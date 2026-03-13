Eid-ul-Fitr 2026 In India: When Is Eid? Moon Sighting Date, Chand Raat And More

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As the sacred month of Ramadan approaches its final days, excitement is building across India for one of the most cherished festivals in the Islamic calendar, Eid-ul-Fitr. Homes begin preparing for special prayers, festive meals and joyful reunions with family and friends. Yet every year, one question continues to spark curiosity: when exactly will Eid be celebrated?

For Eid 2026, the festival in India is expected to fall either on March 20 or March 21. The final confirmation will depend on the sighting of the crescent moon, which signals the beginning of the Islamic month of Shawwal and marks the end of Ramadan.

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Why The Date Of Eid Changes Every Year

Eid-ul-Fitr, widely known as the “Festival of Breaking the Fast,” marks the conclusion of Ramadan, a spiritually significant month when Muslims fast from dawn until sunset, engage in prayer, practise charity and reflect deeply on faith.

The festival is celebrated on the first day of Shawwal, the tenth month in the Islamic lunar calendar. Unlike the Gregorian calendar, the Islamic calendar is based on the phases of the moon, which means its months are either 29 or 30 days long.

Because of this lunar system, the date of Eid shifts slightly every year and cannot be officially confirmed until the crescent moon becomes visible.

Moon Sighting: The Key To Determining Eid 2026

In India, Muslims traditionally look for the crescent moon on the 29th evening of Ramadan. For Eid 2026, the moon sighting is expected to take place on the evening of March 19, a night popularly known as Chand Raat.

If the crescent moon is sighted that evening, Eid-ul-Fitr will be celebrated on Friday, March 20. However, if the moon remains invisible, Ramadan will complete 30 days, and Eid will then be observed on Saturday, March 21.

Astronomical estimates currently suggest that the moon is likely to be visible on March 19, making March 20 the more probable date for Eid celebrations in India and nearby regions.

The official announcement typically comes after sunset, when moon-sighting committees and religious scholars confirm the sighting. Cities such as Delhi, Lucknow, Hyderabad and Mumbai often host gatherings where community members await the much-anticipated confirmation.

Why Chand Raat Is One Of The Most Exciting Nights

The moment the crescent moon is sighted, Chand Raat begins, a night filled with excitement and celebration.

Markets stay open late as families head out to buy new clothes, sweets and gifts for the festival. Jewellery stores, street markets and shopping lanes come alive with festive energy.

Women and young girls often decorate their hands with mehendi, while households begin preparing dishes and desserts that will be served during the Eid celebrations the following day.

How Eid-ul-Fitr Is Celebrated

Eid-ul-Fitr is typically celebrated over three joyful days, marking the end of the month-long fast of Ramadan.

The day begins early with special prayers called Salat al-Eid, offered in mosques or large open grounds. Before the prayers, Muslims give a charitable donation known as Zakat al-Fitr, ensuring that those in need can also take part in the celebrations.

On Eid morning, people wake up early, take a bath and wear new or their best traditional clothes. They greet one another with the words “Eid Mubarak” and spend the day visiting relatives, friends and neighbours.

The festival is also popularly known as “Sweet Eid” or “Meethi Eid,” as homes prepare a variety of desserts and festive dishes to share with guests. Children eagerly receive Eidi, small gifts or money from elders, adding to the joyful atmosphere of the day.

The Spiritual Meaning Behind Eid

Beyond the celebrations, Eid-ul-Fitr holds deep spiritual meaning. It symbolises gratitude, generosity and community, marking the completion of a month devoted to fasting, prayer and reflection.

For many families, the festival is not just about food and gatherings, it is a reminder of compassion, charity and the joy of sharing blessings with others.