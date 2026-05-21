Share Markets Cool As Oil Prices Ease, Sensex Over 550 Points Up, Nifty Above 23,800

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Indian markets opened strongly, influenced by global optimism.

US-Iran negotiation hopes eased energy supply disruption concerns.

Asian markets rallied sharply, driven by geopolitical easing.

Indian equity benchmarks began on a strong note on Thursday, tracking a sharp rally across global markets amid renewed optimism over possible progress in US-Iran negotiations and easing concerns around energy supply disruptions.

The BSE Sensex started trading near 75,900, rallying more than 550 points, while the NSE Nifty50 opened the session around 23,800, climbing nearly 175 points, as of 9:15 AM.

GIFT Nifty Signals Firm Opening For Dalal Street

Early indicators pointed to a positive opening for domestic equities, with GIFT Nifty trading at 23,815, up around 146 points.

In the pre-open session around 9:02 AM, the Sensex advanced 373.52 points, or 0.50 per cent, to 75,691.91, while the Nifty climbed 148.10 points, or 0.63 per cent, to 23,807.10.

The upbeat mood followed strong gains in global equities after comments from US President Donald Trump raised hopes that negotiations with Iran may be approaching a breakthrough.

US-Iran Peace Hopes Lift Global Risk Sentiment

Investor sentiment improved after Trump said the US administration was in the “final stages” of negotiations with Iran, according to reports from the White House press pool.

The remarks fuelled expectations that tensions in West Asia could ease, potentially reducing disruptions to global energy supplies and improving overall risk appetite.

However, uncertainty around the outcome of the negotiations continues to linger. Trump also warned of possible further military action if a deal is not reached, while Iran reiterated threats linked to its control over the Strait of Hormuz.

ALSO READ: Trump Warns Iran: ‘Agree To A Deal Or Face Some Nasty Things’

Asian Markets Rally Sharply Across The Board

Markets across Asia-Pacific traded strongly higher on Thursday morning as investors responded positively to signs of easing geopolitical stress.

Japan’s Nikkei 225 surged more than 3 per cent after data showed exports grew at the fastest pace since January, highlighting resilience in external demand.

South Korea’s Kospi jumped over 6 per cent, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng gained around 0.5 per cent. Broader regional indices also rebounded sharply after several sessions of losses.

Wall Street Ends Higher On Tech Rally, Nvidia Earnings

US markets ended firmly in the green overnight, led by technology stocks and improving risk sentiment.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 1.08 per cent, the S&P 500 rose 1.31 per cent, and the Nasdaq Composite climbed 1.54 per cent.

Investor optimism was also supported by stronger-than-expected guidance from chip giant Nvidia, which reinforced confidence around continued demand for artificial intelligence-related technologies.

Crude Oil Remains Elevated Despite Truce Optimism

Crude oil prices remained volatile as traders continued to assess developments in the Gulf region.

Brent crude futures traded around $105 per barrel, staying elevated due to ongoing uncertainty around the Strait of Hormuz and concerns over supply disruptions.

While some shipping activity reportedly resumed through the strategic waterway, markets remain cautious as Iran continues to tighten its control over the route.

ALSO READ: Air Conditioners, Fuel, And Food: Tracking Summer Inflation At Home

Gold, Silver Edge Higher Amid Inflation Concerns

Precious metals traded higher in early Asian deals, supported by lingering inflation concerns and uncertainty around geopolitical developments.

Gold futures rose 0.38 per cent, while silver futures gained 0.65 per cent.

Investors Watch Global Central Banks, Inflation Signals

Apart from geopolitical developments, investors are also closely monitoring central bank commentary and inflation trends globally.

Minutes from the US Federal Reserve’s recent policy meeting showed policymakers remain concerned about inflation risks, with some members open to the possibility of further rate hikes if price pressures persist.