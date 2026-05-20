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HomeNewsWorldTrump Warns Iran: ‘Agree To A Deal Or Face Some Nasty Things’

Trump Warns Iran: ‘Agree To A Deal Or Face Some Nasty Things’

Trump said Iran talks are in the “final stages” but warned of fresh US action if no deal is reached, as Tehran threatened retaliation.

By : Vinita Bhat | Updated at : 20 May 2026 09:52 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Trump states Iran negotiations are in final stages.
  • US President warns of military action if no deal.
  • Iran accuses US of preparing to reignite conflict.

US President Donald Trump has said negotiations with Iran are in their “final stages”, while simultaneously warning of possible fresh military action if Tehran refuses to agree to a deal. The comments come six weeks after Washington paused Operation Epic Fury under a ceasefire arrangement, though diplomatic efforts to end the conflict have shown limited progress. Trump insisted he still preferred a negotiated outcome, but Iran accused the US of attempting to restart the war and warned that any renewed aggression would trigger retaliation extending beyond the Middle East.

Trump’s Warning

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Trump said the US was giving diplomacy “one shot”, but made clear that military options remained on the table.

“We’re in the final stages with Iran. Either we have a deal or we’re going to do some things that are a little bit nasty,” Trump said.

The US President also revealed that he had recently considered authorising further strikes on Iran but ultimately delayed action to allow more time for negotiations.

“I’m in no hurry. Ideally, I’d like to see few people killed, as opposed to a lot,” he said, signalling that Washington was still hoping for a peaceful resolution despite heightened tensions.

The remarks come amid growing concerns over instability in West Asia following months of military escalation and stalled diplomatic engagement between the two sides.

Also Read: Trump Warns Iran Of ‘Another Big Hit’ Hours After Tehran Threatens ‘New Tools And Methods’

Iran Hits Back

Iran responded sharply to Trump’s comments, accusing Washington of preparing to reignite the conflict despite ongoing negotiations.

In a statement, Iran’s Revolutionary Guards warned that any repeat of military aggression against Tehran would spark retaliation “beyond the region this time”.

Iranian Parliament Speaker and chief negotiator Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf also claimed the US continued to pursue military objectives alongside political and economic pressure.

“The enemy’s movements, both overt and clandestine, show that despite economic and political pressure, it has not abandoned its military objectives and is seeking to start a new war,” Ghalibaf said in an audio message carried by Iranian media.

He further alleged that Washington still hoped for the “surrender of the Iranian nation”, underlining the deep mistrust that continues to cloud negotiations between the two countries.

Also Read: Trump 'Puts Off' Planned Strikes On Iran For Tuesday At Gulf Leaders' Request

Before You Go

Breaking: BJP vs Congress Clash Over Inflation Remarks as Rahul Gandhi’s “Traitor” Comment Sparks Row

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the current status of negotiations between the US and Iran?

Negotiations are described as being in their

What is the US warning to Iran if negotiations fail?

President Trump warned that if Iran refuses to agree to a deal, the US might take

How has Iran responded to the US statements?

Iran accused the US of preparing to reignite the conflict and warned that any renewed aggression would trigger retaliation extending beyond the Middle East.

About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 20 May 2026 09:36 PM (IST)
Tags :
Breaking News ABP Live Iran Israel War Iran War Iran US War Live Iran US War Live News Update
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