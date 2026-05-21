Fire Breaks Out In Pacific Mall's Movie Hall In Ghaziabad

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Fire erupted in the cinema's projector room, Pacific Mall.

Thick smoke spread rapidly, causing panic throughout the mall.

Ten fire tenders controlled the blaze within an hour.

No casualties were reported; nearby areas remained unaffected.

A major fire broke out in the projector room and audi section of a cinema hall inside Pacific Mall in Sahibabad area of Ghaziabad, triggering panic after thick smoke spread across the entire mall premises.

Ghaziabad Chief Fire Officer Rahul Pal said the fire department received information about the blaze at the cinema located inside Pacific Mall under the Link Road police station area. Following the alert, senior fire officials along with teams from Vaishali fire station rushed to the spot.

Movie Hall Engulfed In Flames

Upon reaching the mall, firefighters found the projector room and movie hall engulfed in flames, with smoke rapidly filling large parts of the building. Firefighters deployed eight hose lines and used the mall’s in-built firefighting system to control the blaze. Personnel wearing breathing apparatus sets entered the smoke-filled area to carry out firefighting operations.

Considering the intensity of the fire, additional fire tenders from Kotwali and Sahibabad fire stations were also called in to assist the operation.

Officials said the fire was brought under control after nearly one hour of intense firefighting efforts. Fire teams also managed to prevent the flames from spreading to nearby audi screens and surrounding shops inside the mall.

According to the fire department, no casualties or injuries were reported in the incident. A total of 10 fire tenders, along with the mall’s firefighting infrastructure, were used to completely douse the fire. Exhaust systems are currently being used to clear smoke from the premises.