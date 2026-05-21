Ganga Dussehra 2026 To Be Observed On May 25: Check Muhurat, Puja Vidhi, Significance And More

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Ganga Dussehra celebrates Goddess Ganga's descent to Earth.

Festival falls on May 25th, commemorating tenth day of Jyeshtha.

Bathing in Ganga River washes away sins and grants salvation.

Donating ten specific items holds special significance for devotees.

For people who follow Sanatan Dharma, the sacred River Ganga holds immense spiritual importance and is believed to help devotees attain salvation. According to Hindu scriptures, Goddess Ganga descended to Earth on the Dashami Tithi of Shukla Paksha in the month of Jyeshtha under Hasta Nakshatra. The festival commemorating her arrival on Earth, Ganga Dussehra, will be celebrated on May 25 this year.

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Ganga Dussehra 2026 Muhurat

Goddess Ganga manifested on Earth on the tenth day of the waxing phase of Jyeshtha month, which is why Ganga Dussehra is observed on this day every year. According to the Hindu Panchang, Dashami Tithi will begin at 4:30 AM on May 25, 2026, and conclude at 5:10 AM on May 26, 2026. As the festival follows the Udaya Tithi, Ganga Dussehra will be celebrated on May 25.

According to mythology, King Bhagirath brought Goddess Ganga to Earth to liberate the souls of his ancestors, which is why the river is also known as Bhagirathi. It is believed that Goddess Ganga washes away ten types of sins committed through mind, speech, and actions. Taking a holy dip in the Ganga on this day is considered equivalent to performing several yajnas, while charity also holds special significance.

Devotees traditionally donate items such as sherbet, water, earthen pots, fans, muskmelons, mangoes, sugar, and other essentials on this occasion. It is believed that offerings made on Ganga Dussehra should ideally be in the number ten.

Spiritual Significance Mentioned In Skanda Purana

As per the Skanda Purana, Lord Shiva praises the glory of Goddess Ganga while speaking to Lord Vishnu. He says that no force other than the Ganga can liberate souls suffering due to curses and guide them towards heaven. Goddess Ganga is described as pure, divine, and capable of removing physical, spiritual, and worldly suffering while granting the four aims of life — Dharma, Artha, Kama, and Moksha.

Lord Shiva further says that he bears Goddess Ganga on his head for the welfare and protection of the universe. The scriptures also state that one who bathes in or consumes the holy water of Ganga gains the spiritual merit equivalent to bathing in all sacred pilgrimages, performing yajnas, and observing all religious vows.

The texts highlight that in Kaliyuga, where negative emotions such as anger, greed, jealousy, and ego dominate, the presence of Goddess Ganga has the power to purify even those who are detached from religious practices and righteous conduct. Among all pilgrimage sites, Ganga is regarded as supreme.

It is believed that bathing in the Ganga and donating on Ganga Dussehra destroys sins, grants the blessings equivalent to several grand yajnas, and helps devotees attain moksha after death.

Ganga Dussehra 2026 Puja Vidhi

Devotees are advised to wake up early and take a bath before beginning the rituals. Bathing in the Ganga River on this day is considered highly auspicious. Those unable to visit the river can mix Gangajal in their bathing water and meditate upon Goddess Ganga while bathing.

After this, devotees should sprinkle Gangajal in the home temple, light a diya, and perform abhishek of deities using holy water. Worshipping Lord Shiva on this day is also considered highly beneficial. Devotees should meditate on Goddess Ganga, observe a fast if possible, perform her aarti at home, and offer sattvic food as bhog.

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Importance Of Ganga Dussehra

Ganga Dussehra is considered highly significant in Hindu tradition. Worshipping Goddess Ganga on this day is believed to free devotees from sins and remove various doshas. Devotees believe that her blessings help attain peace, prosperity, and ultimately moksha after death.

Freedom From Sins Through Darshan, Remembrance, And Touch

Hindu scriptures state, “Gange tava darshanat muktiḥ,” meaning that merely seeing the sacred Ganga with pure devotion can free a person from suffering. It is also believed that touching the holy water grants heavenly blessings, while remembering Goddess Ganga from afar with devotion relieves individuals from various hardships.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on beliefs, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein]