From 7:00 AM to 1:38 PM
  • 13 December 2026: From 4:47 PM until 7:06 AM the next morning (till 14 December)
  • 14 December 2026: From 7:06 AM until 7:06 AM the next morning (till 15 December)
  • 23 December 2026: From 10:47 AM until 4:53 AM the next morning (till 24 December)
  • 30 December 2026: From 3:36 PM until 7:14 AM the next morning (till 31 December)
  • 31 December 2026: From 7:14 AM to 12:32 PM

When Is the Best Time To Buy A Vehicle In 2026?

Astrologers suggest that selecting a muhurat aligned with favourable planetary positions ensures long-lasting benefits from the purchase. These dates are especially recommended for families, first-time buyers and those making high-value vehicle investments.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on astrological predictions, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]

Related Video

Magh Mela: Triveni Sangam Witnesses Sea of Faith on First Snan of Magh Mela

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is buying a vehicle during an auspicious muhurat considered important in Hindu tradition?

Buying a vehicle during an auspicious muhurat is believed to invite progress, prosperity, and good fortune. It aligns the purchase with planetary blessings for long-term success and protection.

When are the auspicious times to buy a vehicle in January 2026?

In January 2026, auspicious times for vehicle purchases include January 11th (7:15 AM to 10:20 AM), January 12th (12:42 PM to 9:05 PM), and January 14th (7:15 AM to 5:52 PM).

Are there specific auspicious dates in 2026 for vehicle purchases beyond traditional festival days?

Yes, 2026 offers numerous favorable dates throughout the year for purchasing vehicles, not limited to traditional days like Dhanteras or Dussehra.

What are the benefits of purchasing a vehicle during an auspicious muhurat according to astrology?

According to Hindu astrology, buying a vehicle during an auspicious muhurat is believed to enhance safety, financial stability, and peace of mind. It ensures smooth journeys and happiness with the new vehicle.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, specialising in lifestyle and health stories that resonate with a broad audience. She also has a knack for writing about religion and Indian culture. With over 19 years of experience as a classical Kathak dancer, she brings a deep appreciation for Indian culture, rhythm, and storytelling to everything she does. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 10 Jan 2026 12:44 PM (IST)
Tags :
Hindu Calendar 2026 Vehicle Muhurat 2026 Auspicious Dates 2026 Car Buying Muhurat
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Not 63, But Over 200 Protesters Killed In Ongoing Iran Protests, Claims Tehran Doctor
Not 63, But Over 200 Protesters Killed In Ongoing Iran Protests, Claims Tehran Doctor
India
Estranged Cousins Ajit Pawar, Supriya Sule Share Stage After 2 Years, Launch NCP Manifesto For Pune Polls
Estranged Cousins Ajit Pawar, Supriya Sule Share Stage After 2 Years, Launch NCP Manifesto For Pune Polls
World
Pak PM Thanked Me For Saving 'Million Lives': Trump Reiterates Claim Of Averting India-Pakistan Conflict
Pak PM Thanked Me For Saving 'Million Lives': Trump Reiterates Claim Of Averting India-Pakistan Conflict
India
Op Sindoor Exposed Pakistan’s Weaknesses, Forced Defence Overhaul: CDS Gen Anil Chauhan
Op Sindoor Exposed Pakistan’s Weaknesses, Forced Defence Overhaul: CDS Gen Anil Chauhan
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Jaipur Hit-and-Run: Drunk Drivers Racing in Audi Kill 1, Injure 15; Main Accused Dinesh Ranwa Arrested
Breaking News: Lucknow KGMU, Dr. Rameez Arrested in Major Dharmantaran Case
Breaking News: Mumbai House Fire Tragedy: Three Killed After Blaze Engulfs Home in Goregaon West
Breaking News: Violent Protests Erupt Across Iran: Clashes, Arson, 62 Dead as Global Concern Grows
Breaking News: Massive Blast in Howrah: Oil Tanker Explodes on Highway, Multiple Vehicles Gutted
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | India’s American Dream Turns Into Nightmare
Opinion
Embed widget