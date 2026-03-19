Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Assembly Elections 2026Ideas of IndiaIPL 2026Israel Iran ConflictWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeReligionEid Al-Fitr 2026: How Moon Sighting In Mecca Decides Eid Date Across The World? Know Here

Eid Al-Fitr 2026: How Moon Sighting In Mecca Decides Eid Date Across The World? Know Here

Know how moon sighting in Mecca plays a key role in deciding Eid celebrations worldwide and why dates may differ across countries.

By : Vaishnavi Shivam | Updated at : 19 Mar 2026 01:08 PM (IST)

At the heart of the Islamic world lies Mecca, a city that holds immense spiritual significance for Muslims across the globe. Home to the sacred Masjid al-Haram, Mecca becomes the focal point of devotion, especially during the holy month of Ramadan and the joyous festival of Eid al-Fitr. As Ramadan draws to a close, the focus naturally shifts to the arrival of Eid al-Fitr. This transition, deeply rooted in centuries-old tradition, is marked by the sighting of the crescent moon, which signals the end of fasting and the beginning of celebrations.

ALSO READ: Eid-ul-Fitr 2026 In India: When Is Eid? Moon Sighting Date, Chand Raat And More

The Moment That Marks A New Beginning

In Mecca, anticipation builds as the final days of fasting approach. Families, scholars, and moon sighting committees turn their gaze toward the western horizon just after sunset, searching for the delicate crescent, known as the 'hilal.' This sighting signals the end of Ramadan and the beginning of Shawwal, the tenth month in the Islamic calendar.

This year, the much-awaited crescent was not sighted on the evening of March 18. Following this, authorities in Saudi Arabia confirmed that Ramadan would complete 30 days, pushing the celebration of Eid al-Fitr to March 20. The announcement was soon echoed across the Gulf region, with countries such as Kuwait, Qatar, Bahrain, and Oman also aligning their Eid celebrations with this decision, once again highlighting how a single moon sighting, or its absence, can shape festivities across nations.

Why The Moon Sighting Matters In Islam

The Islamic calendar is entirely lunar, meaning each month begins only after the new crescent moon is seen. Unlike the Gregorian calendar, which follows fixed dates, Islamic months can be either 29 or 30 days. This makes moon sighting not just symbolic, but essential.

The practice traces back to the teachings of Prophet Muhammad, who instructed followers to begin fasting upon seeing the moon and to end it the same way. This tradition continues to guide millions, preserving a direct connection between faith and the natural world.

How Mecca Influences Global Eid Dates

While Muslims live across continents, many look toward Saudi Arabia, especially Mecca, for confirmation of Eid. Because of its religious importance, announcements from authorities in Mecca often shape celebrations in several countries.

However, the date is not always uniform worldwide. Differences in geography, weather conditions, and time zones can affect visibility. For instance, a crescent seen clearly in Mecca might not be visible in parts of India or other regions on the same evening. This explains why some countries celebrate Eid on different days.

Sighting vs Calculation: A Continuing Conversation

In recent years, some communities have turned to astronomical calculations to predict moon visibility in advance. These methods can estimate when the crescent is likely to appear, offering clarity and planning convenience.

Yet, many still prefer physical sighting, valuing the tradition and spiritual connection it brings. Even today, both approaches coexist, reflecting a blend of faith, science, and cultural practice within the global Muslim community.

Related Video

Magh Mela: Triveni Sangam Witnesses Sea of Faith on First Snan of Magh Mela

About the author Vaishnavi Shivam

Vaishnavi is a passionate lifestyle and health writer with a flair for crafting stories that are relatable, informative, and engaging. She often explores themes rooted in Indian culture, wellness, festivals, and seasonal living. A state-level karate player, Vaishnavi believes in discipline both on and off the mat. Outside of work, she finds joy in sketching — a calming hobby she embraces for the sheer love of it, not perfection.
Read More
Published at : 19 Mar 2026 01:08 PM (IST)
Tags :
Mecca Eid Moon Sighting Eid Al Fitr 2026 Eid Al Fitr Date Mecca Moon Sighting
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Religion
Eid Al-Fitr 2026: How Moon Sighting In Mecca Decides Eid Date Across The World? Know Here
Eid Al-Fitr 2026: How Moon Sighting In Mecca Decides Eid Date Across The World? Know Here
Religion
Hindu Nav Varsh Wishes: Share Heartfelt Messages With Loved Ones For Positivity And New Beginnings
Hindu Nav Varsh Wishes: Share Heartfelt Messages With Loved Ones For Positivity And New Beginnings
Religion
Chaitra Navratri Begins Today: Know Its Significance, Rituals And Why This Festival Marks New Beginning
Chaitra Navratri Begins Today: Know Its Significance, Rituals And Why This Festival Marks New Beginning
Religion
Happy Chaitra Navratri 2026: Share These Heartfelt Wishes And Messages With Your Family And Friends
Happy Chaitra Navratri 2026: Share These Heartfelt Wishes And Messages With Your Family And Friends
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Israeli Strikes on South Pars Trigger Iranian Retaliation
Breaking News: Iranian Missiles Hit Riyadh Refinery and Qatar’s Ras Laffan in Widening Retaliation
U.S. On High Alert: Suspicious drones spotted over Fort McNair in Washington, D.C. trigger security lockdown
Breaking News: Mystery Drones Spotted Over US Military Base Amid War
War Update: Saudi intercepts 5 Iranian drones over Riyadh
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ashutosh Kumar Thakur
Ashutosh Kumar Thakur
OPINION | After Nitish The Question Bihar Must Now Face
Opinion
Embed widget