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English NewsReligionGuru Purnima 2026: Mahant Ravindra Puri Explains Vyas Purnima's Importance, Appeals To Devotees

Guru Purnima 2026: Mahant Ravindra Puri Explains Vyas Purnima's Importance, Appeals To Devotees

All India Akhara Parishad President Mahant Ravindra Puri urged saints to resolve the Naya Udasin Akhara dispute through dialogue while highlighting the spiritual importance of Guru Purnima, Vyas Purnima and the beginning of the holy month of Shravan for Sanatan devotees.

Written By : Rohit Shikola |  Updated at : 26 Jul 2026 03:13 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Akhara Parishad president urged dialogue in Naya Udasin dispute.
  • Court recognized current Naya Udasin Akhara executive committee.
  • Puri highlighted Guru Purnima's significance, honoring Maharishi Ved Vyas.
  • Devotees urged to visit Gurus and seek spiritual blessings.

Mahant Ravindra Puri, President of the All India Akhara Parishad, has issued a significant statement regarding the dispute within the Naya Udasin Akhara that has been ongoing since 2013 and the upcoming Guru Purnima festival. Clarifying the legal position on the Akhara dispute, he advised the disgruntled saints to resolve the issue through mutual dialogue.

Along with this, he has also made a special appeal to the devotees by highlighting the religious importance of Vyas Purnima and the holy month of Shravan.

New Udasin Arena controversy, Court Verdict And Emphasis On Dialogue

Talking about the dispute of Naya Udasin Akhara, Mahant Ravindra Puri clarified that this matter was going on since the year 2013, and after this, the matter reached the court. "Through the court, the current executive committee, consisting of Mahant Bhagat Ram Ji Maharaj and Secretary Jagtar Muni, has full recognition in the government and society." 
 Mahant Ravindra Puri, President (All India Akhara Parishad)

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The Akhara Parishad president appealed to the dissident groups, saying that if any saint has any objections or dissatisfaction, they should sit together and discuss the matter within their Akhara. He emphasized that in the Sanatan tradition, solutions to problems are possible only through mutual dialogue and discussion.

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Religious Significance Of Guru Purnima And The Month Of Ashadha

In the context of the upcoming Guru Purnima and the month of Ashadha, Mahant Ravindra Puri extolled the glory of the Guru:

  • From Darkness To Light: The literal and spiritual meaning of Guru is the being who leads from the darkness of ignorance to the light of knowledge.
  • Vyas Purnima: Maharishi Ved Vyas ji composed the Vedas, Shastras and Puranas; hence this holy date is also known as 'Vyas Purnima'.
  • Beginning of Shravan month: The holy month of Shravan (Sawan) begins with the auspicious occasion of Guru Purnima.

Appeal To Devotees

Mahant Ravindra Puri has appealed to devotees and followers of Sanatan Dharma across the country to visit their respective Guru places on Guru Purnima. He said that devotees should worship their Gurudev and bless their lives by receiving the blessings of Lord Shiva and the Guru tradition.

Disclaimer: The information provided here is based solely on beliefs and information. It's important to note that ABPLive.com does not endorse any beliefs or information. Consult a relevant expert before acting on any information or information.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the current status of the Naya Udasin Akhara dispute?

The dispute, ongoing since 2013, reached court. The current executive committee, including Mahant Bhagat Ram Ji Maharaj and Secretary Jagtar Muni, is fully recognized by the government and society.

How does Mahant Ravindra Puri suggest resolving the Naya Udasin Akhara dispute?

He advises disgruntled saints to resolve the issue through mutual dialogue within their Akhara. He emphasizes that solutions in the Sanatan tradition are found through discussion.

What is the religious significance of Vyas Purnima?

Vyas Purnima is significant because Maharishi Ved Vyas composed the Vedas, Shastras, and Puranas. This auspicious day also marks the beginning of the holy month of Shravan.

What appeal did Mahant Ravindra Puri make to devotees for Guru Purnima?

He appealed to devotees to visit their respective Guru places on Guru Purnima. They should worship their Gurudev and seek blessings from Lord Shiva and the Guru tradition.

About the author Rohit Shikola

Rohit Shikola is associated with ABP Network, where he closely tracks breaking news, special stories, and exclusive developments across a wide range of subjects. With a keen interest in current affairs and ground reporting, he focuses on delivering accurate, timely, and impactful stories to viewers and readers
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Published at : 26 Jul 2026 03:13 PM (IST)
Tags :
Sawan Vyas Purnima All India Akhara Parishad Guru Purnima 2026 Mahant Ravindra Puri Naya Udasin Akhara New Udasin Akhara Dispute
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