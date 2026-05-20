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HomeReligionVarad Chaturthi 2026 Today: Why Moon Sighting Is Forbidden? Know All About This Sacred Fast

Varad Chaturthi 2026 Today: Why Moon Sighting Is Forbidden? Know All About This Sacred Fast

Varad Chaturthi is considered highly auspicious for Lord Ganesha worship, but Moon sighting is prohibited. Here are the fasting rules, beliefs, and remedies associated with the festival.

By : Vaishnavi Shivam | Updated at : 20 May 2026 10:30 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Adhik Maas Varad Chaturthi observed today, May 20.
  • Moon sighting prohibited, avoiding false allegations and blame.
  • Devotees can chant mantra if moon is accidentally seen.
  • Vrat can be broken after sunrise next day.

Adhik Maas Varad Chaturthi is being observed today, May 20. Since the festival falls on a Wednesday, its significance is considered even greater. Worshipping Lord Ganesha on Chaturthi Tithi is believed to bring sacred results, prosperity, and removal of obstacles from life.

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Why Moon Sighting Is Avoided On Varad Chaturthi

Usually, devotees break their Sankashti Chaturthi fast after worshipping the Moon. However, on Varad Chaturthi, Moon sighting and Moon worship are strictly prohibited. According to religious beliefs, seeing the Moon on this day may lead to false allegations or undeserved blame in life.

Varad Chaturthi 2026 Tithi Timings

The Chaturthi Tithi began on May 19 at 2:18 PM and will end on May 20 at 11:06 AM. As per the Udaya Tithi, the festival is being celebrated on May 20.

Time To Avoid Moon Sighting

Astrologer Anish Vyas has advised devotees to avoid seeing the Moon till 11:08 PM on Wednesday, May 20. Devotees observing the fast are advised to remain cautious during this period.

ALSO READ: Pitru Paksha To Begin On September 2026: Check Shradh Dates, Significance, And All About This Sacred Period

What To Do If You Accidentally See The Moon

If someone accidentally sees the Moon today, they can chant “Om Gam Ganapataye Namah” to reduce the dosha. Listening to the Syamantaka Mani Katha is also considered beneficial for relief from the negative effects associated with Moon sighting on Varad Chaturthi.

Varad Chaturthi Vrat Paran Rules

Since Moon worship is not performed during Varad Chaturthi Vrat, the Moonrise timing is not considered important for ending the fast. Devotees observing the fast can perform the vrat Paran after sunrise on the next day.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on astrological predictions, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]

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Frequently Asked Questions

Why is moon sighting avoided on Varad Chaturthi?

Moon sighting is prohibited on Varad Chaturthi as it is believed to lead to false allegations or undeserved blame in life.

When is Varad Chaturthi celebrated in 2026?

Varad Chaturthi is being celebrated on May 20, 2026, according to Udaya Tithi, as the Chaturthi Tithi ends on May 20 at 11:06 AM.

What is the recommended time to avoid moon sighting on Varad Chaturthi?

Devotees are advised to avoid seeing the Moon until 11:08 PM on May 20, 2026. It is a period to remain cautious.

What should be done if the moon is accidentally seen on Varad Chaturthi?

If the moon is accidentally seen, chanting 'Om Gam Ganapataye Namah' can reduce the dosha. Listening to the Syamantaka Mani Katha is also beneficial.

About the author Vaishnavi Shivam

Vaishnavi is a passionate lifestyle and health writer with a flair for crafting stories that are relatable, informative, and engaging. She often explores themes rooted in Indian culture, wellness, festivals, and seasonal living. A state-level karate player, Vaishnavi believes in discipline both on and off the mat. Outside of work, she finds joy in sketching — a calming hobby she embraces for the sheer love of it, not perfection.
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Published at : 20 May 2026 10:30 AM (IST)
Tags :
Ganesh Puja Varad Chaturthi 2026 Today Varad Chaturthi
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