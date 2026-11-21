Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Follow rules: morning worship, charity, and Tulsi leaf.

Dev Uthani Ekadashi, also known as Prabodhini Ekadashi, holds special significance in Hindu tradition. It is believed that Lord Vishnu awakens from his four-month-long Yoga Nidra on this auspicious occasion, marking the end of Chaturmas and the return of weddings and other auspicious ceremonies. This year, devotees observed the Ekadashi fast on two different dates, November 20 and 21, due to variations in the calendar. Consequently, the Parana timings are also different. Here is when devotees should break their fast and the important rules to follow.

Parana Timings

According to the Hindu calendar, devotees who observed the fast on November 20, following the Smarta tradition, can break it on Saturday, November 21, 2026.

Smarta Ekadashi Parana:

Date: November 21, 2026

Time: 1:11 PM to 3:18 PM

Hari Vasara ends: 12:07 PM

Devotees should wait until Hari Vasara ends before breaking their fast. The recommended Parana window begins at 1:11 PM.

Those observing the fast on November 21 according to the Vaishnava tradition will break it the following day.

Vaishnava Ekadashi Parana:

Date: November 22, 2026

Time: 6:49 AM to 8:56 AM

Since the Dwadashi Tithi ends before sunrise on November 22, devotees can break their fast during the specified morning Muhurat after sunrise.

What Is Hari Vasara?

Many devotees are eager to break their Ekadashi fast as soon as Dwadashi Tithi begins. However, according to traditional religious beliefs, this should be avoided during Hari Vasara.

The first quarter of Dwadashi Tithi is known as Hari Vasara. Breaking the fast during this period is considered inauspicious according to religious traditions.

Therefore, devotees observing Parana on November 21 should wait until 12:07 PM, when Hari Vasara ends, before proceeding with the fast-breaking rituals.

Also Read: Mantra Jaap Mala: 10 Types Of Prayer Beads And Their Benefits; 6 Important Rules To Follow

Parana Rules

Following certain traditional practices while breaking the Ekadashi fast is considered important. Here are three essential rules mentioned in the article:

Morning Worship

Wake up early on the day of Parana, take a bath and wear clean clothes. Worship Lord Vishnu along with Goddess Tulsi before breaking the fast.

Importance Of Charity

Before having a meal, donate food grains, fruits, clothes or money to someone in need according to your capacity and faith. Charity is traditionally believed to enhance the spiritual merit of the fast.

Begin With Tulsi Leaves

Offer a sattvic meal, prepared without onion and garlic, to Lord Vishnu. Begin by consuming the Lord's Charanamrit and a Tulsi leaf before having a regular meal.

Also Read: Dev Uthani Ekadashi 2026: Lord Vishnu's Blessings To Bring Wealth And Success For These 3 Zodiac Signs

Religious Significance

Dev Uthani Ekadashi, also known as Prabodhini Ekadashi, marks the end of Chaturmas. According to Hindu religious beliefs, Lord Vishnu enters Yoga Nidra on Devshayani Ekadashi in the month of Ashadha and awakens on Kartik Shukla Ekadashi.

The end of this four-month period is associated with the resumption of auspicious ceremonies, including weddings and other religious celebrations.

Devotees observe the fast and offer prayers to Lord Vishnu with the belief that following the rituals brings spiritual merit. The occasion is also considered significant for Tulsi Vivah and other traditional ceremonies.