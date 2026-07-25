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English NewsReligionSawan 2026: Unable To Go On Kanwar Yatra? These Home Rituals Are Believed To Bring Equal Merit

Sawan 2026: Unable To Go On Kanwar Yatra? These Home Rituals Are Believed To Bring Equal Merit

Unable to join the Kanwar Yatra this Sawan? According to the Shiva Purana, devotees can still seek Lord Shiva's blessings from home through mental worship, proper Jalabhishek with Ganga water, and disciplined observance of traditional Sawan rituals and devotional practices.

Written By : Harshika Mishra |  Updated at : 25 Jul 2026 01:36 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Devotees unable to undertake Kanwar Yatra can worship at home.
  • Perform mental pilgrimage, visualizing sacred journey and chanting Shiva.
  • Conduct home Jalabhishek, offering water on deities in specific order.
  • Observe strict Sawan rules: satvik food, speech, and service.

During the holy month of Sawan, millions of devotees from across the country embark on the arduous pilgrimage to collect Ganges water from Haridwar, Gaumukh, or Sultanganj to perform the Jalabhishek of Lord Shiva. However, each year, many devotees are unable to undertake the Kanwar Yatra due to health, age, or other responsibilities.

According to the Shiva Purana, Lord Shiva is "Bhavapriya" (loving of feelings) and "Ashutosh ." He loves a devotee's true devotion and faithful adherence to the rules rather than external ostentation. Let's learn how you can reap the full benefits of the Kanwar Yatra while staying at home.

Mental Pilgrimage

In the Sanatan tradition, "mental worship" is considered as fruitful as physical worship. During the month of Sawan, after bathing in the morning, sit in a quiet place facing north. Close your eyes and imagine yourself standing on the banks of the holy Ganges, filling it with water, and proceeding towards the Shiva temple while chanting "Bam Bam Bhole." During this meditation, continuously chant the mantra "Om Namah Shivaya" mentally. This resolution provides as much merit as a walking pilgrimage.

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Correct method of Jalabhishek with Ganga water at home

If you already have holy Ganga water in your home, then keep these classical rules in mind while performing Jalabhishek: Choosing the direction: When performing the Jalabhishek, always sit facing north. The north direction is considered the abode of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati.

The correct order of offering water:

  • Ganesha and Kartikeya: Before offering water directly on the Shivalinga, offer a few drops of water on the right (Ganesh) and left (Kartikeya) side of the Jaladhari.
  • Mata Ashok Sundari: After this, offer some water on the middle part of the water pot (Ashok Sundari).
  • Main Jalabhishek: Finally, offer Ganga water directly on the Shivalinga in a slow stream while chanting 'Om Namah Shivay'.

Follow these 5 strict rules while staying at home

To reap the benefits of the pilgrimage while staying at home, you will have to follow the same restraint as the Kanwadis:

Satvik life: During the month of Sawan, avoid garlic, onion, meat, alcohol, and all types of tamasic food.

Control your speech: Do not gossip about anyone, control your anger, and always speak the truth.

Serving Kanwariyas: If Kanwariyas are passing by your home, offer them water, fruit, food, or medicine. Serving Shiva devotees reaches directly to Mahadev.

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Observance of celibacy: Maintain complete purity in your thoughts and actions.

Aarti and recitation in the evening: Light a ghee lamp every evening and recite Rudrashtakam or Shiv Chalisa.

Disclaimer: The information provided here is based solely on beliefs and information. It's important to note that ABPLive.com does not endorse any beliefs or information. Consult a relevant expert before acting on any information or information.

 

Frequently Asked Questions

Why are some devotees unable to undertake the Kanwar Yatra?

Many devotees are unable to undertake the Kanwar Yatra due to various reasons such as health conditions, age, or other personal responsibilities that prevent them from traveling.

How can one perform a mental pilgrimage (Manasik Yatra) during Sawan?

After bathing, sit facing north and imagine standing by the Ganges, filling water, and proceeding to a Shiva temple while chanting

What is the correct method for performing Jalabhishek with Ganga water at home?

When performing Jalabhishek, sit facing north. First, offer drops on Ganesha/Kartikeya and Mata Ashok Sundari, then slowly pour Ganga water directly on the Shivalinga while chanting 'Om Namah Shivay'.

What strict rules should devotees follow at home during Sawan to gain pilgrimage benefits?

Devotees should maintain a Satvik life, control their speech, serve Kanwariyas, observe celibacy, and perform Aarti and recitation (like Rudrashtakam or Shiv Chalisa) every evening.

About the author Harshika Mishra

Harshika Mishra is a digital journalist at ABP Live covering astrology and religion, with over three years of experience. An AIMC New Delhi postgraduate, she simplifies Vedic astrology, numerology, and Vastu for modern readers, blending traditional wisdom with Gen-Z perspectives, career guidance, and practical life decisions.
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Published at : 25 Jul 2026 01:36 PM (IST)
Tags :
'Kanwar Yatra' Lord Shiva Worship Sawan Rituals Ganga Jal Sawan 2026 Kanwar Yatra At Home Jalabhishek At Home Om Namah Shivaya
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