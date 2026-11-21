In Sanatan Dharma and astrology, different types of malas are considered significant for chanting mantras and worshipping various deities. From Rudraksha and Tulsi to Sphatik and Kamalgatta, each mala is traditionally associated with specific spiritual benefits. While some are believed to bring mental peace and prosperity, others are used to seek divine blessings and overcome obstacles. However, choosing the right mala is equally important. Here are 10 types of malas, their significance and six essential rules to follow while chanting mantras.

1. Rudraksha Mala

It is considered ideal for worshipping Lord Shiva and chanting the Mahamrityunjaya Mantra. It is believed to bring mental peace and protect devotees from various fears and illnesses.

2. Tulsi Mala

It is considered especially sacred for worshipping Lord Vishnu, Lord Rama and Lord Krishna. It is believed to purify the mind and lead towards spiritual peace.

3. Kamalgatta Mala

Chanting Goddess Lakshmi's mantras with this mala is considered auspicious, especially for those facing financial difficulties or seeking progress in business. It is believed to attract happiness, prosperity and abundance.

4. Sphatik Mala

It is considered dear to Goddess Saraswati and Goddess Lakshmi. Chanting with this mala is believed to calm the mind, improve concentration and help with stress and anger.

5. Red Sandalwood Mala

It is considered auspicious for seeking the blessings of Goddess Durga, Lord Hanuman and the planet Mars. It is believed to awaken inner confidence and provide courage to face difficult challenges.

6. White Sandalwood Mala

It is associated with the worship of Lord Vishnu, Lord Krishna and the planet Jupiter. Its cooling nature is traditionally believed to calm the mind and promote happiness and peace within the family.

7. Turmeric Mala

It is traditionally used to overcome obstacles in marriage and strengthen the influence of the planet Jupiter. It is also considered beneficial for worshipping Lord Ganesha and Goddess Baglamukhi, and is believed to bless devotees with wisdom and success.

8. Coral Mala

It is believed to help devotees seek Lord Hanuman's blessings and reduce the effects of Mangal Dosha. It is also traditionally associated with overcoming old debts and increasing physical and mental strength.

9. Pearl Mala

It is considered beneficial for calming the planet Moon and seeking Lord Shiva's blessings. It is believed to help control an unsettled mind and maintain emotional balance.

10. Vaijayanti Mala

It is considered dear to Lord Krishna and Lord Vishnu. Regular chanting with this mala is believed to bring positivity, enhance one's personality, increase social respect and support success in different endeavours.