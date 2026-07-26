Guru Purnima 2026: Mahant Ravindra Puri Explains Vyas Purnima's Importance, Appeals To Devotees

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Akhara Parishad president urged dialogue in Naya Udasin dispute.

Court recognized current Naya Udasin Akhara executive committee.

Puri highlighted Guru Purnima's significance, honoring Maharishi Ved Vyas.

Devotees urged to visit Gurus and seek spiritual blessings.

Mahant Ravindra Puri, President of the All India Akhara Parishad, has issued a significant statement regarding the dispute within the Naya Udasin Akhara that has been ongoing since 2013 and the upcoming Guru Purnima festival. Clarifying the legal position on the Akhara dispute, he advised the disgruntled saints to resolve the issue through mutual dialogue.

Along with this, he has also made a special appeal to the devotees by highlighting the religious importance of Vyas Purnima and the holy month of Shravan.

New Udasin Arena controversy, Court Verdict And Emphasis On Dialogue

Talking about the dispute of Naya Udasin Akhara, Mahant Ravindra Puri clarified that this matter was going on since the year 2013, and after this, the matter reached the court. "Through the court, the current executive committee, consisting of Mahant Bhagat Ram Ji Maharaj and Secretary Jagtar Muni, has full recognition in the government and society."

Mahant Ravindra Puri, President (All India Akhara Parishad)

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The Akhara Parishad president appealed to the dissident groups, saying that if any saint has any objections or dissatisfaction, they should sit together and discuss the matter within their Akhara. He emphasized that in the Sanatan tradition, solutions to problems are possible only through mutual dialogue and discussion.

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Religious Significance Of Guru Purnima And The Month Of Ashadha

In the context of the upcoming Guru Purnima and the month of Ashadha, Mahant Ravindra Puri extolled the glory of the Guru:

From Darkness To Light: The literal and spiritual meaning of Guru is the being who leads from the darkness of ignorance to the light of knowledge.

Vyas Purnima: Maharishi Ved Vyas ji composed the Vedas, Shastras and Puranas; hence this holy date is also known as 'Vyas Purnima'.

Beginning of Shravan month: The holy month of Shravan (Sawan) begins with the auspicious occasion of Guru Purnima.

Appeal To Devotees

Mahant Ravindra Puri has appealed to devotees and followers of Sanatan Dharma across the country to visit their respective Guru places on Guru Purnima. He said that devotees should worship their Gurudev and bless their lives by receiving the blessings of Lord Shiva and the Guru tradition.

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