Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Traditions include cooling foods and Sun worship for benefits.

Nautapa begins when the Sun enters the Rohini Nakshatra. It is considered one of the hottest phases of the summer season and occurs every year. During this period, the Sun is believed to remain in its fierce form for nine days, causing temperatures on Earth to rise significantly and leading to intense heatwave-like conditions.

This year, the Sun will enter Rohini Nakshatra on May 25 at 3:37 PM and will remain there until June 8 at 1:33 PM, a duration of nearly 15 days. The first nine days after this transition are considered the period of Nautapa. After June 8, the Sun will move into Mrigashira Nakshatra and later enter Gemini on June 15.

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Why Does Nautapa Occur?

According to the astrology, Rohini Nakshatra is ruled by the Moon, which represents coolness and calmness. However, when the Sun enters Rohini, its intense energy overpowers the Moon’s cooling influence, resulting in soaring temperatures.

Astrologers believe that the first nine days of the Sun’s stay in Rohini Nakshatra are the hottest days of the season, and this phase is called Nautapa. It is considered a strong indicator of peak summer during the Jyeshtha month.

Nautapa Dates And Duration

Nautapa will begin on May 25 and continue till June 3. During this time, strong sunlight, hot winds, dust storms, and even chances of sudden rain or thunderstorms may occur.

Astrological calculations suggest that planetary positions during this period may lead to strong winds, whirlwinds, and weather disturbances in several regions.

What Happens If It Rains During Nautapa?

There is a popular belief in astrology that the more intense the heat during Nautapa, the better the chances of a strong monsoon season ahead. On the other hand, if rainfall occurs frequently during Nautapa, it is considered a sign of weaker rainfall later in the monsoon season.

Rohini Nakshatra falls under Taurus, ruled by Venus. While the Moon and Sun are considered friendly planets, Venus and Sun are regarded as enemies in astrology. Because of this planetary combination, the Sun is believed to become more powerful and influential while transiting Rohini Nakshatra.

Scientific Reason Behind Nautapa

From an astronomical perspective, the Sun’s rays fall almost vertically on Earth during this phase, which causes a sharp rise in temperature. Experts say that if all nine days of Nautapa remain extremely hot, it is often viewed as a positive sign for good rainfall during the monsoon season.

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Mythological And Astrological Importance

Nautapa holds religious and mythological significance in Sanatan tradition. References to Nautapa are found in ancient astrological texts like Surya Siddhanta and Shrimad Bhagavat.

For centuries, the Sun has been worshipped as a deity in Hindu culture. According to traditional beliefs, if all days of Nautapa witness intense heat, the upcoming monsoon is likely to bring good rainfall.

Astrologers also say that when the Moon moves from Ardra to Swati Nakshatra during the Jyeshtha Shukla Paksha along with extreme heat conditions, it is termed Nautapa.

Why Is Nautapa Called The Gestation Period Of Monsoon?

Nautapa is often referred to as the “gestation period of the monsoon.” The combination of the Sun’s intense heat and Rohini Nakshatra’s water element is believed to create favourable atmospheric conditions for the arrival of the monsoon.

During this period, the Moon also travels through nine Nakshatras, which is considered astrologically significant.

Traditions Followed During Nautapa

Several traditional practices are observed during Nautapa to cope with the extreme heat. Women often apply mehendi on their hands and feet because of its cooling properties.

People are advised to drink plenty of water and donate water to those in need to avoid dehydration and heat-related illnesses. Cooling foods like curd, butter, milk, and coconut water are commonly consumed during this period.

What To Do And Avoid During Nautapa

Astrologers advise people to remain cautious during Nautapa, especially while travelling or conducting auspicious ceremonies like weddings. Due to planetary alignments, some experts believe there could be chances of natural disturbances in eastern, western, and southern regions of the country.

The intense sunlight during this period may lead to severe heat conditions. Astrologers also suggest that the current planetary position may produce challenging effects for some zodiac signs, especially Taurus natives.

Worship Of The Sun During Rohini Nakshatra

Worshipping the Sun during Rohini Nakshatra is considered highly beneficial.

Devotees are advised to take a bath before sunrise and offer water to the Sun. Kumkum can be added to the water before offering it. While offering prayers, devotees may chant mantras such as "Om Ghrini Suryaya Namah" or "Om Suryadevaya Namah" continuously for spiritual benefits.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on astrological predictions, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]