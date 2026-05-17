Eid Al-Adha 2026: Dhul Hijjah Crescent Moon To Be Seen Today Or Tomorrow? Check Latest Details

Dhul Hijjah, also spelled as Zulhijjah, is the 12th and final month of the Islamic lunar calendar 1447 and holds immense religious importance for Muslims across the world. The sacred month is associated with Hajj pilgrimage and Eid-ul-Adha, also known as Bakrid, which is celebrated with the ritual of Qurbani (sacrifice).

As Muslims await the beginning of the holy month, attention has now turned towards the sighting of the Dhul Hijjah crescent moon on the evening of May 17.

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Saudi Court Appeals For Moon Sighting

Muslims around the world are attempting to sight the Dhul Hijjah moon, as the beginning of the month depends on the official confirmation of the crescent sighting by recognised moon-sighting committees.

Saudi Arabia has also urged Muslims across the Kingdom to look for the Dhul Hijjah crescent on the evening of Sunday, May 17, which corresponds to the 29th day of Dhul Qadah according to the Umm al-Qura calendar.

The Supreme Court of Saudi Arabia issued a statement requesting people to observe the crescent moon with the naked eye or through binoculars and telescopes. Those who are able to sight the moon have been asked to report it to the nearest court and register their testimony officially.

Religious Importance Of Dhul Hijjah Crescent

In the Islamic calendar, the beginning of a new month is determined only after the crescent moon is sighted. However, the Dhul Hijjah moon carries special religious significance in Saudi Arabia because it also marks the beginning of preparations for the annual Hajj pilgrimage.

During this period, Saudi Arabia prepares to host thousands of pilgrims arriving from different parts of the world for Hajj, one of the five pillars of Islam.

When Will Dhul Hijjah 2026 Begin?

If the crescent moon is sighted on the evening of May 17, the first day of Dhul Hijjah will begin on Monday, May 18. In that case, the Day of Arafah is expected to fall on Tuesday, May 26, while Eid-ul-Adha may be celebrated on Wednesday, May 27.

However, if the moon is not sighted today, Dhul Hijjah is expected to begin from May 19, 2026.

Probable Date Of Eid-ul-Adha 2026

Efforts to sight the new crescent moon will continue on the evening of May 17. If the moon sighting is officially confirmed today, Eid-ul-Adha is likely to be observed on May 27, 2026.

If the crescent is not visible, moon sighting attempts will continue the following evening, and Bakrid may then fall on May 28. Muslims have been advised to wait for the official announcement after Maghrib prayers from local moon-sighting committees or nearby mosques for confirmation regarding the start of Dhul Hijjah and Eid-ul-Adha celebrations.